A good 2019 Wednesday to all. Back to work we go with patchy freezing drizzle and light snow or flurries possible through this morning. A dusting of snow is possible east of the Mississippi River and north of Interstate 80.
A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service reads: "Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow are possible through the morning commute. The freezing drizzle may result in slick conditions on untreated surfaces. Drive cautiously and be careful on bridges and overpasses. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may also become slick.
"A transition to all light snow or flurries is expected later this morning with a dusting of accumulation possible, mainly north of Interstate 80."
For the Q-C proper:
1. Slight chance of snow
There's a 20 percent chance of snow before noon then a chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow between noon and 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 30 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 20 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
2. Fireworks cause house fire in Moline
Firefighters were call Tuesday afternoon to a house fire in Moline that investigators say was started by fireworks.
Emergency crews were called at 4:51 p.m., Tuesday, to 824 15th Street.
When firefighters arrived they found smoke with a small amount of fire coming from the gutter area of a 2-story multi-residential home. Residents were attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.
Firefighters used a ground ladder to access the roof to extinguish the fire and pull back involved roofing materials.
Residents were able to re-occupy their apartments after the incident; there was no smoke or water damage inside the structure.
Investigators say the cause of the fire was due to a firework that landed on the roof igniting materials inside the gutter and the roof. The fire was recognized shortly after the firework landed on the roof.
No injuries were reported. Property damage was estimated at $1,000.
3.Driver arrested for leaving scene of head-on crash
People were transported to a local hospital after a head-on crash Tuesday at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 30th Street in Rock Island.
According to Rock Island Police Sgt. Adam Bradley, a Chevrolet SUV traveling eastbound ran a red light at that intersection and struck a Jeep that was traveling northbound around 4:15 p.m.
There were injuries, he said, but no fatalities.
One person was arrested for leaving the scene and for reckless driving, Bradley said, but their name was not being released Tuesday night.
No other information was available Tuesday night.
4.Pleasant Valley High School open house to showcase tower addition
Enrollment numbers at Pleasant Valley schools are growing rapidly, but the district should have plenty of extra room to swell in the next few years, thanks to the recently completed additions at the high school and Cody Elementary.
Since the 2013-14 school year, Pleasant Valley’s enrollment has grown by nearly 15 percent, or more than 600 students.
To accommodate that growth, the district’s School Board approved the more than $20 million high school expansion in 2016. The three-story tower has 10 classrooms, and Principal Mike Zimmer said three more towers could be built in the future if the district continues to grow.
The district will host a tour of the renovated and added areas of the high school Monday. Refreshments and live music will start at 5:15 p.m., with a brief program at 5:30 p.m. before guests can begin to tour the building at 5:45 p.m. Read more.
Principal Mike Zimmer points out a rendering of what Pleasant Valley High School will look like after renovations are complete. The first phase to open is the front entrance and office area, after Christmas break.
Masonry crews work on the new gym at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf. The work on the high school costs $21,425,000 and adds a new gym, common areas, secure entrance and a new tower for classrooms.
The former front entrance at Pleasant Valley High School is being enlarged and renovated as a commons area, where food and drinks will be served, as well as a secure entrance and administrative offices.
Surrounded by reporters, cameras and photographers, sweet baby Axel Ivan Winterbottom squeaked in his sleep in his father's arms.
Axel, the infant son of Bob Winterbottom and India Danay, of Milan, was the first Quad-City baby born in 2019, arriving at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday — a couple of weeks ahead of schedule. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 inches long at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
“It started off at 10 a.m. (Monday), actually,” his mother said. “I came in for a stress test and my blood pressure was up high, and so the doctor just recommended that we induce and get the ball rolling.
6. Outback Bowl a reunion for Davenport native Jake Gervase
Iowa’s Outback Bowl game Tuesday was more than a football game for the parents of Hawkeye senior and Davenport native Jake Gervase.
It was a chance to celebrate family and friendship.
With extended family already visiting the area to celebrate the holiday season together, Steve and Sheila Gervase rented the backyard of a house two blocks away from Raymond James Stadium to host a giant tailgate party before and after Iowa’s 27-22 victory over 18th-ranked Mississippi State.
“With nine brothers and sisters, whenever we get together it’s a pretty big event,’’ Sheila Gervase said. “The whole family is here, 88 of us.’’
They were easy to spot in the shady backyard of a small ranch-style home, wearing bright yellow t-shirts with a Tigerhawk logo, Gervase’s jersey number 30 and the word Hawkeyes across the front. Read more.
