Mystical, magical pi has captured the imaginations of mathematicians for almost 4,000 years. An irrational number that stretches to infinity and beyond, pi is more than just an esoteric mathematical puzzle—it’s a reassuring constant that regulates the patterns and rhythms of the natural world around us, as well as within us.
Merriam Webster defines pi as both the symbol (π) representing the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, as well as the ratio itself—a transcendental number generally rounded to 3.14159265. The Babylonians and the ancient Egyptians were both conscious of the concept of pi in its most basic expression. Around 250 B.C., the Greek mathematician Archimedes of Syracuse extended pi to 3.141. In the early 1990s, the Chudnovsky brothers, using a computer cobbled together in their cramped Manhattan apartment, calculated pi to more than 2 billion digits. More recently, supercomputers have pushed pi past the 22 trillion digit mark.
In honor of international Pi Day—the 14th day of the third month of the calendar year—Stacker has isolated 20 of the most accessible uses of pi in everyday lives. So whether you choose to celebrate with cherry, pizza, or chicken pot pie, rest assured: On Pi Day you can have your pi and eat it, too.
Parade participants in leprechaun and clover costumes march during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
A good Thursday to all. The Quad-Cities is in full flood mode as many area rivers and streams are out of their banks. More rain — and wind — are in the forecast.
Let's look at the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A NWS Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., tonight.
An intense low pressure system will be tracking across Iowa today causing very strong southwest winds to develop. The strongest winds will be from mid-morning until early this tonight. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph can be expected. Drivers of high profile vehicles should use extra caution. Unsecured objects outdoors will be blown around.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 mph and/or wind gusts of 45 mph are expected, which can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
1. Wind, rain and flooding
Rain is likely today after 5 p.m. Temperatures will rise to near 58 degrees by 10 a.m., then fall to around 46 degrees during the remainder of the day. It will be windy with a south wind between 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight rain is likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a low around 33 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday there's a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. Cloudy skies will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Area rivers are currently under flood warnings.
3. Mississippi could top 18 feet in the Q-C
With area rivers rising, Davenport and Rock Island have activated their flood plans.
Davenport has sandbags available to property owners impacted by predicted river levels. Sandbags can be picked up between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through Friday at 232 Marquette St.
In Rock Island, staff is implementing its flood plan which includes installing pumps and closing gatewells.
• Several water pump discharge hoses are being placed across the Rock Island portion of the bike path. The hose locations will be marked. Use caution when crossing over the hoses. Portions of the bike path will be closed due to the high water and will remain closed until the river level falls below 16 feet.
• Temporary flood panels will be installed at Schwiebert Riverfront Park by the end of the week.
• Sunset Drive from 31st Avenue to the Park Shelter and Skafidas Parkway will be closed by Friday.
The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Lock and Dam 15 continues until further notice. The Mississippi is currently just over 11 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and major flooding is predicted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 18.2 feet Sunday morning. Crest forecasts will change as the flood situation evolves over the next 5 days.
At 18.0 feet, water affects sections of River Drive in downtown Davenport from Gaines to 4th streets. Water affects 2nd Street at Iowa. Most of LeClaire Park is under water. Water also affects Credit Island.
Here's a look at other area rivers, all of which are under a Flood Warning. All crest forecasts will change as the flood situation evolves over the next 5 days:
• Rock River in Moline: Until further notice. The Rock is at 14 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 16.3 feet Sunday morning then begin falling.
At 15.5 feet, water affects the intersection of U.S. 150 and U.S. 6. The Steel Dam is under water in Milan.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Until further notice. The Wapsi is at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise to 13.4 feet Friday night, then begin falling.
At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
• Maquoketa River near Maquoketa: Until Saturday evening. The Maquoketa is at 27.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 24 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecasted. Recent activity, river gages upstream are still rising. The river is expected to rise to 31.7 feet Thursday night then fall below flood stage Saturday.
At 30 feet, water affects the Maquoketa Municipal Light Plant facilities and affects Iowa 113.
• Cedar River at Conesville: Until further notice. The Cedar is at 14.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 14.9 feet Friday and then fall. It will rise again Monday afternoon to 15.2 feet Wednesday.
At 15 feet, water affects Saulsbury Road.
• Iowa River in Wapello: Until further notice. The Iowa is at 19.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 24.1 feet Saturday.
At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
A chair is seen in the middle of flood waters from the Green River just off of Poppy Garden Road Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Colona. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
Flood waters surround properties along 1st Avenue South Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
172nd Street, near Colona Road is flooded Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
Floodwaters surround properties along 1st Avenue South Wednesday in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
Flood waters surround properties along 1st Avenue South Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
A tire is slightly visible in flood waters along 1st Avenue South Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
Flood waters surround properties along 1st Avenue South Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
Flood waters surround 1st Avenue South Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
Flood waters surround properties along 1st Avenue South Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
A high water road warning is placed at 1st Avenue South Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
Today is Pi Day, an annual holiday observed on March 14, or 3/14 in the month/day format, in celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi) that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Got that? Wake me when it's Pie Day.
4. Q-C to turn green with St. Patrick's Day spirit
It's the annual celebration of the Saint who drove the snakes out of Ireland, and the Quad-Cities is gearing up for the fun. With St. Patrick's Day coming on Sunday, a variety of events are planned for the celebration-including the official parade. Check out what's happening in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
5. Iowa-Illinois at a glance
Iowa and Illinois collide tonight in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. Check out this information while you wait for that 8:30 p.m. tipoff.
6. Davenport passes ordinance to address illicit massage parlors
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says a new law cleared by city officials Wednesday will give area law enforcement “some teeth” when it comes to investigating massage businesses they suspect are fronts for prostitution and other illegal activity.
The proposal, introduced last week, would require local massage therapists to be licensed by the state of Iowa and for reflexologists — people who massage feet, ears, hands — to be licensed by the city. City officials have billed the proposed ordinance as a way to address a growing concern of illicit massage parlors in the area, saying they often harbor victims of human trafficking. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Students wrap trees, give back to community
John Deere Middle School students work together to wrap and bag oak saplings Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the school. John Deere Middle School is one of more than a dozen Quad-City schools partnering with Living Lands & Waters, an environmental nonprofit based in East Moline, to prepare trees for distribution throughout the spring.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.