A good Wednesday morning. If today's forecast doesn't just make you want to sweat, nothing will.
We start off with an Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service.
That warning for an extended period of heat and humidity will go into effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and will continue until 7 p.m., Saturday.
According to the weather service, a hot and humid air mass will build across the Midwest beginning today and continuing through Saturday. Temperatures in the 90s will combine with humidity to push heat induces into the 100 to 110 range, especially from Thursday through Saturday.
• Heat Index Values — 100 to 105 degrees today then ranging from 100 to 110 degrees Thursday through Saturday.
• Timing — This Afternoon through Saturday Evening.
• Impacts — Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. This combination will lead to a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.
The weather service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.
One should take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
1. Hot, hot, hot
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100 degrees
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 78 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 81 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 108 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Many of those listeners, fans and friends shared condolences across several WLLR social media posts Monday.
“It’s not unbelievable that people feel this way, but the outpouring is unbelievable,” said Jim O’Hara, Spates’ supervisor at WLLR, said on the air Monday night.
He was on during Spates’ normal timeslot.
“I think the thing about Bo J is he was exactly like the guy next door,” O’Hara said on the phone before going back on the air to talk traffic. “He was into the same things your friends and neighbors are into. The same things that ticked them off ticked him off. You could tell that on the radio — he was just a real genuine guy.”
While Spates had worked at WLLR only the last four years, O’Hara said they’d known each other for more than 20 years, when they worked at rival stations.
“I was so impressed by how hard he worked for them,” O’Hara said, remembering watching Spates work an event. “I always said, ‘That’s one guy I’d love to have wearing our jersey.’ ”
Spates’ coworkers have started a GoFundMe to raise money for a college fund for his daughter, Charly Heber Spates, a student at Rock Island High School.
“He really was a good dad and wanted to be a good dad,” O’Hara said. “... That’s the thing he took the most pride in.”
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday.
“The Quad Cities lost a real friend — a guy who was just like them,” O’Hara said. “That’s what drew people to him.”
In their closing arguments, the attorneys — prosecutor Julie Walton and defense attorney Melanie Thwing — agreed Andrews, then 12, pointed a loaded Smith & Wesson .22-caliber in the face of his seventh-grade social studies teacher, Dawn Spring, and pulled the trigger the morning of Aug. 31.
They disagree about whether he intended to kill her.
The jury got the case at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve sent the jury home about 4 p.m. when they had not reached a verdict. Deliberations will resume this morning. Read more.
Defense attorney Melanie Thwing makes her closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
Scott County District Judge Marlita Greve listens to closing arguments Tuesday in the case against 13-year-old Luke Andrews. He is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire.
13-year-old Luke Andrews reflection can be seen in a computer screen during closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
Holding a gun and a plastic bag containing bullets Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton said, “This gets you attention? This plus this gets you murder. You don't need bullets to get attention. You need bullets to kill someone,” during closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
Kaitlyn MacDonald, a former student teacher at North Scott Junior High School in August of 2018, breaks down in tears as she talks about the day then 12-year-old Luke Andrews allegedly brought a gun into the classroom.
Luke Andrews, 13, listens to testimony from his former teacher Dawn Spring during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse on Friday, July 12, 2019. Andrews is on trial for bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge, Iowa the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
North Scott Junior High School 7th-grade teacher Dawn Spring talks about the day then 12-year-old Luke Andrews allegedly pointed a gun at her face and pulled the trigger during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport Friday.
With his Defense attorneys Melanie Thwing, left, and Meenakshi Brandt, 13-year-old Luke Andrews, right, listens to testimony in during the first day of his trial for allegedly trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August of 2018. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
The first day of testimony started at Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He allegedly pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
During her opening statement Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton describes how 13-year-old Luke Andrews then 12, allegedly walked into a classroom at the North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 of 2018 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun. He allegedly aimed the gun at a student teacher, made a sweeping gesture with the barrel of the gun across the room toward all of the students in the class, and told everyone to get on the ground, then pointed the gun in the face of a teacher and pulled the trigger; the safety was on and the gun did not fire.
13-year-old Luke Andrews, right, listens to testimony in during the first day of his trial for allegedly trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August of 2018. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
In her opening statement, defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt said 13-year-old Luke Andrews made a horrible decision that day, but did not intend to kill the teacher. She said it was attention seeking behavior.Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
4. Rock Island teen arrested in Davenport shooting that wounded 15-year-old
A Rock Island teen is facing charges in connection with a Davenport shooting incident Tuesday in which a 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg, Davenport police said.
Rodolfo Gutierrez, 17, of 1635 12th St., is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury.
Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, Davenport officers were dispatched at 12:06 p.m. to the area of West 13th and Main streets to investigate a report of shots fired.
Officers saw one person, who turned out to be the 15-year-old victim, running westbound to the area of the Hilltop Grocery Store. The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
The suspect in the shooting, Gutierrez, also was seen running from the scene by police. He was taken into custody at the intersection of West 12th and Scott streets. Read more.
5. Inspired Lancers celebrate first state bid since 2010
There was a time when a trip to the state softball tournament was normal for North Scott.
Under the late Denny Johnson from the early 1980s to the late 2000s, the Lancers snared two state titles and 11 state appearances. Their last time making it to Fort Dodge was in 2010.
Donning powder blue socks — the awareness color for prostate cancer — North Scott is remembering Johnson with a trip back to the Rogers Sports Complex.
Ignited by Drew Lewis pitching out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fifth and Abby Moeller’s two-run home run in the bottom half, the Class 4A third-ranked Lancers triumphed over unranked Fairfield 3-0 Tuesday night at North Scott High School. Read more.
North Scott's Brooke Kilburg (9) slides safely into home plate against Fairfield's Hannah Simpson (25) during the Class 4A regional final Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Eldridge. North Scott beat Fairfield, 3-0.
North Scott players surround home plate after Abby Moller (1) hit a 2-run home run against Fairfield during the Class 4A regional final Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Eldridge. North Scott beat Fairfield, 3-0.
North Scott's Taylor Robertson (21) and Rachel Anderson (11) celebrate a 2-run home run against Fairfield during the Class 4A regional final Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Eldridge. North Scott beat Fairfield, 3-0.
North Scott’s Paige Westlin, Ryann Cheek (19), and Rachel Anderson (11) pour the cooler out on head coach Holly Hoelting after the Class 4A regional final Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Eldridge. North Scott beat Fairfield, 3-0.
North Scott’s Paige Westlin, Ryann Cheek (19), and Rachel Anderson (11) pour the cooler out on head coach Holly Hoelting after the Class 4A regional final Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Eldridge. North Scott beat Fairfield, 3-0.