Rick's Six: Overnight shooting, some snow, new at the Figge, and all-decade boys basketball team

A good Friday to all. Cooler temps and snow start off our weekend but those temps will rise to the mid-40s by Sunday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Accumulating snow is expected from late this afternoon through tonight. The snow should reach the western outlook area after 3 p.m. and the Quad-Cities and points to the east from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Snow accumulations of a dusting to 3 inches are expected with the heaviest amounts favored south of a line from Vinton to Muscatine to Peoria. There is potential for locally higher amounts across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. However, confidence remains low on amounts over 3 inches.
"Strong westerly winds could gust between 35 to 45 mph on Sunday."
1. Not much accumulation expected
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
Saturday: There's a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 26 degree. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
2. Davenport police investigate shooting at River Drive, East 3rd street
Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout that occurred in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and River Drive early Friday, with one of the vehicles entering the parking lot of the Quad-City Times.
The vehicle that entered the Times property, a Chevrolet Trail Blazer, left a trail of glass through a section of the parking lot. It was struck on the passenger side and rear by bullets.
The vehicle then ran over one of the medians and came to rest with several windows shot out, two flattened tires and bullet holes of different calibers in the doors and front and back quarter panels.
The Trail Blazer was abandoned and left running in the Times parking lot.
A witness told police that two African-American men ran over to the area on East 4th Street where delivery drivers get their newspapers, with someone giving the men a ride up the hill.
Davenport police recovered 17 shell casings of several different calibers from East 3rd Street eastward along River Drive.
The incident was called in at 1:07 a.m.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Related reading
You have free articles remaining.
3. What's new at the Figge?
Up until the 1960s, the Davenport Art Gallery, now the Figge Art Museum, had a rule prohibiting the acquisition of abstract works.
Although abstraction-ism was largely accepted as a legitimate style by the 1930s, the leaders of the Davenport gallery viewed it as a passing fad that wasn't interesting and certainly wasn't for Davenport, Andrew Wallace, manager of collections and exhibitions, said.
As a result, the Figge has gaps in its collection where abstract works should be — abstract being art works that do not show what something actually looks like but instead use shapes and colors to achieve an effect.
Several steps toward filling that gap were taken last year with the acquisition of various abstracts, including "Homage to John Brown and the Abolitionists" by Madie Taylor, an African-American artist originally from Fort Dodge, Iowa, Wallace said.
"Homage" is one of 136 works acquired by the Figge during 2019. Acquisition goals include filling gaps, adding to established collections and better representation of women, minority and regional artists. Read more.
4. Q-C's all-decade boys basketball team
Before we embark on a new decade of high school basketball in the Quad-Cities, let's take a look back at the one that just concluded.
You could make an argument it was one of the strongest decades for individual talent on the boys side in our area.
There were three Mr. Basketball recipients in the respective states, multiple 2,000-point scorers, state champions and at least 18 players from the metro or area who have, are or will play Division I basketball.
Who was the best from this past decade? Based on statistics, team success, accolades and what I've observed over the past eight winters, there were about 30 players on my initial list.
I've narrowed it to 12.
5. Davenport police officer collects equipment to outfit Savoonga, Alaska, police
Davenport Police Officer Peme Canas believes in the power of caring and community.
Even if the community is 3,403 miles from Davenport in a place called Savoonga, Alaska — a city of roughly 700 on Saint Lawrence Island. It is a town so far away it is closer to Provideniya, a port city on the Russian tundra, than any point on the coast of Alaska.
Thanks to Canas, sometime next week a plane will deliver vests, heavy vests, stun guns and other equipment items to the police force charged with protecting the citizens of the distant dot on the map. Read more.
6. Trending headlines
Today's photo gallery: Images from the 1950s
Photographs from the 1950s in the archives of the Quad-City Times.