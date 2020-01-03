Rick's Six: Overnight shooting, some snow, new at the Figge, and all-decade boys basketball team

4. Q-C's all-decade boys basketball team

Before we embark on a new decade of high school basketball in the Quad-Cities, let's take a look back at the one that just concluded.

You could make an argument it was one of the strongest decades for individual talent on the boys side in our area.

There were three Mr. Basketball recipients in the respective states, multiple 2,000-point scorers, state champions and at least 18 players from the metro or area who have, are or will play Division I basketball.

Who was the best from this past decade? Based on statistics, team success, accolades and what I've observed over the past eight winters, there were about 30 players on my initial list.

I've narrowed it to 12.

5. Davenport police officer collects equipment to outfit Savoonga, Alaska, police

Davenport Police Officer Peme Canas believes in the power of caring and community.