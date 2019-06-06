Ramps are being constructed by Carl Bolander & Sons Co. of St. Paul, Minnesota to get across the railroad tracks at Perry St. near the Riverfront Trail on the Davenport, Iowa Riverfront Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Under the direction of Canadian Pacific Railroad crews will build the temporary ramps for vehicle access at various intersections into LeClaire and Centennial Parks as well as Modern Woodmen Park.
A good Thursday to all. Another very warm day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. And no doubt, the bugs will be out in full force as they have been all spring. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog early, then sunny
Look for patchy fog between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Then skies will become partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
For Friday it will be more of the same — mostly sunny skies with a high near 81 degrees and low around 59 degrees.
Beginning Friday, the I-74 ramp onto Grant Street in Bettendorf will be widened to allow two lanes of traffic from the Iowa-bound bridge.
Between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday, the work to widen the ramp will start with "temporary, intermittent" 20-minute closures of the Iowa-bound bridge. While the ramp will be widened enough to allow for two lanes, the lane will be slightly narrowed for several weeks so the contractor has enough room.
The ramp will be re-striped for two lanes of traffic.
3. Worried about river access, Davenport wants railroad to slow down on permanent crosswalk reconstruction
Some Davenport elected officials and riverfront commission members are worried about the quick pace at which Canadian Pacific Railroad is moving to fix several city crosswalks, saying more time may be needed to develop a plan that fits with the city’s goal of beautifying the riverfront.
Concerns centered around the company’s goal to have completed designs for every crossing except Gaines Street by June 21 – a deadline city staff warned is coming fast – and whether the city should stick with temporary crossings for now. Read more.
4. 75 years later: Clinton paratrooper remembers D-Day first-hand
Henry Langrehr answers the door of his Clinton, Iowa, home with a briskness that belies his 94 years, his eyes bright with gratitude for the life he's been allowed to live.
Seventy-five years ago Thursday, Langrehr, then 19, was among 15 paratroopers in a plane of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division, lifting off of British soil, heading for France.
Their C-47 transport was one of 822 planes that would take off that night from four different airfields, circling until all were in formation. The paratroopers were to drop in behind enemy lines, the advance force of what remains the most massive invasion of all time, the push to defeat Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany, beginning with D-Day, June 6, 1944. Read his story.
Photo, Gen Dwight D Eisenhower gives the order of the Day. "Full victory - nothing else" to paratroopers in England, 6 June 1944.
Gen Dwight D Eisenhower gives the order of the Day. "Full victory - nothing else" to paratroopers in England, just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault in the invasion of the continent of Europe.
American assault troops in a landing craft huddle behind the protective front of the craft as it nears a beachhead, on the Northern Coast of France. Smoke in the background is Naval gunfire supporting the land. 6 June 1944. SC320901
Miss Iowa, Kerri Rosenberg, foreground, at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, where the Miss Iowa Pageant continues today, Friday, June 14, 1991, with finals on Saturday. In front from left, Miss North Iowa, Marie Bullington; Miss Cedar-Johnson, Catherine Lemkau; Miss North Central, Robin George; Miss Clinton County, Jennifer Rastrelli; Miss Burlington, Stephanie Runnells; and Miss Muscatine, Lisa Somodi. In back from left, are Miss Louisa County, Christine Schrieber; Miss Linn County, Ami Gilbertson; Miss Mahaska, Ginger Heinle; Miss Central Iowa, Jennifer Pattison; Miss Scott County, Victoria DeWulf; Miss Valley Fair, Lori Leach; and Miss Emmett-Dickinson, Kristi Blass. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
One of the 13 young women photographed with the reigning Miss Iowa, Lisa Somodi, will wear the crown and represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant next September. The preliminaries will be held at 7 p.m. today, Friday, June 19, 1992, at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, when all will compete in evening gown, swimsuit and talent categories. The finals are Saturday night at 7 p.m. From left are Wendy Sue Robinson, Miss Linn County; Jennifer Moeller, Miss North Iowa; Shondri Schneider, Miss Blackhawk County; Catherine Lemkau, Miss Valley Fair; Dana Wickwire, Miss North Central Iowa; Leslie Pohren, Miss Muscatine; Miss Iowa, Lisa Somodi of Muscatine, who was third runner-up to Miss America; Rachelle Karstens, Miss Cedar-Johnson County; Lenae Rozenboom, Miss Mahaska County; Raemalee Wagner, Miss Burlington; Victoria DeWulf, Miss Clinton County; Tanya Williams, Miss Louisa County; Shannon Brown, Miss Kossuth-Winnebago; and Tammy Truitt, Miss Scott County. Tickets for the pageant are on sale at the Adler box office. (Quad-City Times photo)
6. Flooding concerns led to Tony Bennett cancellation
Legendary singer Tony Bennett will be in Iowa Friday, but not at the Adler Theatre, where fans were disappointed Monday to learn that he was canceling his planned show Wednesday night.
The timeless, tireless 92-year-old interpreter of the Great American Songbook is scheduled Friday at 7 p.m. at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls – 141 miles northwest of Davenport. Bennett's tour announced earlier this week that “due to sudden and unavoidable scheduling conflicts,” his performance in Davenport on Wednesday couldn't take place.
A tour spokeswoman said Tuesday that last week, its booking agency was advised by the promoter that “due to flooding and a bad weather forecast for this week that it was best to consider a postponement and based on that advisement we concurred.”
On Monday, the tour was informed that flooding and weather was not an issue, “but by that point in time we had already altered Bennett’s schedule and it was not possible to reinstate the original touring plan,” the spokeswoman said.
Another Bennett tour spokeswoman, in Nashville, Tenn., said: “I know the buzz in Nashville is that the entire state of Iowa is under water.” Read more.