Rick's Six: Police investigate fatal stabbing, getting ready for another flood, not guilty plea in strangulation death, and tattoo wizards
1/30/20

A good Thursday to all. Another chance of snow and more patchy fog highlight today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details.

1. Cloudy and calm

Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and calm winds becoming south at around 5 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow after midnight with patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.

Friday will see a 30% chance of snow after 3 p.m. with patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.

Friday night will bring a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 11 p.m. then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

2. FloodPrep hopes to help Quad-Citians prepare for abnormal flood season

IEMA Chief of Staff Declan Binninger speaks during a press conference related to Illinois FloodPrep at Black Hawk College Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Moline.

The Quad-Cities are on the cusp of the 2020 flood season, and indications are that it's going to be another long season of flooding.

"Right now, we're thinking there's an increased threat for flooding on the Mississippi River, at least above the normal possibility of that occurring," National Weather Service meteorologist John Haase said Wednesday at a FloodPrep event at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Last spring, the Mississippi River set records for the highest and longest flood in Quad-City history, and water rushed into downtown Davenport in April when a temporary HESCO barrier broke. 

Haase said indications of an above-average flooding season include a wet fall that led to particularly moist ground conditions, deepening snowpack in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and rivers that are already high. The only uncertainty is how much snow and rain happens through the rest of the winter season. Read more.

