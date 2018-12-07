Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Friday to all. It's lookiing like a pretty quiet weekend weather picture for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny, clear and cold

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 13 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.

2. Moss comes to life in Hawkeyes' win over Cyclones

The offense apparently has been fixed. So has Isaiah Moss. So, amazingly, has Cordell Pemsl. And Iowa’s basketball season, thought by some to be teetering on the brink just a few days ago, is back headed in the right direction.

Tyler Cook scored 26 points, Moss scored a season-high 20, Pemsl returned after allegedly being out for the season and Iowa snapped out of its recent doldrums to hand Iowa State a 98-84 defeat in a heated battle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The contest was even more contentious than most Cy-Hawk tussles. There were two occasions — one in the first half and one as the game ended — in which players on the two teams had to be separated. Read more.

Photos: Iowa Beats Iowa State 98-84 in Men's Basketball

3. CommUniversity will end programming

Linda Mowry of Bennett, Iowa, sews a pinwheel quilt pattern during a CommUniversity class she taught in 2016.

CommUniversity — a program of adult education/enrichment classes offered at Davenport's St. Ambrose University on Sundays in February — is coming to an end after 40 years.

Letters were mailed to recent participants earlier this month, signed by the seven board members who make up the nonprofit's entire staff, all working as volunteers.

Among the reasons are loss of a free venue in which to hold classes (St. Ambrose had provided space since the program's inception), the resignations of several key board members who tried unsuccessfully to recruit replacements and a drop in grants and donations to support the program.

"It was a whole confluence of issues that added up to too much — too many problems to solve," said Katie Hanson, a faculty member at Augustana College, Rock Island, and president of the CommUniversity board.

The program will still be held this February, but that will be it. Read more.

4. ‘The thing that connects bad guys to evidence’

As police in Des Moines were looking for a man wanted in a string of armed robberies, they caught a break when someone was accidentally shot and wounded during what police say was likely an illegal gun transaction.

At the scene, investigators interviewed a young man who allegedly had a gun in his pocket. A day earlier, the armed robbery suspect – later identified by police as 18-year-old Damir Young of Ankeny – had allegedly shot at and missed a witness, leaving three shell casings for investigators to find. After they arrested Young, investigators used a new ballistics machine to connect the dots between the shell casings and the gun, charging Young with a robbery that police might not have been able to quickly piece together otherwise, said Des Moines Sgt. Paul Parizek.

In September, Des Moines became the first municipal police department in Iowa to get a machine that links up with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, a forensic ballistics evidence tracker that’s managed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. 

Now, Davenport’s police department wants to get the same machine to assist with solving area gun crimes. Last month, city officials set aside $400,000 for the department to invest in the new technology, a decision that received unanimous approval in City Hall. Read more.

5. Q-C, get ready for a Five Guys

Quad-City Five Guys fanatics have been let down before. But, a new sign on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport shows greater promise the burger chain is soon to arrive in the Quad-Cities.

A sign teasing to the opening of Five Guys Burgers and Fries sits near a retail center under construction at Utica Ridge Road and Market Square Circle. Read more.

6.  Barb Ickes: 'People are forgetting about Pearl Harbor,' widow says

Her voice could not hide a tremble. Sharon Taylor was on the phone, asking Times columnist Barb Ickes if she knew of any local observances to mark Friday's 77th anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor.

Taylor is the widow of Alvis "Al" Taylor, who was one of the last-known Quad-City survivors of Pearl Harbor until his death in January of last year. At the end of the year, the last known survivor, Eldon Baxter, also died.

Maybe it was the men's presence at annual ceremonies that kept the community coming back. Maybe the deaths of Taylor and Baxter are the reason nothing is planned this year.

"I called the VFWs, the American Legions," Sharon said. "I haven't got any calls back about any observances at all. I'm must trying to find one, so I can go to it."

"It's Pearl Harbor remembrance day, and nobody remembers?" she asked. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: 30 historical photos of the attack on Pearl Harbor

To commemorate the 77th anniversary, here's a look back at a collection of Associated Press photos of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Warning: Some photos contain graphic content.

