Salvador "Chavo" Lopez, 89, of Davenport, peers over the edge of Hotel Blackhawk to locate the site he will be rappelling to Saturday in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley. He turns 90 Aug. 30.
Workers with Valley Construction and subcontractors continue working on Brady Street Stadium. Crews spread a fine sand in the new turf for the football field that will be ready for Thursday night's football game. Ground-up rubber material will be added in the last step of the process.
A good Thursday to all. Rain returns to the Quad-City forecast. It is expected to arrive sometime overnight.
Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and warmer today
It will be sunny today with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
There's an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday showers and/or a thunderstorm are possible before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high will be near 76 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
2. Final paving of Forest Grove Drive will take place today
The final paving of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive will begin this morning at 6 a.m. and should be completed by early afternoon, city spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman said in a news release.
Traffic will be eastbound only from Middle Road during the morning hours, Haldeman said.
When the paving operation gets past the entrances to Huntington Meadows and Sterling Woods subdivisions, westbound traffic will open with traffic control flaggers at each end.
For more information, contact Bettendorf Public Works at 563-344-4088.
3. Brady Street Stadium nears completion for first game of the season
If you think the players are hustling at the Brady Street Stadium game tonight, you should have seen the crews scramble to get the stadium finished earlier in the week.
While Valley Construction and subcontractor crews put the finishing touches on the stadium Wednesday, Davenport School District Operations Director Mike Maloney remained confident that the newly refurbished stadium will be ready to wow the crowds when high school football kicks off this week. Read more.
4. Several people injured in East Moline stabbing
A Rock Island man was in the Rock Island County Jail on Wednesday on a $250,000 bond after police say he stabbed multiple people, including a child, Tuesday night in East Moline.
Dmarlo Q. Bryant, 29, is charged with aggravated battery to a child, a Class X felony; three counts of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
He made his first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He has a preliminary hearing Sept. 4.
At 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, East Moline police received a 911 call of a disturbance in the 300 block of 15th Avenue.
Officers discovered a domestic disturbance in an apartment had escalated into a fight involving several people, according to police.
All the people involved in the fight knew each other.
Police say during the fight, a 44-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the back and thigh; a 6-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to the left thigh, left hand and right hand and had broken bones in each hand; a 19-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the neck, left shoulder and back; and a 22-year-old man suffered a bite wound to the shoulder.
All four were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
A knife was recovered at the scene, according to police.
5. Davenport man to go 'over the edge' of Hotel Blackhawk for 90th birthday
Under his own power, an adventurous soon-to-be 90-year-old made it this week to the roof of one of the tallest buildings in downtown Davenport.
Standing on top of Hotel Blackhawk, Salvador “Chavo” Lopez of Davenport took in the sights of his city — 140 feet above the street.
Lopez, who enlisted in the U.S. Army at the tail end of World War II, wasn’t leaving without at least glancing over the north side of the 11-story building he plans to rappel down Saturday during a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.
He'll be one of 82 people are slated to complete the descent on Friday and Saturday. Individuals have to pay or raise at least $1,000 and weigh between 100 and 300 pounds to take part in the experience, presented by the Canadian company Over the Edge. Read more.
6. Any chance of widening Kimberly Road in Davenport?
Here's a question posed by a Davenport reader: "Kimberly Road between Brady Street and Elmore Avenue is extremely congested during daytime hours. The Iowa Department of Transportation submitted preliminary plans to the City of Davenport several years ago for widening the road into a six lane facility. What is the status of this badly needed project?" Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker get the answer. Read more.