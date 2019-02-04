Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Monday to all. Is your day Super, or are you a Rams fan? Regardless of your allegiance, you probably won't be "bowled" over by today's weather forecast. Let's learn more.

1. Patchy fog, rain and cooler days

NWS: Ice

Look for showers and patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise skies will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a temperature falling to around 30 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 15 degrees and winds gusting as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will see a chance of snow and sleet before 4 p.m., then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet. The high will be near 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch and new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Freezing rain is likely Tuesday night. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible.

The Rock River in Rock Island, Henry and Whiteside counties continues to be under a flood warning.

In Joslin, the flood warning is in effect until Sunday. The river is currently over its 12 feet flood stage and is expected to rise to 13.1 feet this morning then fall below flood stage on Sunday. Flooding is affecting unprotected agricultural land and Lundeens Landing Campground.

In Moline, the flood warning is in effect until Saturday. The river has risen above its 12 feet flood stage and is expected to rise to 12.2 feet tonight before falling below flood stage on Saturday. Flooding will affect residences near the 27th Street bridge, water will be over portions of 60th Street south of Green Valley Sports Complex and portions of 56th Avenue along the north side of the river.

2. Pats win Super Bowl again for 6th time

Throwback night: Pats wins Super Bowl the old-fashioned way

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates on the field, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

In a Super Bowl short on scoring, it was the New England Patriots' defense that set the tone. For most of the season the Patriots have stuck to their principles on defense, making just enough plays to win. They were much more than that Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots battered and bewildered quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams, stifling the NFL's second-ranked scoring en route to a 13-3 Super Bowl victory. Read more.

Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football
Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football
Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football
Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football
Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football

3. 'It's all a shock': 3 killed in Milan trailer fire

020319-mda-nws-fire-053a.JPG

Officials work the scene of a fatal fire Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Airview Trailer Park in Milan. Authorities stated that three people were killed in the fire. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the three fatalities.

Stephanie Kemp stood near the charred shell of a Milan trailer home Saturday afternoon, looking for answers to the devastating fire that claimed three lives, including her sister and 9-year-old nephew.

"It's all a shock," the Rock Island woman said. "It's a shock to know you have someone there one day and they're gone the next."

Joined at the scene by her brother Zac Kemp, Stephanie Kemp stood on the snow-covered road looking at the remains of the home at Airview Trailer Park, located at 5111 78th Ave., near the Quad-City International Airport.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed that Delores R. Martin, 71, Brittany Danielle Mote, 31, and Thomas J. Conley, 9, died in the fire. Read more.

Milan fire kills 3

020319-mda-nws-fire-037a.JPG
020319-mda-nws-fire-002a.JPG
020319-mda-nws-fire-073a.JPG
020319-mda-nws-fire-053a.JPG
020319-mda-nws-fire-089a.JPG

4. Argument in Davenport barbershop leads to shooting

Barbershop shooting 3

Davenport police talk to employees and patrons of Divine Creations barbershop, 717 W. 3rd St. on Saturday. Police were called to the scene at 4:36 p.m. to investigate a shooting. An argument inside the shop spilled outside when the shooting occurred, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Davenport police said that one person was injured Saturday in a shooting outside of Divine Creations barbershop located at 717 W. 3rd St.

Police were dispatched to Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport, at 4:36 p.m. for a gunshot victim who had walked in for treatment. 

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm. 

An argument that started inside the barbershop spilled outside and at least two shots were fired, police said. Read more

Barbershop shooting

Barbershop shooting 4
Barbershop shooting 3
Barbershop shooting 2
Barbershop shooting 1

5. Retro, vintage collectibles on sale at Antiques Show

pyrex

Colorful dishes, including Pyrex, are popular among vintage and retro buyers.

The 61st annual Rock Island Antiques Show will be Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 9-10, at the Rock Island Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Hall, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island, with 22 vendors from four states, including Kansas.

A selection of antique, vintage and retro collectibles will be for sale, along with baked goods.

This is the show that was sponsored for 40 years by the Rock Island Women's Club, and then was taken over by The Cottage Antiques in Coal Valley, operated by Tammy Mendoza and her father. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Children's Miracle Network.

So, what's hot right now? Read more.

6. 'Lackluster' year for bald eagles in Q-C

013019-qct-qca-weather-003

An eagle flies over the steamy open water of the Mississippi River looking for food under the Interstate 280 bridge along South Concord Street in Davenport. The photo was shot Wednesday, Jan. 30.

If you sense there haven't been as many bald eagles around the Quad-Cities this winter as in some years, you're right.

Kelly McKay, the Hampton-based wildlife biologist who conducts the Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Survey for the Quad-City area, said he counted a total of 1,258 birds along his 81.5 mile route in January compared to 2,199 in 2018. That's down 941.

The reason is weather. December was relatively mild in the northern United States, meaning rivers stayed clear of ice and food was available, giving the birds no reason to fly south in search of open water, McKay explained. Read more.

