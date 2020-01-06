Rick's Six: Presidential candidates in the Q-C, Golden Globes, and man arrested in Davenport burglaries

A good Monday to all. It's back to school, and back to work after the long holiday. The silver lining? No measurable snow for the next couple of days.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. There's chance of flurries overnight but nothing measurable.

Tuesday will see a chance of flurries before 9 a.m. Again, nothing measurable is expected. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. West winds will gusts as high as 25 mph.

2. Roundabout work begins in Muscatine

There will be lane restrictions beginning today at the intersection of 2nd Street and Mulberry Avenue as work begins to construct a roundabout at that location.