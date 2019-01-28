Jesse and Tenneil Register show off the barn that is home to their vintage business called R7 Reclaimed, located at 337 Cemetery Lane in Grandview, Iowa. The inventory also includes some new items, such as jewelry, clothing, candles and jams and an occasional piece of antique furniture.
2. National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m.
A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today.
The advisory states, "A winter storm system will move away from the area early this morning. Travel impacts from overnight snow will linger into this morning. Today, no significant snow is expected, but strong northwest winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow along with rapidly falling temperatures through the day over much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. The Winter Storm Warning may be cancelled today if conditions do not appear dangerous. Temperatures will fall rapidly today, with strong northwest winds. By early this evening, wind chills of -20 degrees are likely in eastern Iowa, and by Midnight, wind chills of -20 to -30 are expected over all locations north of Highway 34.
"Tuesday night through Thursday morning, dangerous to life-threatening wind chills are possible. The coldest temperatures since 1996 combined with wind are expected to push wind chills into the 30 below to 55 degree below zero range."
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
3. NWS Wind Chill Advisory for tonight, Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory that will go into effect at 6 p.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday
• WHAT: Lingering impacts from overnight snow will continue, with blowing snow likely by mid day. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected Tonight through Tuesday. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
• WHERE: Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Muscatine and Scott Counties.
• WHEN: From 6 p.m. this evening to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
4. Today's forecast
There's a chance of freezing drizzle, possibly mixing with snow after 7 a.m., then gradually ending. Look for patchy blowing snow after 9 a.m. It will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 10 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Blustery southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around -6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -25. West winds between 15 to 20 mph, will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 1 and a low around -23 degrees.
5. Q-C providers say the child care crisis 'can't be left to those of us in the trenches'
ICYMI, it was our Big Story from the weekend: As a third-shift mom, Takala Campbell said her search for quality, affordable child care took years.
"It was pretty much terrible. I'm not going to lie," said the Davenport mother of three. "There were days I would break down crying, thinking I can't do it because things are so terrible right now. But you've got to push yourself and keep going, especially as mothers. Some days I work 12 or 16 hours, but we can't really show our kids we're tired. You still have to get them up in the morning."
Family members referred Campbell, a certified nursing assistant at Davenport Lutheran Home, to Head Start in Davenport, which offers free child care services for families with an income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level. For the past five years, her three sons have gone back and forth between Head Start and home day care.
While she can now focus at work knowing her kids are in safe hands, Campbell said her life remains a balancing act. She often makes choices between going to work or staying home with her kids when she runs out of hours allotted by the state child care assistance program.
Child care providers and experts claim Campbell's story is increasingly common across the Quad-Cities. In Illinois, 32 percent of parents have difficulty finding child care, especially those who work night shifts or live in rural areas, according to a 2018 study by ReadyNation Illinois. Read more.
Childcare development specialist Samantha Swartout bundles up Lontrez Nabers 4, before he heads home for the day, Friday, January 11, 2018, during after school activities at the Friendly House in Davenport.
Preschool student Charlotte McGill 4 gives teacher Rhianna Smith a high five for successfully completing a task, Friday, January 18, 2018, during activities in the pre-kindergarten room at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport.
Preschool students Malaina Fleming 4 and Simon Brady 4 jump from one letter to another during an alphabet letter identification exercise in front of teacher Rhianna Smith, Friday, January 18, 2018, during activities in the pre-kindergarten room at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport.
Instructor Abby Reese works with Lincoln Vandersteen 4 on his letters on the dry erase board, Friday, January 18, 2018, during activities in the pre-kindergarten room at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport.
Teacher Rhianna Smith gets a hand slap from student Garrison Glass 4, after he correctly identified the letter she wanted, Friday, January 18, 2018, during activities in the pre-kindergarten room at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport.
Preschool student DeAoniey Hayes 5 gives teacher Rhianna Smith a hug after completing her alphabet task, Friday, January 18, 2018, during activities in the pre-kindergarten room at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport.
Preschool student Rydr Huebbe 5 jumps onto the right letter in front of teacher Rhianna Smith during alphabet letter identification, Friday, January 18, 2018, during activities in the pre-kindergarten room at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport.
Group leader Brittany Erbst works with Byron Walker Jr. on the floor as Vada Natario gets a bottle from group leader Alex Stuff, Friday, January 18, 2018, during activities in the infant room at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport.
6. Chasing a dream: Couple opens vintage store business in Louisa County
Grandview, Iowa, is a town of about 300 people in the middle of farm fields unfurling in all directions. Located 16 miles southwest of Muscatine, this out-in-the-country location is one of the reasons hundreds of people — mostly women — make day trips here, tracking down a vintage salvage business housed in a 100-year-old barn marked with a bright turquoise sign.
Called R7 Reclaimed, the business owned by Tenneil and Jesse Register sells treasures they have "picked" from old farm buildings, estate sales and elsewhere throughout the Midwest. The couple also tries to create an experience. Read more.
Jesse and Tenneil Register show off the barn that is home to their vintage business called R7 Reclaimed, located at 337 Cemetery Lane in Grandview, Iowa. The inventory also includes some new items, such as jewelry, clothing, candles and jams and an occasional piece of antique furniture.