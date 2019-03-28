Try 3 months for $3
Powerball lottery ticket sales

Melvin Outen, of Silvis, shows off his Powerball ticket prior to Wednesday's Powerball drawing while at Hy-Vee store in Silvis.

Single winning $768M Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

DES MOINES, Iowa — A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing to win the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $768.4 million. Powerball said the winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and Powerball number 12.

The $768.4 million is the third-largest behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina last October.

 Although the prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remain one in 292.2 million.

The $768.4 million estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $477 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

 GARY KRAMBECK, gkrambeck@qconline.com

A good Thursday to all. Sorry folks, that $768.4 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Wisconsin. But you can always bet on the weather. And if you bet on rain for the Quad-Cities, the odds are good you will be a winner. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Dry early, then wet

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. The low will be around 40 degrees with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday look for rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 52 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night rain is likely with a low around 37 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

• Seven day forecast

• Monitor area river levels

2. Milan woman killed in crash with stolen van

Moline car crash at 16th street and John Deere road.

Moline police responded to a car crash at 16th street and John Deere road Wednesday. The driver and passenger of this Ford Escape were taken to Trinity Rock Island. The woman died of her injuries. The man was being treated Wednesday night for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing. 

A 51-year-old Milan resident is dead after the vehicle she was in was struck by a stolen van whose driver was speeding and operating the vehicle recklessly, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said late  Wednesday. 

The crash occurred on the north side of the intersection at John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline, Griffin said. Read more.

3. Suspected serial bank robber apprehended after high-speed chase

Moline Ascentra branch robbed

Moline Police investigate a robbery at the Ascentra Credit Union branch, located at 3005 7th St., in Moline.

A suspected serial bank robber was caught by police late Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase that involved several area law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Mississippi River, authorities said.

Roman Lloyd

Roman Lloyd

Roman T. Lloyd, 31, of Rock Island, was arrested after the chase that ended near the offramp of Interstate 280 at Rockingham Road in Davenport, when his car crashed into a ditch.

Police say the incident began after the suspect robbed the Ascentra Credit Union at 3007 7th St. in Moline. Officers with Moline’s police department spotted the suspect’s white sedan in Rock Island, and say he fled when they tried to stop him. Read more.

4. Central DeWitt will file formal request to join MAC

020219-qct-spt-sect-wrestling-001

Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet wrestles Assumption's Ethan Forker during the sectional tournament in February. The school district voted unanimously this week to file a formal application for Mississippi Athletic Conference membership.

The Mississippi Athletic Conference might be a nine-team league for only one academic calendar year.

Central DeWitt's school board voted unanimously Monday night to file a formal application for MAC membership.

Pleasant Valley principal and MAC chairperson Mike Zimmer said Wednesday afternoon if the request is received, it will be on the agenda for the April 10 meeting between conference principals and activities directors. Read more.

5. Former pet cemetery will soon have new neighbors

032919-qct-qca-petland-001

Work is underway to clear many of the trees on a 40-acre site at 5725 Brady St., Davenport, to make way for apartments. The property was the long-time home of the Whitehaven Veterinary Clinic, and founder Dr. J.B. White had established a pet cemetery near Goose Creek that was the final resting place of hundreds, if not thousands, of Quad-City pets.

As construction of an apartment community begins on a 40-acre site near Davenport's Brady and East 59th streets, long-time residents may recall a pet cemetery that operated in the area from 1953 to 1991.

It was called Whitehaven, and it was south of Goose Creek on the southeast corner of the property, marked by weeping willow trees, granite gravestones and, often, flower arrangements or Christmas decorations.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of animals were buried there over the years, including cats, dogs and canaries and a squirrel, turtle and pony.

The apartment development will not disturb this area, as it will be built on high ground on the north side of the creek, said Justin Todd, assistant vice-president of development for the developer, Dallas-based Anthony Properties. Of the site's 40 acres, about half is buildable and half is not because it's in the floodplain and other factors, he said. Read more.

6. Why were white arrows painted near West 53rd Street?

Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker

Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker

The above question was posed to Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker. Check out his response.

Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Lock & Dam 15 construction

It's Retro Thursday. Today let's set our trusty Wayback Machine to the 1930s to watch the construction of Lock & Dam 15.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.