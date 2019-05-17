Dayton Meguffy, 14, of Barstow, Illinois, continues to spin on his scooter Thursday at the Davenport Skate Park. More than a handful of teens and young adults took advantage of the nice weather and while the park was dusty and dirty, it was dry.
Ben Taylor, left, checks the flatness of a wall space prior to the installation of slate chalkboards in the old Forest Grove School in Bettendorf. Taylor, of Bettendorf, has done most of the carpentry work in the school.
A good Friday to all. You're waking up to the remnants of a storm that blew through the region overnight. Are we out of the woods? Not yet.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms along and north of Interstate 80 this afternoon into early this evening. The main risk will be large hail and locally heavy rainfall.
1. More rain today
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 a.m., with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.
For your weekend:
The Storm Prediction Center shows a slight risk of severe thunderstorms west of the Mississippi River and a marginal risk east of the river. The main risks will be damaging winds, large hail and possibly isolated tornadoes. These storms will also produce torrential rainfall.
Saturday shows a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Storm knocks out power to more than 4,000 Illinois Q-C residents, businesses
At one point last night MidAmerican Energy was reporting 4,016 Quad-City customers without power. As of 5 a.m., power had been restored to all but 420 customers in the Illinois Quad-Cities and 25 in the Iowa Quad-Cities.
The Davenport Skate Park was dusty but dry, and more than a number of adventurous youth took advantage of the 90-degree weather Thursday. Here Dayton Meguffy, 14, of Barstow, Illinois, prepares for takeoff.
The Davenport Skate Park was dusty but dry, and more than a number of adventurous youth took advantage of the 90-degree weather Thursday. Here Dayton Meguffy, 14, of Barstow, Illinois, launches and spins.
Dayton Meguffy, 14, of Barstow, Illinois, continues to spin on his scooter Thursday at the Davenport Skate Park. More than a handful of teens and young adults took advantage of the nice weather and while the park was dusty and dirty, it was dry.
Trevor Meguffy, 19, of Barstow, Illinois, makes his jump at the Davenport Skate Park on Thursday. A number of youth and young adults took advantage of the warm weather and while the park was dusty, it was dry.
Due to the recent flooding, Ben Butterworth Pkwy is closed until further notice. The Parks Dept. is asking the public to stay out of the park & off the trail until cleaning & repairs can be completed. An estimated completion date is TBD. * As of 5-16-19, Sylvan Island is reopen * pic.twitter.com/CDdQjXW9fz
3. School placed on lockdown after shots fired report
Davenport Children’s Village West was placed on lock down for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon following a report of shots fired at the corner of 12th Street and Wilkes Avenue.
Davenport police responded to the scene about 2:11 p.m. Officers canvassed the area and located a parked vehicle that was damaged by gunfire and shell casings.
No injuries were reported.
About two minutes earlier, officers responded to the 2200 block of West 13th Street for a report of shots fired. Officers canvassed the area and found shell casings. No damage or injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on both incidents; it has not yet been determined whether the incidents are related.
Dawn Saul, spokeswoman of the Davenport Community School District, said students and staff were moved to classrooms inside Children’s Village West, 1757 W. 12th St., and anyone that was outside in the parking lot was moved inside.
“The safety of our staff and students is our primary focus at times like this and any other time,” she said. “We are just feeling very fortunate that no one was injured and we had police support almost immediately.”
4. Bettendorf's Forest Grove School opens June 1 with movie
After seven years of painstaking work and fundraising, the historic and once falling-down Forest Grove School in Bettendorf has been restored and will open its doors Saturday, June 1, for a showing of a documentary about one room schools. Read more.
Ben Taylor, left, uses a grinder to prepare a wall in Forest Grove School for the installation of slate chalkboards. Helping him is Mike Leight. Restoration of the school on Bettendorf's Forest Grove Road began in early 2012. Exterior work was wrapped up in September of 2016 with installation of a recreated bell tower — with original bell — on the roof.
Ben Taylor, left, checks the flatness of a wall space prior to the installation of slate chalkboards in the old Forest Grove School in Bettendorf. Taylor, of Bettendorf, has done most of the carpentry work in the school.
Rodney Blunk, son of the couple who owned the Forest Grove School building for many years, and Sharon Andresen are among those who would like to see the Forest Grove School restored. Rodney's sister, Barb (Blunk) Andersen, described Andresen, who has been a driving force behind the effort, as a "spitfire." (Photo by Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
The foundation is crumbling and the roof is bowed on the old Forest Grove School. A group that includes children of the couple who owned the building would like to restore it. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
Durant’s Jake Willkomm competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Willkomm finished sixth with a jump of 20 feet, 2.75 inches.
Durant’s Mason Compton competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Compton finished eighth with a jump of 19 feet, 10.5 inches.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42’ 11”.
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
Central DeWitt’s Talbot Kinney competes in the 3A girls discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kinney finished second with a throw of 126 feet, 10 inches.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
Durant’s Jake Willkomm competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Willkomm finished sixth with a jump of 20 feet, 2.75 inches.
Durant’s Mason Compton competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Compton finished eighth with a jump of 19 feet, 10.5 inches.
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
Durant’s Jake Willkomm competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Willkomm finished sixth with a jump of 20 feet, 2.75 inches.
Central DeWitt’s Talbot Kinney competes in the 3A girls discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kinney finished second with a throw of 126 feet, 10 inches.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
Northeast’s Dawson Stoll competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Stoll finished seventh with a jump of 20 feet, 1.75 inches.
Northeast’s Dawson Stoll competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Stoll finished seventh with a jump of 20 feet, 1.75 inches.
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42’ 11”.
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron is awarded a medal after competing in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.