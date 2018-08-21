A good Tuesday to all. Monday's thunderstorms produced a tornado just east of Delmar, Iowa, and several inches rain in some parts of the Quad-City region. Today brings another chance of showers, but we'll only top out with temps in the upper 70s.
Here's how the Q-C weather is shaking out.
1. Patchy drizzle starts your day
We can expect patchy drizzle before 10 a.m. in the Quad-Cities, then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. North winds will produce gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
2.Davenport board won't consider school closure or consolidation for 2019
At a special-call meeting Monday night, the Davenport School Board decided that it will not consider a school closing or consolidation for next year.
However, a decision to consolidate a school or schools may be considered in 2021 for implementation and cost savings in 2022. Read more.
3.Three charged in Davenport car theft
Three juveniles have been charged with stealing a car after they fled from the vehicle on Spring Street.
At 1:18 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police apprehended the young men in a home in the 1300 block of Spring Street. They had fled after leaving the car in the 1100 block of Spring Street.
All three have been charged with first degree theft, traffic offenses and interference with officials acts. Two were placed in detention, and the third in the Wittenmeyer Youth Center.
Police ask that anyone with information call them at 563-326-6125, or submit a tip on the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola."
4. Rock Island's Blue Cat gets new owners
The Blue Cat Brew Pub is getting new owners and a new name — the Big Swing Brewing Co.
Brew master Dan Cleaveland and his sister, Martha Cleaveland, put out the word that they might be interested in selling the pub at 113 18th St., Rock Island. On Aug. 31, the brother and sister will do just that.
When asked Monday why they were selling the pub, which they opened in March 1994 in the heart of Rock Island's District, Dan said, “It was about time. I am 58, and she is in her 60s. It was either close or sell it to someone who would like it.” Read more.
5. Fire-damaged Franklin school reopens its doors
Stormy conditions didn't dampen anyone's enthusiasm Monday as Franklin Elementary School, Moline, reopened its doors.
More than 200 people attended the celebration. A standing-room-only crowd exceeded the 100 chairs set up for the occasion.
"Welcome to the new looking Franklin Elementary," Moline-Coal Valley School District superintendent Lanty McGuire said to open the public ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A September 2017 fire caused the school to relocate to a former Western Illinois University/IBM building on Moline's 60th Street, leased for the school year from the Joe Lemon family. Read more.
6. EICC trustees amend deal to sell Wacky Waters
As Eastern Iowa Community Colleges moves forward with a plan to sell the old Wacky Waters amusement park, the college’s board of trustees on Monday voted to lengthen the deadline a prospective buyer has to meet certain obligations.
With a voice vote, trustees approved giving the buyer until mid-October to obtain approval from Davenport officials to change the land's designated use. Community college officials in June approved a contract to sell the 27 acres to Hawkeye Paving, Bettendorf, for $1.2 million. Extra time is needed to allow the buyer to “get all his ducks in a row” ahead of the sale, said Alan Campbell, a spokesman for the college.
Once a destination spot for summertime family outings in the Quad-Cities, Wacky Waters at 8228 N. Fairmount St., officially closed in 2006 amid financial challenges. The land, acquired by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in 2007 for $1.2 million with money from its foundation, was initially bought with the intention of building a larger emergency services training center to be used to practice water rescues. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: From the pink carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.