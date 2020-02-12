Rick's Six: Poodle perfection, snow and cold, coyote concern, and bus stop turns scary

Tonight snow is likely before 5 a.m. Look out for patchy blowing snow after midnight. The overnight low will be around 13 degrees. It will be blustery with a southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday there's a 50% chance of snow before 9 a.m. There will be patchy blowing snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 8 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around -4 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 19 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.

