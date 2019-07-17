{{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday morning. If today's forecast doesn't just make you want to sweat, nothing will.

We start off with an Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service.

That warning  for an extended period of heat and humidity will go into effect at  1 p.m. this afternoon and will continue until 7 p.m., Saturday.

According to the weather service, a hot and humid air mass will build across the Midwest beginning today and continuing through Saturday. Temperatures in the 90s will combine with humidity to push heat induces into the 100 to 110 range, especially from Thursday through Saturday.

• Life-Threatening Heat Wednesday through Saturday

Summary 

• Heat Index Values — 100 to 105 degrees today then ranging from 100 to 110 degrees Thursday through Saturday.

• Timing — This Afternoon through Saturday Evening.

• Impacts — Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. This combination will lead to a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.

The weather service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.

One should take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.

1. Hot, hot, hot

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100 degrees

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 78 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 81 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 108 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

• Seven day forecast

2. Local TV legend Captain Ernie dies

Captain Ernie

Ernest Christopher Memos

Captain Ernie, the local television host who brought joy to thousands of Quad-Cities kids, has died.

Ernest Christopher Memos,  known lovingly as Captain Ernie, died Sunday in his Florida home. He was 86. His death was confirmed by his son, Zack Memos, in a Facebook response.

Ernie Memos, who went by his stage name, Ernie Mims, hosted the wildly popular Cap'n Ernie's Show Boat, from 1964 to 1974. The show aired on station WOC-TV-6. Read more.

3. Jury to decide: Did 12-year-old Luke Andrews pull the trigger for attention, or to kill his teacher?

071619-andrewstrial-002

13-year-old Luke Andrews smiles at his parents after closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport on Tuesday.

A jury of seven men and five women will now decide if Luke Andrews, 13, intended to kill his teacher in a North Scott Junior High School classroom last August.

In their closing arguments, the attorneys — prosecutor Julie Walton and defense attorney Melanie Thwing — agreed Andrews, then 12, pointed a loaded Smith & Wesson .22-caliber in the face of his seventh-grade social studies teacher, Dawn Spring, and pulled the trigger the morning of Aug. 31.

They disagree about whether he intended to kill her.

The jury got the case at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve sent the jury home about 4 p.m. when they had not reached a verdict. Deliberations will resume this morning. Read more.

4. Rock Island teen arrested in Davenport shooting that wounded 15-year-old

071619-shooting-001

Davenport Police interview witnesses at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 13th and N Main streets in Davenport Tuesday. One suspect was apprehended, and one individual was transported to a hospital with injuries. A handgun was also recovered.

A Rock Island teen is facing charges in connection with a Davenport shooting incident Tuesday in which a 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg, Davenport police said.

Rodolfo Gutierrez

Rodolfo Gutierrez

Rodolfo Gutierrez, 17, of 1635 12th St., is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. 

Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. 

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, Davenport officers were dispatched at 12:06 p.m. to the area of West 13th and Main streets to investigate a report of shots fired. 

Officers saw one person, who turned out to be the 15-year-old victim, running westbound to the area of the Hilltop Grocery Store. The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg. 

The suspect in the shooting, Gutierrez, also was seen running from the scene by police. He was taken into custody at the intersection of West 12th and Scott streets. Read more.

5. Inspired Lancers celebrate first state bid since 2010

071619-qct-spt-regional-softball-081a.jpg

North Scott's Drew Lewis (5), center, and the Lancers celebrate beating Fairfield during the Class 4A regional final Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Eldridge. North Scott beat Fairfield, 3-0.

There was a time when a trip to the state softball tournament was normal for North Scott.

Under the late Denny Johnson from the early 1980s to the late 2000s, the Lancers snared two state titles and 11 state appearances. Their last time making it to Fort Dodge was in 2010.

Donning powder blue socks — the awareness color for prostate cancer — North Scott is remembering Johnson with a trip back to the Rogers Sports Complex.

Ignited by Drew Lewis pitching out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fifth and Abby Moeller’s two-run home run in the bottom half, the Class 4A third-ranked Lancers triumphed over unranked Fairfield 3-0 Tuesday night at North Scott High School.  Read more.

