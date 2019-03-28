A good Thursday to all. Sorry folks, that $768.4 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Wisconsin. But you can always bet on the weather. And if you bet on rain for the Quad-Cities, the odds are good you will be a winner. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Dry early, then wet
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. The low will be around 40 degrees with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday look for rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 52 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night rain is likely with a low around 37 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Milan woman killed in crash with stolen van
A 51-year-old Milan resident is dead after the vehicle she was in was struck by a stolen van whose driver was speeding and operating the vehicle recklessly, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said late Wednesday.
The crash occurred on the north side of the intersection at John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline, Griffin said. Read more.
3. Suspected serial bank robber apprehended after high-speed chase
A suspected serial bank robber was caught by police late Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase that involved several area law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Mississippi River, authorities said.
Roman T. Lloyd, 31, of Rock Island, was arrested after the chase that ended near the offramp of Interstate 280 at Rockingham Road in Davenport, when his car crashed into a ditch.
Police say the incident began after the suspect robbed the Ascentra Credit Union at 3007 7th St. in Moline. Officers with Moline’s police department spotted the suspect’s white sedan in Rock Island, and say he fled when they tried to stop him. Read more.
4. Central DeWitt will file formal request to join MAC
The Mississippi Athletic Conference might be a nine-team league for only one academic calendar year.
Central DeWitt's school board voted unanimously Monday night to file a formal application for MAC membership.
Pleasant Valley principal and MAC chairperson Mike Zimmer said Wednesday afternoon if the request is received, it will be on the agenda for the April 10 meeting between conference principals and activities directors. Read more.
5. Former pet cemetery will soon have new neighbors
As construction of an apartment community begins on a 40-acre site near Davenport's Brady and East 59th streets, long-time residents may recall a pet cemetery that operated in the area from 1953 to 1991.
It was called Whitehaven, and it was south of Goose Creek on the southeast corner of the property, marked by weeping willow trees, granite gravestones and, often, flower arrangements or Christmas decorations.
Hundreds, possibly thousands, of animals were buried there over the years, including cats, dogs and canaries and a squirrel, turtle and pony.
The apartment development will not disturb this area, as it will be built on high ground on the north side of the creek, said Justin Todd, assistant vice-president of development for the developer, Dallas-based Anthony Properties. Of the site's 40 acres, about half is buildable and half is not because it's in the floodplain and other factors, he said. Read more.
6. Why were white arrows painted near West 53rd Street?
The above question was posed to Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker. Check out his response.
Trending headlines
Today's photo gallery: Lock & Dam 15 construction
It's Retro Thursday. Today let's set our trusty Wayback Machine to the 1930s to watch the construction of Lock & Dam 15.