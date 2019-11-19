FILE: Quad Cities River Bandits second baseman Trey Dawson (left) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against Wisconsin during the final regular season game Monday at Modern Woodmen Park. The Bandits open the playoffs on Wednesday.
The seclusion room at Arthur Elementary in Cedar Rapids has padded walls and a window. The Iowa Education Department is trying again to reach agreement on rules that govern student seclusion rooms like this.
Traffic on Davenport's East River Drive is temporarily detoured as Langman Construction Inc., Rock Island, executes a $237,914 contract to remove two medians with trees and flowers that were installed in 2010 between Iowa and Perry streets.
A total of 12 medians were built in the middle of East and West River Drive under a $1.4 million initiative called the Front Porch Parkway project that was meant to calm traffic and beautify the downtown/riverfront streetscape.
Benefits of removing them include the ability to set the temporary flood barrier on a more optimal part of the road and fill it with sand faster, she has explained.
The two medians are largely gone now, but work remains, with East River Drive expected to remain detoured until mid-December, pending weather conditions. Read more.
3. Bettendorf School Board meeting attendees speak out against principal's pro-Kaepernick social media post
Four people spoke out against a Bettendorf building principal’s social media post at a school board meeting Monday night.
High School Principal Joy Kelly shared a John Pavlovitz column on Twitter on Saturday titled “White America, it’s time to take a knee.” Citing Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout, her tweet said the column “remains timely and worth the read.”
Kaepernick kneeled during the U.S. national anthem before games to protest racial injustice during the 2016-2017 season, his last on an NFL roster. In February, he reached a confidential settlement with the NFL over allegations that owners colluded to keep him unsigned.
“She had to know that by posting that, that was going to be offensive to people,” Jim Bunn said.
Kelly’s Twitter has since been deactivated, and she did not respond for comment Monday night. In a second tweet, though, she said the post was to “offer a perspective on a current event … not to point fingers or place blame.” Read more.
4. River Bandits, LumberKings prepare for survival fight amid potential minor-league contraction
Leadership of the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Clinton LumberKings are preparing to fight for the future of their Midwest League baseball clubs.
The LumberKings, along with the league’s Burlington Bees and Beloit Snappers, are on a list of 42 minor-league franchises that would be contracted as part of a proposal by Major League Baseball to overhaul player development operations at all levels of minor-league baseball.
The proposal includes that if a new facility is built in Beloit, a possibility as part of a potential change of ownership, the River Bandits would move onto the list of teams to be contracted.
What would be the first major overhaul of professional baseball’s organizational structure in more than 50 years also includes the realignment of existing leagues and shifting some franchises from one level of the game to another.
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Quad Cities River Bandits second baseman Trey Dawson (3) swings at a pitch during Thursday's Class A Midwest League Playoffs game at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. the River Bandits dropped a 2-1 decision to Cedar Rapids, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 tonight in Davenport.
6. Iowa Education Board revises proposed seclusion and restraint rules in schools
The Iowa Board of Education will consider a new proposal Wednesday for how and when students can be secluded or restrained in school.
According to notes provided to the Times, there are three key changes in the new revisions: parental notification, room size and the use of the phrase “serious injury” as a threshold for intervention.
After two years of work, the Iowa Board of Education unanimously voted down — but didn’t entirely scrap — proposed revisions to seclusion and restraint rules this summer. The new rules would have pulled Iowa from the sparse ranks of states that allow students to be secluded and restrained even without a threat to someone’s personal safety. Read more.
BONUS SIX: KWQC's Fran Riley to retire on Nov. 27
A Quad-Cities broadcasting fixture, KWQC-TV's Fran Riley, has announced plans for retirement.
A 25-year veteran of the Q-C's NBC affiliate, Riley has been working in the area since 1978, reporting in radio and television in both sports and news, according to kwqc.com. Eight years ago, recognizing his talent for finding quirky and unique stories, Fran Riley Features was born.
During that time, Riley said he recorded as many as 1,500 reports on hobbies, history and other stories under the franchise. He announced Monday that his last day at the station will be Nov. 27.
He was previously with WHBF-TV in Rock Island. Read more.