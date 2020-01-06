You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Presidential candidates in the Q-C, Golden Globes, and man arrested in Davenport burglaries
alert featured

Rick's Six: Presidential candidates in the Q-C, Golden Globes, and man arrested in Davenport burglaries

Overcast Sunday

Skies, which are overcast Sunday along the Mississippi River in Davenport, will stay dry during the early part of the work week.

 Linda Cook

A good Monday to all. It's back to school, and back to work after the long holiday. The silver lining? No measurable snow for the next couple of days.

NWS: Week

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

NWS: Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. There's chance of flurries overnight but nothing measurable.

Tuesday will see a chance of flurries before 9 a.m. Again, nothing measurable is expected. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. West winds will gusts as high as 25 mph.

NWS: Radar

2. Roundabout work begins in Muscatine

Traffic cones

There will be lane restrictions beginning today at the intersection of 2nd Street and Mulberry Avenue as work begins to construct a roundabout at that location.

Traffic control devices will be put in place today as underground work begins at the Mulberry Avenue and No. 1 Alley intersection. The underground work will install a new sewer line on Mulberry from the No. 1 Alley to the 3rd Street intersection and an electrical duct bank that will complete the connection from the No. 1 Alley to the intersection of 2nd Street and Orange Street.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through this area and to pay attention to the traffic control signs.

The work will continue as weather permits.

The roundabout is the final segment of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project and will complete the reconstruction of the roadway from Broadway to the Mad Creek bridge on 2nd Street.

3. Davenport police arrest suspect in series of burglaries on 53rd Street

Antonio Holmes

Antonio Holmes

Davenport police have arrested a man they say broke into several businesses on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Antonio Holmes, 51, of Davenport, was held Sunday in Scott County Jail Sunday on a $50,000 cash-only bond. 

Here's what happened, according to an arrest affidavit: 

Officers responded at 5:33 a.m.  Saturday to a burglary at 2225 W. 53rd St., Davenport. Security-camera footage shows Holmes using a brick to break the front-glass door of the Saloon & Studios building, which includes several studios owned and operated by individual businesses.  

The camera shows Holmes using a brick to break into five individual studios and go through their contents. The person was unable to fully break the glass doors of three studios. Read more.

4. Bridge update: Arch additions coming soon

010520-qct-qca-bridge-001.JPG

Construction continues on the Iowa side arches of the new interstate I-74 bridge on Thursday.

About a month after installing the first permanent strut on the new Interstate 74 bridge arches, the contractor is expected to add more segments this week to the Illinois-side arches.

The Iowa DOT, which is leading the $1.2 billion bridge and interstate expansion, said in early December that placement of the first lateral support showed the arches are in good alignment.

The pair of arch "legs" that rise from piers near the Bettendorf riverfront extend about 285 feet toward the Mississippi River channel. When the primary bridge contractor, Lunda Construction, set the first permanent strut at the end of the Iowa-side legs, beginning Dec. 6, surveyors discovered the two sides are within a half-inch in length of one another. Read more.

I-74 bridge arch additions are coming soon

010520-qct-qca-bridge-001.JPG
010520-qct-qca-bridge-002.JPG
010520-qct-qca-bridge-003.JPG
010520-qct-qca-bridge-004.JPG
010520-qct-qca-bridge-005.JPG

5. This Davenport grain bin is now a spectacular penthouse Airbnb

010520-qct-qca-air-016

The penthouse tower Airbnb at 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport, is located in the stair-stepped addition in the middle of the photo, facing the Mississippi River. To the left is the Peterson Paper Co. lofts.

Standing on Davenport's E. Second Street, facing The Half Nelson restaurant, one would never guess there's a penthouse tower rising five stories at the back of the building.

But go around to the alley, and — yes! — there's a three-story, stair-stepped addition built atop the original two-story building that isn't visible from the front.

And when Pete Stopulos bought the building for development into a restaurant, meadery and apartments, he knew the addition he calls the penthouse tower had spectacular redevelopment potential as a residence.

Now that the penthouse is finished, he's renting it as an Airbnb rather than a leased apartment as he has with the seven units he built on the second floor. Read more.

Photos: Airbnb

010520-qct-qca-air-005
010520-qct-qca-air-009
010520-qct-qca-air-011
010520-qct-qca-air-012
010520-qct-qca-air-010

6. Biden said Trump is bringing the U.S. close to war with Iran

010620-mda-nws-biden-21.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd gathered at Modern Woodmen Park on Sunday in Davenport.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that President Donald Trump is bringing the United States close to war with Iran. 

Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed Friday by a US airstrike ordered by Trump at Baghdad International Airport. 

Before a standing-room only crowd of more than 250 people at Modern Woodmen Park, Biden criticized Trump on his decision to have Soleimani killed and asked if the risk is worth the reward. Read more.

Photos: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Davenport

010620-mda-nws-biden-01.JPG
010620-mda-nws-biden-02.JPG
010620-mda-nws-biden-03.JPG
010620-mda-nws-biden-04.JPG
010620-mda-nws-biden-05.JPG

Brimming with 'big ideas,' Warren tries muscling her way to the front of the Iowa pack

010620-qct-qca-warren-09.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaking to a crowd at her Town Hall in Keppy Hall at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

When U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks, every muscle in her body is activated—her arms swing like a conductor’s, her finger strikes up at the sky, her chin lifts or her shoulders shift to emphasize a point.

To her supporters, Warren’s characteristic vitality shows she has the muster to deliver on promises of “big structural change," her slogan as she campaigns to be the Democratic nominee for president.

To her critics, Warren’s charisma and organizing prowess won’t be enough to enact some of her boldest ideas, including her hallmark “wealth tax” on millionaires and billionaires.

But in Davenport on Sunday afternoon, Warren emphasized the ways she could use the many muscles of the federal government to “improve the lives of hardworking people” without needing Congressional buy-in. Read more.

