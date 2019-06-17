A good Monday to all. We start the day off with the threat of drizzle and patchy fog. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the mid-70s
Look for patchy fog this morning before 7 a.m. There also is a chance of sprinkles before 8 am. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Tuesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees.
Tuesday night showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities is expected to finally fall below flood stage on Thursday.
2. Davenport's River Drive reopens — in spots
River Drive in Davenport is now open on the east to 3rd and 4th streets. Expect additional sections to reopen sometime this week.
Crews are expected to begin demobilization of the floodwalls at Modern Woodmen Park this week.
The Freight House Farmers’ Market has returned to its regular location.
3. Bettendorf's Emily Tinsman is crowned Miss Iowa
Emily Tinsman, 22, of Bettendorf, is Miss Iowa 2019. Tinsman, the reigning Miss Wild Rose, was crowned late Saturday night after the three-day Miss Iowa Pageant held at Davenport’s Adler Theatre.
A graduate of Drake University, Tinsman said that her chase for the Miss Iowa crown "has been a three-year journey that all started because I had friends competing and I fell in love with this program." Read more.
4. Davenport man arrested in shooting that injured 2 girls
An 18-year-old Davenport man was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail in connection with a shooting that injured two 12-year-old girls.
Najari Dashawn Allen, 1610 W. 13th St., is being held without bond.
At 10:07 p.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue regarding a shooting. Read more.
5. A yard with a view — tour these Clinton gardens
Driving to Jill Bielema's yard in rural Clinton, one gets the feeling of approaching the top of the world.
That's because Bielema lives on a Mississippi River bluff, with the road spiraling upwards from the valley below. And, once you reach the crest, you're likely to be so smitten by the panoramic river view that you might not immediately notice her beautiful flower gardens.
But she has both. And you can see them for yourself on June 23, when her yard will be one of five open for tours as a fundraiser by the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension. Read more.
6. Former exotic dancer sues Q-C strip club over unfair labor practices
After a 10-hour shift stripping at Tuxedos Show Club in Davenport, Sadie Yvonne McLaren would make the required rounds, doling out a portion of the tips she earned, first to pay the house, then the bouncers, then the DJ.
By the end of her rounds, McLaren would keep about one-third of the money she earned that night. On a busy day, she could go home with $200. Other days she'd take home $18.
Signs plastered on the club's walls were a regular reminder of the house rules. Dancers who aren't nude by the end of their last song will be charged a higher stage fee. Dancers who miss a shift or walk off the stage early will be charged up to $200.
Other rules were unwritten. Breaks are unauthorized or limited to 10 or 15 minutes. It doesn't matter how busy the club is, dancers stay on stage. Strippers can stop customers from touching them, but it's likely to come at a cost.
"If you take the job itself out of it, who would put up with that? Being told where to be and when, and that you can't leave. Being told you're going to get fired because you can't pay your stage fee because only two guys walked in all night," McLaren said. "And it's not just here, it's everywhere. Dancers all over the country have the same issues."
Two years ago, McLaren walked off the stage and past the house rules for the last time. Her experiences are the basis of a class action lawsuit she led against Tuxedos for violating fair labor standards. Now she’s working full time to help bolster a movement to protect dancers' rights and unionize workers in the adult entertainment industry. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Ride the River
RIDE THE RIVER: Cyclists, organizers enjoy Ride the River, as a family-friendly Father's Day celebration