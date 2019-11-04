This unidentified woman suffered a severe eye injury late Friday when she was struck by a paintball that was fired from a vehicle. Police are looking into reports of paintballs being shot throughout the city.
A good Monday to all. We're looking at mostly cloudy skies and chance of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly cloudy today
Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 43 degrees.
A clipper type system will bring a chance of snow to areas along and north of Interstate 80 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Current information suggests any snowfall would be less than an inch.
There's a 20% chance of snow before 1 a.m a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Illinois 78 (Cherry Street) in Morrison will be closed to all through traffic beginning Monday through Friday.
The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to remove and replace the north crossing and perform other needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located between Wall and Market streets.
To allow continued traffic movement, a detour will be marked on Illinois 78, Wall and Genesee streets for northbound traffic and on U.S. 30, Orange Street, and Wall Street for southbound traffic.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
3. Person survives Rock Island fire by fleeing through window
One person survived a fire in Rock Island early Sunday by escaping through a window.
The Rock Island Fire Department says it happened at an apartment complex at 7811 8 1/2 St. W. The fire started in a lower unit but the cause wasn't immediately clear.
Crews had the fire out within 10 minutes. It damaged six units, and the American Red Cross is assisting those residents, the department said.
The person who escaped through the window is being treated at a local hospital.
4. Man wanted for murder in Des Moines picked up for attempted robbery in Davenport
A man wanted for murder in Des Moines and for probation violation in Polk County was picked up early Sunday morning for armed robbery in Davenport.
Calvonta Ibrion Stallings, 20, of Davenport, was picked up in the 200 block of Brady Street Sunday morning at 1:54 a.m., according to Davenport Police.
The suspect left the area in a gold colored Chevrolet Malibu which officers located at 321 Division St. a short time later. The suspect, who was identified as Stallings, was located inside the vehicle with evidence of the robbery. Stallings was charged with first-degree robbery from the incident at 200 Brady St. Read more.
5. Woman suffers severe eye injury when struck by paintball
A woman suffered a severe injury to her left eye late Friday after she was struck by a paintball fired from a car as she was walking in the Village of East Davenport.
Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said incident was reported at 11:58 p.m. and occurred at Jersey Ridge Road and Middle Road.
Bladel said that witnesses described the car as a dark SUV, possibly a Jeep, and that it was occupied by four to five males shooting paintball guns.
6. Stories of Honor: For Ann Hochhausen, service in Iraq was 'the best of times...the worst of times'
Ann Hochhausen, now of Bettendorf, tried to retire a few times.
But each time she tried to call it a career, she was offered a job that she couldn't refuse.
Hochhausen was born the seventh of nine children in a small Wisconsin town. Upon graduating from college, "I wanted to get out of rural Wisconsin and see some of the world, so I thought, 'I'll join the Army,'" she said.
And see the world she did — by the time she retired as Lt. Col. Hochhausen in 2009, she had served as head nurse of postpartum at the 2nd General Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany; the first perinatal clinical nurse specialist in the Army; nurse at the 28th Combat Support Hospital in Tikrit, Iraq; and director of OB-GYN for the nursing specialty course of the entire Army nurse corps.
She quotes Charles Dickens when describing her yearlong deployment in Iraq: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
In the time leading up to her deployment, she said, "You could hear in the news, this drumbeat leading up to the war in Iraq. I truly didn't understand invading Iraq in response to 9/11… but I'm active duty, so we don't decide where we go to war. When you get orders, you go."
Hochhausen tended to both injured U.S. soldiers and Iraqis at the 200-bed Combat Support Hospital. She describes the difficulty of seeing firsthand the destruction of war — including severely injured children — and trying to align what she saw on the ground with the claims of politicians in support of the war.
"It was way more trauma than I had seen in my lifetime. You kind of steel yourself from it, and you say, 'OK, I'm in charge, so I have to put forward the face of being in charge. We're strong, we're brave, and we take care of whoever comes through the door.'"
One of the Iraqis she treated was Tariq Aziz, a close advisor to Saddam Hussein.
In the first four months at the hospital, Hochhausen performed more than 1,000 surgeries. When a second hospital was established in Tikrit, she was named head nurse.
Hochhausen was also an ambassador of peace to the Iraqi people. Since she had OB-GYN experience, she traveled to a small village to provide care for pregnant Iraqi women. That, she says, was some of the most fascinating and rewarding time in Iraq.
"When I look back on it all, on one hand, I feel pride about the care that we medical people gave, and that we lived up to our standards always," she said. "On the other hand, if there's a moral injury that we all suffer from, those who participated in the Iraq War, it's knowing that deep inside, this war was undertaken for reasons that we still don't really know. But we weren't told the truth. The American people weren't told the truth. We were misled."
When her deployment ended, Hochhausen received treatment for PTSD. She also underwent surgery and grueling rehabilitation for a shoulder that was injured first from overuse, then from jumping off the back of a convoy that was under attack.
"I had times where I had dreams and remember awful cases, burns and things like that — the smells and the sounds," she said. "All of that bubbles up, especially when you come home. I realized, having experienced depression before in my life, I needed some help. I wasn't afraid to do that. A lot of soldiers are afraid."
After retirement, Hochhausen moved from Hawaii to Iowa in 2010 to be closer to family and to assist her ill sister. Since then, she married and began teaching OB-GYN to Black Hawk College Nursing students. Read more veterans' stories of honor.
Ridgewood Spartans' Lucas Althaus makes a reception before being forced out of bounds during the second half against Morrison Mustangs in the Class 1A playoff game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Morrison.
Ridgewood's Victor Snook (54) and Weston Brown team up to tackle Morrison's Riley Wilkens during the second half of Saturday's Class 1A playoff game in Morrison. Wilkens scored four TDs in the 56-8 victory.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson straight arms Dunlap's Gabe Calhoun and gets hit by Ethan Barlow, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Donovan Rogers rumbles toward the goal line after picking up a blocked punt against Dunlap on Saturday in Dunlap, Ill. Rogers scored on the play and the Rocks won the game 28-18 to advance to the second round of the 6A playoffs.
Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton flips as he dives for the end zone against Rock Island during Saturday's Class 6A first-round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Chatterton fumbled the ball but it was still ruled a touchdown. The Rocks won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's M.J. Stern gets called for an inadvertent face mask as he hits Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson gets hit by Dunlap's Gabe Calhoun and Ethan Barlow, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Perry Slater starts to celebrate his 62 yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Perry Slater slaps hands with Marieon Anderson after scoring on a 62-yard pass play against Dunlap on Saturday during a Class 6A first round playoff game in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Jaiden VanCoillie almost sacks Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton in the backfield, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton gets sacked by Rocky's Victor Guzman, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Darrell Woodson blocks and extra point attempt by Dunlap after they scored, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Darrell Woodson is congratulated by teammate Perry Slater after making an interception against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Kenyhon Yancey knocks the ball out of the hands of Dunlap receiver Gabe Calhoun, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.