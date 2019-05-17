{{featured_button_text}}
Skate time 3

Dayton Meguffy, 14, of Barstow, Illinois, continues to spin on his scooter Thursday at the Davenport Skate Park. More than a handful of teens and young adults took advantage of the nice weather and while the park was dusty and dirty, it was dry. 

 Thomas Geyer, tgeyer@qctimes.com

A good Friday to all. You're waking up to the remnants of a storm that blew through the region overnight. Are we out of the woods? Not yet.

NWS: Risk

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms along and north of Interstate 80 this afternoon into early this evening. The main risk will be large hail and locally heavy rainfall.

1. More rain today

NWS: Summary

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 a.m., with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.

For your weekend:

The Storm Prediction Center shows a slight risk of severe thunderstorms west of the Mississippi River and a marginal risk east of the river. The main risks will be damaging winds, large hail and possibly isolated tornadoes. These storms will also produce torrential rainfall.

Saturday shows a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Storm knocks out power to more than 4,000 Illinois Q-C residents, businesses

At one point last night MidAmerican Energy was reporting 4,016 Quad-City customers without power. As of 5 a.m., power had been restored to all but 420 customers in the Illinois Quad-Cities and 25 in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

• Seven day forecast

Photos: Skate and bike time

Skate time 1
Skate time 2
Skate time 3
Skate time 4
Skate time 5

• Monitor area river levels

Download PDF Flood detour

• NEW: River Drive in East Davenport is open to East 3rd and East 4th streets.  

2. New I-74 route in Bettendorf begins today 

I-74 update

Drivers traversing Interstate 74 in Bettendorf will find a shorter path when a stretch of new I-74 is opened today.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, announced that weather permitting, it will open two new lanes on I-74 on time.

All I-74 local traffic will switch from Kimberly Road to the westbound I-74 ramp from 14th Street. The traffic switch is expected to occur Friday afternoon.

Drivers crossing the Iowa-bound bridge still will have to take the first exit to Grant Street/U.S. 67 (Exit 4) and continue straight to 14th Street.

At 14th Street, traffic in the right lane must take the I-74 on-ramp. The left lane will allow drivers to access either the I-74 on-ramp or continue onto Kimberly Road.

Construction will continue along the median of I-74 to expand the interstate to three lanes.

Photos: New Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update

Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update

3. School placed on lockdown after shots fired report

Shots fired

Davenport Police by the Putnam for a report of shots fired in the area. No word on injuries at this point.

Davenport Children’s Village West was placed on lock down for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon following a report of shots fired at the corner of 12th Street and Wilkes Avenue.

Davenport police responded to the scene about 2:11 p.m. Officers canvassed the area and located a parked vehicle that was damaged by gunfire and shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

About two minutes earlier, officers responded to the 2200 block of West 13th Street for a report of shots fired. Officers canvassed the area and found shell casings. No damage or injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on both incidents; it has not yet been determined whether the incidents are related.

Dawn Saul, spokeswoman of the Davenport Community School District, said students and staff were moved to classrooms inside Children’s Village West, 1757 W. 12th St., and anyone that was outside in the parking lot was moved inside.

“The safety of our staff and students is our primary focus at times like this and any other time,” she said. “We are just feeling very fortunate that no one was injured and we had police support almost immediately.”

4. Bettendorf's Forest Grove School opens June 1 with movie

022319-qct-qca-forest-004

Ben Taylor, left, checks the flatness of a wall space prior to the installation of slate chalkboards in the old Forest Grove School in Bettendorf. Taylor, of Bettendorf, has done most of the carpentry work in the school.

After seven years of painstaking work and fundraising, the historic and once falling-down Forest Grove School in Bettendorf has been restored and will open its doors Saturday, June 1, for a showing of a documentary about one room schools. Read more.

Forest Grove School nears completion

022319-qct-qca-forest-001
022319-qct-qca-forest-002
022319-qct-qca-forest-003
022319-qct-qca-forest-004
022319-qct-qca-forest-005

Photos: Forest Grove School before restoration

Forest_Grove_1
Forest_Grove_3
Forest_Grove_5
Forest_Grove_6
Forest_Grove_2

5. Iowa State track headlines

Photos: Iowa coed state track and field — Thursday