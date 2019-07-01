Tony Steele, left, and Richard Horton, survey the damage done to Horton's van as a large tree limb fell on the van and a sedan that Horton also owns. The vehicles were parked in front of 1126 Grant St., a rental house in which both Steele and Horton live.
Charles Howell III watches his drive during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend in Detroit. Howell is the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings currently in the John Deere Classic field.
A good Monday to all. More than 4,200 MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy customers remain without power this morning after powerful storms rumbled through the region Sunday night. What will today bring? Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered showers possible early today, then more heat
Scattered showers are possible between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees.
Tuesday we'll see isolated showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday night brings another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.
2. Powerful storms pound the Quad-Cities
Quad-City residents will wake up to sweeping storm damage across the region after a high-powered rainstorm struck suddenly Sunday evening.
Police and fire crews responded to reports of downed trees and power lines, flash flooding and at least one structure fire in Walcott. Multiple people reported trees fallen on parked cars.
According to emergency radio dispatches, some boaters were caught off guard and sent distress signals. At least one water rescue was underway at 7 p.m.
Winds in some areas approached 70 mph, with sheets of rain. Storm debris — blown-off gutters, tree limbs, lawn furniture — was strewn across streets. Read more.
Tony Steele, left, and Richard Horton, survey the damage done to Horton's van as a large tree limb fell on the van and a sedan that Horton also owns. The vehicles were parked in front of 1126 Grant St., a rental house in which both Steele and Horton live.
A Bettendorf city work cuts into a large tree limb that fell Sunday at 1126 Grant St. The large limb fell onto a van and sedan that are owned by Richard Horton. No one was injured but the limb blocked the right hand lane and partially blocked the center lane of Grant Street until it was cleared.
Bettendorf city crews discuss the removal of a large tree limb that fell on two cars at 1126 Grant St. on Sunday. The fallen limb blocked the right hand lane and part of the center lane before crews began to cut it up.
To say that the landscape of the PGA Tour is changing is a huge understatement, and that point can be proven in so many ways.
Look at this week's stop in Detroit where Nate Lashley, the last man in the field, won his first PGA Tour title in runaway fashion. The “name” players – Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland, and Bubba Watson among others – who were the marquee draws to Detroit Country Club failed to make the cut that fell at an impressive 5-under par.
With four days until the John Deere Classic field is finalized, this Tour stop may be lacking the marquee names, but is still loaded with talent. Read more.
4. Davenport woman rescues horses who rescue troubled children
She fixes broken children and broken horses. To do that, she fixed up a storage area that became a welcoming sanctuary.
Michele Allison, of Davenport, is committed to helping children who have experienced trauma and loss in their lives. Nominated as Quad-Citizen of the Year by Nancy Reed, Allison is the proprietor of the horses and program at Juan Diez Rancheros, Davenport. Read more.