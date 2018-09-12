Davenport police search this Hyundai Veracruz after arresting two 16-year-old boys Tuesday who led officers on a chase through the west end of the city before taking Interstate 280 north and crashing on West Kimberly Road.
Rock Island officials investigate the area in the 100 block of 31st Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, near Ted’s Boatarama and Johannes Bus Service in Rock Island.
One person was injured Tuesday night when a semi-tractor trailer and car collided on U.S. 30 between Wheatland and Calamus.
Clinton County Sheriff's deputies were called at 10:31 p.m. to the U.S. 30 Wapsipinicon River Bridge between Wheatland and Calamus for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and a car.
Upon arrival, deputies found the lone occupant of the car trapped inside the vehicle on the bridge. The semi was partially submerged in a flooded area along the north side of the highway, just east of the bridge.
Calamus and Wheatland Fire personnel extracted the driver of the car, who was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown at this time. The driver of the semi did not require medical attention.
U.S. 30 between Calamus and Wheatland was closed for about 2½ hours because of the crash.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Calamus Fire Department, the Wheatland Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Genesis Ambulance (DeWitt).
The accident remains under investigation.
3. 2 teens charged with gun crimes after police pursuit
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday after leading Davenport police on a chase through the west end of the city and onto Interstate 280 before crashing on West Kimberly Road, police said.
Davenport police said the vehicle, a Hyundai Veracruz, was on the department’s pursuit list for recent gun crime involvements, including a shots-fired incident Monday.
The pursuit of the vehicle began at 4:47 p.m. at Waverly and Telegraph roads in Davenport when an officer saw it was being driven on the wrong side of the road. The pursuit went onto westbound U.S. 61, River Drive in Davenport, and then onto northbound I-280.
The pursuit ended when the Veracruz took the West Kimberly Road exit and crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of the Cruze suffered minor injuries for which she was treated at the scene.
The two boys who occupied the front seats of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot into a farm field but officers were able to capture both of them. A juvenile girl who was in the backseat was taken into custody, but was not charged.
A Davenport squad also suffered minor damage when it struck the Veracruz during a maneuver to end the chase.
During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a small bag of marijuana.
After being questioned by officers, the boys were charged with felonies and turned over to the Scott County Jail. Read more
4.2 hurt in incident at Davenport North
A suspect is in custody and two people seriously injured following an after-hours disturbance Tuesday night at Davenport North High School.
Police responded to a disturbance call at the high school, 626 W. 53rd St., at 6:01 p.m.
The two subjects injured in this incident were hospitalized with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
According to a news release from the police department, the dispatcher advised that someone had damaged school property and stolen the keys to a vehicle. The dispatcher also advised that two subjects had been struck by a vehicle and the driver had fled the scene on foot.
After apprehending the suspect, further investigation was conducted. It was discovered that the suspect had struck one of the subjects while attempting to get away, and dragged another subject who was trying to stop the suspect from stealing the vehicle. Also, it was discovered that the suspect struck three unoccupied vehicles during this incident.
The investigation continues. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the police department at 563-326-6125.
5.'Next cuisine corridor:' Hilltop's dining options on display during Iowa Restaurant Week
If you haven't visited Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village in awhile, the number of eateries may surprise you. Fourteen eateries — from chains such as The Village Inn to local spots like Mary Sue's All American Cafe and Zeke's Island Cafe — exist in the Hilltop area and are coming together to participate in a statewide event called Main Street Iowa Restaurant Week.
The Hilltop, which has the distinction of being a a Main Street Iowa district, is one of 28 communities participating in Main Street Iowa Restaurant Week, which is "aimed at acquainting Iowa with different parts of the state, and generating foot traffic to the benefit of Main Street stores throughout the state," according to a press release. Read more.
6. Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Rock Island
Rock Island police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday. A pedestrian was struck by a 2017 Ford F450 around 9:50 a.m. in the 100 block of 31st Avenue, according to Rock Island police.
The pedestrian, whose identity was not released pending family notification, was taken to UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, but died of the injuries.
The Rock Island County Coroner's Office confirmed the fatality on Tuesday afternoon, but could not provide additional details.
Today's photo gallery: North Scott Cross Country Invitational
The Bettendorf boys and the North Scott girls won the respective 5K races, Tuesday, September 11, 2018, during the North Scott Cross Country Invitational held at Scott County Park near Parkview. The Bulldogs were lead by James Baker and the North Scott girls top finisher was Chloe Engelkes.
