A good Friday to all. Pleasant weather is on tap for the Quad-Cities today and that's good news for those who want to get outdoors without battling excessive heat and humidity. Here's what we are talking about.
1. Mild weekend in the Quad-Cities
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday and Sunday will be equally as nice with Saturday seeing sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
2. More road work updates
Just in time for the John Deere Classic — 7th Avenue and the I-74 ramps in Moline are now open to traffic.
But here's some upcoming road work set to begin Monday.
• Beginning Monday and continuing into September, Middle Road will be under construction between I-74 and 23rd Street. The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing. Construction will be phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
• Beginning Monday and continuing through early August, Forest Grove Drive will be under construction between Middle Road and Criswell Street. The work will consist of full-depth asphalt reclamation, with the addition of a 4” hot mix Aaphalt overlay.
The work will take place in two phases. Phase 1 will close Forest Grove Drive to thru traffic from Middle Road to Summerfield Drive.
During Phase II, Forest Grove Drive will be closed to thru traffic between Summerfield Drive and Criswell Street.
Residents will have access to Spring Creek Drive, Nottingham Lane and individual residences during both phases of work. A detour will be in place during both phases, with traffic detoured along Middle Road, Indiana Avenue, and Wells Ferry Road.
• The Illinois Department of Transportation has also announced that pavement patching on Lincoln Way (U.S. 30) from Hillandale Court to Bartlet Street in Morrison will begin on Monday.
To complete the work, which involves concrete patching as well as new curbs and gutters, daytime lane closures on Lincoln Way and various side roads are needed. No work will be completed during the week of the 2018 Whiteside County Fair.
• Sabula to Savanna temporary transit service to end: The complimentary transit service offered between Sabula, Iowa, and Savanna, Ill., will end Sunday due to low ridership, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The service was originally established on June 11 as a partnership between the Iowa Department of Transportation and Region 8 Regional Transit Authority as a way to provide an additional mobility option to help those wishing to navigate around the closed Sabula Bridge at U.S. 52 across the overflow waters of the Mississippi River.
With four stops between the two towns, the service was offered on a trial basis to determine if there was interest and ridership within those communities.
“Since beginning operation, very few people have used the service,” said Bob Younie, Iowa DOT state maintenance engineer. ”We wanted to provide another alternative to the public while the bridge is under construction, but after more than three weeks, it became apparent that the service wasn’t needed.”
Younie encouraged those interested in alternative mobility options to use Iowa Rideshare, a free online system that helps match those who wish to share rides with others.
3. Motorcyclist dies in Davenport crash
One man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided Thursday with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of West 53rd and Division streets, Davenport police said.
The crash occurred at 7:08 p.m.
Police said the motorcyclist was northbound on Division Street and was riding through the intersection when his bike struck the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler that was eastbound on West 53rd Street and also going through the intersection.
The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.
The man’s name was not released pending family notification.
Nobody in the Jeep was injured.
The crash is being investigated by members of the Davenport Police Department’s crash investigation unit.
4. Night of fireworks ends in tragedy
Lawrence “Larry” Anderson wanted his grandson to see the fireworks again.
He spent some of the time Tuesday night walking around with Fischer Miller, 2½, talking to people on the Rock Island County Courthouse lawn, waiting for the beginning of the Red, White and Boom! fireworks show. The family had returned to that area for the second straight year because they knew they liked it. The courthouse lawn offered grass for Fischer to run around on, and it wasn’t overly crowded, Larry’s wife, Randy Marie Anderson, explained Thursday.
The fun night suddenly changed about 9:40 p.m. as fireworks filled the sky over the Mississippi River. Randy Marie remembers hearing the tree limb crack.
“It happened so fast,” she said Thursday. “It was chaos, complete chaos. And it was black, dark. You couldn’t see who was under the branches.” Read more.
• New mother: The night the limb fell was 'like a bad movie scene'
• Maysville couple injured by tree limb: 'We made it'
5. Second woman arrested in traffic crash that injured 6 children
A second Davenport woman has been arrested in connection with a May 31 traffic crash in which six children who were not properly restrained were injured, one seriously.
Tonya Rene Lacefield, 40, of 5901 Elmore Ave., Apt. U8, was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant.
According to the arrest affidavits, Lacefield was behind the wheel of her 2006 Chevrolet HHR when at 5:21 p.m. on May 31 she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup in front of the entrance to the Cross Creek Apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave. The pickup truck was northbound on Elmore Avenue while Lacefield was turning left from the southbound lanes into the apartment complex. Read more.
6. Big Story: More of a fair fight against flooding today
More floods will come. We can count on it. But Quad-Citians are better prepared to do battle with an out-of-its-banks Mississippi River than they were 25 years ago.
What many people remember about the Flood of '93 is the never-ending rain, the tens of thousands of sandbags, the damage, the ruckus and the mess.
Floods that have followed 1993 have met with a different kind of resistance. And the people fighting them have had a better chance of beating the floodwaters into submission.
Technology, tools and forward-thinking have changed how the Quad-Cities will respond the next time disaster strikes.
