New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates on the field, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Officials work the scene of a fatal fire Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Airview Trailer Park in Milan. Authorities stated that three people were killed in the fire. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the three fatalities.
Davenport police talk to employees and patrons of Divine Creations barbershop, 717 W. 3rd St. on Saturday. Police were called to the scene at 4:36 p.m. to investigate a shooting. An argument inside the shop spilled outside when the shooting occurred, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A good Monday to all. Is your day Super, or are you a Rams fan? Regardless of your allegiance, you probably won't be "bowled" over by today's weather forecast. Let's learn more.
1. Patchy fog, rain and cooler days
Look for showers and patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise skies will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a temperature falling to around 30 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 15 degrees and winds gusting as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will see a chance of snow and sleet before 4 p.m., then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet. The high will be near 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch and new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Freezing rain is likely Tuesday night. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible.
The Rock River in Rock Island, Henry and Whiteside counties continues to be under a flood warning.
In Joslin, the flood warning is in effect until Sunday. The river is currently over its 12 feet flood stage and is expected to rise to 13.1 feet this morning then fall below flood stage on Sunday. Flooding is affecting unprotected agricultural land and Lundeens Landing Campground.
In Moline, the flood warning is in effect until Saturday. The river has risen above its 12 feet flood stage and is expected to rise to 12.2 feet tonight before falling below flood stage on Saturday. Flooding will affect residences near the 27th Street bridge, water will be over portions of 60th Street south of Green Valley Sports Complex and portions of 56th Avenue along the north side of the river.
In a Super Bowl short on scoring, it was the New England Patriots' defense that set the tone. For most of the season the Patriots have stuck to their principles on defense, making just enough plays to win. They were much more than that Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Patriots battered and bewildered quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams, stifling the NFL's second-ranked scoring en route to a 13-3 Super Bowl victory. Read more.
Los Angeles Rams' Johnny Hekker (6) punts the ball 65-yards out of the end zone against the New England Patriots during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) breaks a tackle by Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson III (43), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II (30) is tackled by New England Patriots' Jason McCourty, left, and Deatrich Wise Jr., right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots' Chris Hogan (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates a sack on Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots' Jason McCourty (30) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones (31) tackles Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods (17) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Los Angeles Rams' Greg Zuerlein (4) kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots as Johnny Hekker holds during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Rams' Greg Zuerlein (4) watches as he scores a field goal against the New England Patriots during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) is sacked by New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) and Kyle Van Noy (53) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) defends against New England Patriots' James White (28) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) and Cory Littleton (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (24) intercepts the ball against Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown run by Sony Michel during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) reacts after missing a field goal, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
John Steward, the uncle of Los Angeles Rams' Rob Havenstein (79) becomes emotional during the singing of the national anthem before the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) breaks away from Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill, right, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates after an interception by teammate Cory Littleton during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22), left, breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots' Chris Hogan during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots cheer while watching the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at a bar in Boston Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead (34) runs as Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
New England Patriots cheer while watching the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at a bar in Boston Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff, center, reacts on the bench after throwing an interception caught by New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) gestures to the bench after missing the first down by inches during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) celebrates his 41-yard field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The New England Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The New England Patriots celebrate a 41-yard field goal kicked by New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The New England Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
3. 'It's all a shock': 3 killed in Milan trailer fire
Stephanie Kemp stood near the charred shell of a Milan trailer home Saturday afternoon, looking for answers to the devastating fire that claimed three lives, including her sister and 9-year-old nephew.
"It's all a shock," the Rock Island woman said. "It's a shock to know you have someone there one day and they're gone the next."
Joined at the scene by her brother Zac Kemp, Stephanie Kemp stood on the snow-covered road looking at the remains of the home at Airview Trailer Park, located at 5111 78th Ave., near the Quad-City International Airport.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed that Delores R. Martin, 71, Brittany Danielle Mote, 31, and Thomas J. Conley, 9, died in the fire. Read more.
People embrace near the scene of a fire that killed three people Saturday at Airview Trailer Park in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed that Delores R. Martin, 71, Brittany Danielle Mote, 31, and Thomas J. Conley, 9, died in the fire.
Officials work the scene of a fire that killed three people Saturday at Airview Trailer Park in Milan. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed that Delores R. Martin, 71, Brittany Danielle Mote, 31, and Thomas J. Conley, 9, died in the fire.
Officials work the scene of a fatal fire Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Airview Trailer Park in Milan. Authorities stated that three people were killed in the fire. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the three fatalities.
Officials work the scene of a fatal fire Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Airview Trailer Park in Milan. Authorities stated that three people were killed in the fire. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the three fatalities.
This Ford Explorer parked in the 700 block of West 3rd Street, Davenport, was struck twice by bullets when an argument outside of Divine Creations barbershop turned into a shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Davenport police talk to employees and patrons of Divine Creations barbershop, 717 W. 3rd St. on Saturday. Police were called to the scene at 4:36 p.m. to investigate a shooting. An argument inside the shop spilled outside when the shooting occurred, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Davenport police talk to employees and patrons of Divine Creations barbershop, 717 W. 3rd St. on Saturday. Police were called to the scene at 4:36 p.m. to investigate a shooting. An argument inside the shop spilled outside when the shooting occurred, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Davenport police investigate a shooting outside of Divine Creations barbershop, 717 W. 3rd St., on Saturday. Police were called to the scene at 4:36 p.m. An argument inside the shop spilled outside when the shooting occurred, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
5. Retro, vintage collectibles on sale at Antiques Show
The 61st annual Rock Island Antiques Show will be Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 9-10, at the Rock Island Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Hall, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island, with 22 vendors from four states, including Kansas.
A selection of antique, vintage and retro collectibles will be for sale, along with baked goods.
This is the show that was sponsored for 40 years by the Rock Island Women's Club, and then was taken over by The Cottage Antiques in Coal Valley, operated by Tammy Mendoza and her father. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Children's Miracle Network.
If you sense there haven't been as many bald eagles around the Quad-Cities this winter as in some years, you're right.
Kelly McKay, the Hampton-based wildlife biologist who conducts the Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Survey for the Quad-City area, said he counted a total of 1,258 birds along his 81.5 mile route in January compared to 2,199 in 2018. That's down 941.
The reason is weather. December was relatively mild in the northern United States, meaning rivers stayed clear of ice and food was available, giving the birds no reason to fly south in search of open water, McKay explained. Read more.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.