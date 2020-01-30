Rick's Six: Police investigate fatal stabbing, getting ready for another flood, not guilty plea in strangulation death, and tattoo wizards

1/30/20

A good Thursday to all. Another chance of snow and more patchy fog highlight today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details.

1. Cloudy and calm

Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and calm winds becoming south at around 5 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow after midnight with patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.

Friday will see a 30% chance of snow after 3 p.m. with patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.

Friday night will bring a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 11 p.m. then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

2. FloodPrep hopes to help Quad-Citians prepare for abnormal flood season

The Quad-Cities are on the cusp of the 2020 flood season, and indications are that it's going to be another long season of flooding.