McKaya Justus and Shanyne Stone hold candles Sunday night in Riverfront Park, Muscatine for a vigil. The event was held to honor the memories of Sadie Alvarado, 20, of Muscatine, and two-year-old Hawk Newberry of Moline. Both died in separate incidents. More than 50 people met on the basketball court at the park to hold a prayer vigil. Across the Mississippi River, on Brown Island, tiki torches and solar lights were lit signifying the location where Hawk’s body was recovered a week before.
Cary and Kathy David designed their home based on a house they used to walk by when they lived in Waterloo. But to accommodate their lot, they had to make various changes, such as tucking the garage under the house, and, in the process, the home became unique to them. Note the dormers, extensive use of windows on the first floor, including in the bump-out bay, and the black window cladding.
A good Monday to all. We're entering the final days of summer vacation for students as the countdown to the resumption of classes at area schools reaches its final days. As for the forecast, another very warm day is on tap for the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog early, then here comes the sun
Be alert to some patchy fog before this morning before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 66 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Underground electrical extension project begins today in Davenport
MidAmerican Energy will be extending a new underground high voltage line from a power distribution center on Spring Street, north of Kirkwood Boulevard to a second power distribution center at the corner of E. 3rd and Pershing streets as part an electrical reliability improvement project.
The project, set to begin today, is expected to start at the Spring Street station and work its way south and west over the coming months. Lane reductions and temporary no parking will be necessary along the route as work is completed.
3. Alternating lane closures on westbound I-280 over I-80
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that a bridge deck overlay project on westbound Interstate 280 over eastbound I-80 in rural Scott County will require alternating lane closures beginning today and continuing through Sept. 25, weather permitting.
During this project an 11-foot lane width restriction will be in place as well as a 75-foot length restriction. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph will also be in effect.
4. Davenport road work update
• The reopening of Division, 3rd and 4th streets has been delayed by recent rain. The intersections should be fully reopened by Wednesday
• Sewer and resurfacing work is set to begin on W. Locust Street between Division Street and Lincoln Avenue beginning August 20. Sewer work will occur in about three block sections at a time as the project moves between Division and Lincoln. When work transitions to resurfacing, work will be completed in two sections. Lane reductions and transitioning traffic control will be necessary; however, one lane of travel in each direction will be maintained for the duration of the project.
All work is estimated to be completed by Oct. 26, pending weather and subsurface conditions.
5. 2 women arrested in Davenport robbery
Two women were being held in the Scott County Jail in connection with an incident Friday afternoon in which a person living in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street, Davenport, was threatened with a long, shotgun-style firearm and a wallet was taken.
Nancy Kay Hoffman, 33, of Davenport, no street address listed, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony punishable up to 10 years in prison.
Amber Renae Woods, 29, 1604 W. 4½ St., Davenport, is charged with first-degree robbery.
According to a Davenport police affidavit, two women arrived in a car at a LeClaire Street residence at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
While one of the women stayed in the car, acting as a lookout, the other woman entered the residence, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim said she did not have any money, but the woman with the gun took a wallet from a table, then exited the residence, got in the car and left.
Hoffman is being held on bonds of $10,000 and $25,000 and Woods is being held on a bond of $25,000.
