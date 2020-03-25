Rick's Six: Patchy morning fog, first COVID-19 death in Iowa, and bistate chase ends in capture of 2

A second worker also is being quarantined, awaiting a test result, Atkins said. Neither is a member of Local 111. Read more.

3. Mississippi spills out of its banks

Here are the latest river levels for the Mississippi, Cedar and Wapsipinicon rivers, all of which are under flood warnings.

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15. Early today the Mississippi was at 15.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet with minor flooding occurring and it is expected to continue. The Mississippi is forecast to rise to 15.4 feet today. At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Monday morning. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet with minor flooding occurring and moderate flooding in the forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise 11.6 feet today then fall below flood stage Monday. At 11.5 feet water affects homes along old U.S. 61.