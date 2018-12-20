A good Thursday to all. A little rain and some patchy fog. That's what awaits us today in the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog before 9 a.m.
Be alert for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Rain is likely before 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be cloudy and blustery with a low around 29 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
2. Beauty Brands to close Davenport store
Beauty Brands is closing 25 stores over the next several weeks, including its location in Davenport.
The company announced the organizational changes on Wednesday. Along with the Davenport store, at 4201 Elmore Ave., Beauty Brands will close stores in Arizona, Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Colorado and Nebraska, according to a news release.
"This year has proven to be a tough year for our business despite our efforts to combat industry headwinds," said Caryn Lerner, CEO of Beauty Brands, in the release. "Necessary organizational changes are required heading into the new year."
The 25 stores will close over the next several weeks, company officials said. In addition, Beauty Brands will reduce the staff at its headquarters office.
Lerner said the company is notifying employees and will finalize closure plans with each store.
3. Two found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Davenport man
A Scott County jury deliberated for several hours Wednesday before finding Tristin Alderman and D’marithe Culbreath guilty in the September 2017 shooting death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson.
The jury of seven women and five men found Alderman, 22, guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. They found Culbreath, 21, guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
The family and friends of Tumlinson and his girlfriend, who also was shot multiple times, wept as Judge Mary Howes read the verdicts. Some pumped their fists in the air. Read more
4. Savanna man faces child pornography charge
A 50-year-old Savanna, Illinois, man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a 3½-month investigation by Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police Lt. Chris Endress said that David A. Ketelsen was arrested Tuesday on the Class 2 felony charge, which carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.
Endress said the investigation began on Aug. 29 after investigators received a cyber-tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children routed through the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators used advanced technology and law enforcement partnerships to trace Ketelsen. Their leads eventually took them to St. Louis County, Missouri, and then to Ketelsen at his Savanna, Illinois, address at 16454 Ridge Road.
On Tuesday, investigators recovered enough evidence to arrest Ketelsen on the charge.
Endress said that additional charges may be filed against Ketelsen as the investigation continues and electronic evidence is analyzed.
Ketelsen was being held Wednesday night in the Carroll County Jail on $20,000 bond.
5. West students weld park decoration for Vander Veer
Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park holiday lights display received a big present — literally — from the vocational welding class at Davenport West High School this year.
It's a large gift box made of metal beams, topped with a red metal bow, all strung with white lights, set up outside next to the conservatory.
The box is another in a series of projects created by teacher Andrew Zinn's class in partnership with the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department, and is a highlight of Vander Veer's outdoor holiday light display, continuing to January.
Last year the West welding class created three large, lighted snowflakes, and they are making a return appearance this year, installed over the fountain in the park's rose garden. Read more.
6. Ask the Times: Iowa lottery proceeds
A Quad-City Times reader was curious about this year's reported $71 million in proceeds from the Iowa Lottery. The reader was looking for answers to the following questions: How is this money spent? Does it go into the general fund or is it earmarked for education? In either case how will it impact either the state's budget or the Davenport and Bettendorf school budgets? Read the answer from Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker.
BONUS SIX:
Today's photo gallery: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67
Two people were taken to an Iowa City hospital by emergency helicopters on Wednesday after two vehicles collided on U.S. 67 near Bettendorf’s southeastern outskirts, leaving behind chewed-up metal and delaying traffic along the riverfront for hours.
Several details remained unanswered by Wednesday evening, including what caused the crash and the health condition of the injured. But authorities say they were summoned to the 5900 block of State Street shortly before noon, and the two drivers needed to be airlifted for medical attention.
One of the involved vehicles, a white pickup, wound up in a ditch on fire. Several first responders — and a couple of people who appeared to be concerned bystanders — doused the flames with fire extinguishers before firefighters used tools to cut off the door and pull one injured person from the wreckage.
The driver of the other vehicle, which appeared to be a van, also was trapped inside, and firefighters used those same tools to get her out.
Traffic delays along that stretch of road extended into the early afternoon, and some drivers were re-routed by authorities.