Rick's Six: Poodle perfection, snow and cold, coyote concern, and bus stop turns scary

A good Wednesday to all. Snow and cold are on the way.
Here's the latest Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"A winter storm will impact the area this afternoon and tonight with light to moderate snow accumulations. The highest snow amounts currently look to be east of a Kahoka, Missouri to Sterling, Illinois line.
"Strong winds combined with the arriving arctic air will drop wind chills below zero west of a Freeport, Illinois to Macomb, Illinois line tonight into Thursday morning. The coldest wind chills currently look to be west of a Manchester, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa line.
"On Thursday light snow will end during the morning with minor accumulations along and east of the Mississippi.
"Arctic air will settle across the area behind the departing storm system Thursday into Friday. Wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero are possible Thursday night into Friday morning."
Here are the rest of the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Snow later today
There's a slight chance of rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. then snow. The high will be near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight snow is likely before 5 a.m. Look out for patchy blowing snow after midnight. The overnight low will be around 13 degrees. It will be blustery with a southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday there's a 50% chance of snow before 9 a.m. There will be patchy blowing snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 8 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around -4 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 19 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.
2. Coyotes in city concern Silvis couple
Dale and Cam Allensworth are known as concerned citizens in Silvis.
Three doors down from where they live in the 900 block of 10th Street, the neighbors are gone for the winter. Underneath a street light, the couple sees something they just don’t like — coyotes. “There’s a huge streetlight down there, and we will see them playing down in there,” Dale said. “Once in a while I will see them on the trail cam in the neighbor’s yard looking through the fence.”
The couple has alerted the city, and the topic of coyotes is on the public safety agenda for Thursday’s committee meeting. The best that can come out of that meeting is a recommendation to get the topic and a possible solution on the agenda for next Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I just want them to know that they are out there,” Dale said. “We got a wooded timber area behind us; it’s in a ravine. That’s where they are at. We have trouble with coons and others, too, but they are not fretful to us like the coyotes. Because there have been a few occasions when coyotes do attack humans.” Read more.
3. Traveling teen mistakenly taken down by local police; ACLU files lawsuit
Stepping off a bus at an East Moline rest stop, the out-of-town college student had no idea what was about to hit him.
Jaylan Butler and his teammates from the Eastern Illinois University swim team were at the end of a long day. After competing in a conference championship swim meet in South Dakota, they spent the bulk of Feb. 24, 2019, traveling back to Charleston, Ill., in a rented coach with their school logo plastered on the sides.
The parents of one of Butler's teammates lives in the Quad-Cities, and arrangements were made to meet up with them at the rest area just over the Illinois border past the Interstate 80 bridge.
"The bus was hot," Butler recalled. "We got out to stretch our legs."
Though it was hot inside the bus, the temperature outside was in the teens as the hour approached 8 p.m. Butler, wearing his EIU team jacket, was heading back onto the bus when his coach suggested he take a selfie in front of Illinois' "BUCKLE UP, IT'S THE LAW" sign. The team had been taking pictures throughout the trip and posting them to social media to update parents and others on their location.
"As I took the picture, there was a line of police officers ... they came to a screeching stop in front of me," Butler said. "At that moment, I only knew a couple things to do that my dad always told me."
As a young black man, he had been taught by his dad to never give police a reason to think he would cause trouble. He remembered the lessons, and he dropped his phone, raised his hands, and got on the ground.
-
He could not imagine what the police wanted with him. But they weren't messing around. Read more.
Other crime, courts and public safety headlines
4. Judge orders Q-C telemarketing operation to pay $2.6 million
A Polk County judge has ordered a Quad City-based telemarketing operation to pay nearly $2.6 million and also banned it from doing business after finding the operation had defrauded small businesses across the nation.
Polk County District Judge Heather Lauber granted Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s request for a summary judgment against owner Alphonso Barnum of Davenport, several of his associates and 10 companies.
“We’re pleased that the judge found clear and convincing evidence to penalize Barnum and his partners,” Miller said in the release “He refused to respond to our requests at every turn, but our Consumer Protection Division persisted in bringing the defendants to justice.”
In December 2018, Miller sued Barnum and the others, alleging the defendants violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act by using deception, confusion and high-pressure tactics purportedly to sell advertisements for direct-mail pieces and promotional items such as high school sports posters and city information guides. Read more.
5. Rock Island business owner says city is harassing him
Jerry Schreiner wants the city of Rock Island to stop harassing him. Schreiner, the owner of Vander Vending, 500 16th St., Rock Island, confronted city council members Monday night, saying he feels harassed by the city over parking issues and stacks of pallets and tires on his property.
Schreiner said he was told that Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, had generated the complaints against him.
"I would like to find out why Rock Island is so inhospitable to businesses here," Schreiner said. "I am personally going to single out you, Mr. Parker, because I've been told by the workers that you keep complaining about our property. I've invested $200,000 into that property. It was an abandoned building when I bought it." Read more.
6. Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster
Primped and poised, Siba the standard poodle owned the ring.
Even with the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for a popular golden retriever, the statuesque Siba strutted off with best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday night. Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was the absolute picture of what many see as the epitome of a show dog.
Not everyone shared that view. As judge Bob Slay studied Siba in the best-of-seven final ring, a fan shouted out: “No way, Slay, no way!” Slay stuck by what he saw.
"She's beautiful and has that something," handler Chrystal Murray-Clas said.
Bourbon the whippet finished second. Daniel the golden retriever was clearly the crowd favorite — a golden has never won at Westminster — and fans chanted his name as Slay deliberated. Read more.
