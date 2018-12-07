2. Moss comes to life in Hawkeyes' win over Cyclones
The offense apparently has been fixed. So has Isaiah Moss. So, amazingly, has Cordell Pemsl. And Iowa’s basketball season, thought by some to be teetering on the brink just a few days ago, is back headed in the right direction.
Tyler Cook scored 26 points, Moss scored a season-high 20, Pemsl returned after allegedly being out for the season and Iowa snapped out of its recent doldrums to hand Iowa State a 98-84 defeat in a heated battle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The contest was even more contentious than most Cy-Hawk tussles. There were two occasions — one in the first half and one as the game ended — in which players on the two teams had to be separated. Read more.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery pulls player Tyler Cook away from a post game altercation with Iowa State coach Steve Prohm (background), Thursday, December 6, 2018, during second half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 98-84.
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives against Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker on Thursday during second half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 98-84. Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds.
CommUniversity — a program of adult education/enrichment classes offered at Davenport's St. Ambrose University on Sundays in February — is coming to an end after 40 years.
Letters were mailed to recent participants earlier this month, signed by the seven board members who make up the nonprofit's entire staff, all working as volunteers.
Among the reasons are loss of a free venue in which to hold classes (St. Ambrose had provided space since the program's inception), the resignations of several key board members who tried unsuccessfully to recruit replacements and a drop in grants and donations to support the program.
"It was a whole confluence of issues that added up to too much — too many problems to solve," said Katie Hanson, a faculty member at Augustana College, Rock Island, and president of the CommUniversity board.
The program will still be held this February, but that will be it. Read more.
4. ‘The thing that connects bad guys to evidence’
As police in Des Moines were looking for a man wanted in a string of armed robberies, they caught a break when someone was accidentally shot and wounded during what police say was likely an illegal gun transaction.
At the scene, investigators interviewed a young man who allegedly had a gun in his pocket. A day earlier, the armed robbery suspect – later identified by police as 18-year-old Damir Young of Ankeny – had allegedly shot at and missed a witness, leaving three shell casings for investigators to find. After they arrested Young, investigators used a new ballistics machine to connect the dots between the shell casings and the gun, charging Young with a robbery that police might not have been able to quickly piece together otherwise, said Des Moines Sgt. Paul Parizek.
In September, Des Moines became the first municipal police department in Iowa to get a machine that links up with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, a forensic ballistics evidence tracker that’s managed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Now, Davenport’s police department wants to get the same machine to assist with solving area gun crimes. Last month, city officials set aside $400,000 for the department to invest in the new technology, a decision that received unanimous approval in City Hall. Read more.
5. Q-C, get ready for a Five Guys
Quad-City Five Guys fanatics have been let down before. But, a new sign on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport shows greater promise the burger chain is soon to arrive in the Quad-Cities.
A sign teasing to the opening of Five Guys Burgers and Fries sits near a retail center under construction at Utica Ridge Road and Market Square Circle. Read more.
6. Barb Ickes: 'People are forgetting about Pearl Harbor,' widow says
Her voice could not hide a tremble. Sharon Taylor was on the phone, asking Times columnist Barb Ickes if she knew of any local observances to mark Friday's 77th anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor.
Taylor is the widow of Alvis "Al" Taylor, who was one of the last-known Quad-City survivors of Pearl Harbor until his death in January of last year. At the end of the year, the last known survivor, Eldon Baxter, also died.
Maybe it was the men's presence at annual ceremonies that kept the community coming back. Maybe the deaths of Taylor and Baxter are the reason nothing is planned this year.
"I called the VFWs, the American Legions," Sharon said. "I haven't got any calls back about any observances at all. I'm must trying to find one, so I can go to it."
"It's Pearl Harbor remembrance day, and nobody remembers?" she asked. Read more.
There were eight battleships at Pearl Harbor that day, which included all the battleships of the U.S. Pacific fleet except for one (the Colorado). All eight U.S. battleships were either sunk or damaged during the attack.
When Japanese Commander Mitsuo Fuchida called out, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” (“Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!”) upon flying over Pearl Harbor, it was a message to the entire Japanese navy telling them they had caught the Americans totally by surprise.
Of the eight battleships targeted during the attacks, all but two were eventually repaired and returned to the U.S. Navy’s fleet. The USS West Virginia and the USS California had both sunk completely, but the Navy raised them, repaired them and reused them.
More than 2 million visitors each year from all over the world see the USS Arizona Memorial. The sunken vessel marks the resting place of 1,102 of the 1,177 sailors and Marines killed on the USS Arizona during the attack.
