A good Tuesday to all. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers and thunderstorms
There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight brings a 30 percent chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
2. Man in custody after Davenport credit union robbery
A Davenport man is in the Scott County Jail after a robbery at a credit union Monday afternoon.
Randall Williams, 52, 133 E. 35th St., was taken into custody Monday night and charged with 3rd degree robbery.
Davenport police were called at 12:33 p.m., Monday, to the R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, 3509 N. Harrison St.
Williams entered the credit union, approached the teller, and demanded the teller give him all the $100 dollar bills in the drawer, according to the affidavit.
The teller opened the drawer, and Williams reached for the money in the drawer. The teller then handed an unknown amount of money to Williams, according to the affidavit.
Williams then fled the area. No injuries were reported.
3. Bettendorf to close Jefferson School
After much protest from area residents opposed to the plan, Bettendorf’s school board voted Monday to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and send its students to Mark Twain Elementary School, a change scheduled to take effect during the 2019-2020 school year. Read more.
4.Davenport board leans toward elimination of school closing
Although no vote was taken Monday night at the Davenport School Board committee-of-the-whole meeting, most board members do not want to close a school.
Because the board met as a committee-of-the-whole, the two-hour meeting involved only discussion about two modifications of Vision 2020 that the district could present to the School Budget Review Committee in October.
At its Aug. 27 meeting, the board will need to approve a plan to present to the committee, Superintendent Art Tate said. Read more.
Construction on the Interstate 74 bridge hit a milestone this week as workers prepared to place the first steel girders on river piers on the Illinois side of the project.
A two-story crane stood between two piers off the Moline shore, ready to hoist the massive 178-foot girders.
Once the girders are placed, installation of surface decking will begin, Iowa Department of Transportation I-74 project manager Danielle Alvarez said. Read more.
6. Moline Best Buy to close, Davenport store will remain open
The Best Buy in Moline is slated to close in early November, a company spokesman has confirmed. The Davenport store will remain open.
Best Buy decided against renewing the lease for the Moline store, at 4401 16th St. The store sits next to the recently closed Toys R Us, as well as SouthPark Mall, where Younkers is closing this summer.
Thirty five full-time employees, and several part-time employees, were notified of the Moline closure over the weekend.
Best Buy has renewed a multi-year lease for the Davenport store, 5153 Elmore Ave.
The 42,000 square-foot store in Moline, which opened in 1987, will close at the end of the business day Nov. 3.
