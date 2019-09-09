A good Monday to all. Rain is possible this morning with warmer, more humid temps this afternoon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers likely this morning
Showers and thunderstorms likely today before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday will bring increasing clouds with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.
2. Veterans Parkway, Jersey Ridge closures
The city of Davenport reports that beginning today and continuing Tuesday, there will be intermittent closures on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge and Utica Ridge roads, and Jersey Ridge Road between Elmore Avenue and 53rd Street. (See map)
These closures will impact travel at the roundabout.
Drivers are advised to follow the signed detour or to avoid Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road.
Work is weather permitting; the schedule may be revised if wet conditions exist.
The temporary closures are necessary for Iowa DOT required pavement inspection.
3. I-74 bridge project update
Update for Bettendorf: This week, weather permitting, there will be daytime lane closures on Mississippi Boulevard between Kimberly Road and 14th Street. A flagger will be directing traffic while contractors work on the overhead deck.
Other area road closures:
• Clinton County Road Y-62: The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that a project to grade and place asphalt pavement on U.S. 30 west of DeWitt in Clinton County requires the closing Clinton County Road Y-62 at U.S. 30 until 9 p.m., Oct. 9.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using 260th Street/Clinton County Road Y-62, 212th Street, U.S. 61, and U.S 30.
• I-280 lane closure: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, a lane closure will be installed in Rock Island County on the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River.
The closure will be in the eastbound drive lane starting at 8 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m., Friday.
IDOT workers will be performing a bridge inspection. Slow down and use caution while driving through all work zones.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, Benjamin Michael Wendell, 31, of Davenport, punched the victim in the face and then pulled the victim from a 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Wendell used a handgun to hit the victim in the back of the head which caused a laceration to the victim’s head.
Wendell and his co-defendants, Deangelo Denota McShane, 22, of 1304 25th Ave., Rock Island, and Erin Kathleen Cummings, 29, of 937 W. 3rd St., Davenport, fled in the vehicle.
Police were called to the scene at 4:17 a.m. Read more.
5. CBD is still technically illegal in Iowa. So why do so many stores in the Quad-Cities sell it?
Drive down any Davenport street and chances are you'll see the letters CBD.
They stand for Cannabidiol, a compound found in cannabis and hemp that has become increasingly popular for its alleged therapeutic, nonpsychoactive properties. And while at least 15 vapor shops, two video stores, and many other retail outlets in Davenport carry a wide range of products that feature CBD as an ingredient, the owners or managers of 10 stores openly advertising CBD declined to speak on the record with The Quad-City Times about CBD sales.
The reason for the silence is — on its face — simple. Iowa classifies CBD as an illegal substance and you cannot possess or sell products containing CBD. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton recognizes the law that makes CBD a crime. But in Davenport, the place where written laws and public policy meet is a gray area for both law enforcement and retailers. Read more.
6. 'Alcoa' home gets amazing makeover: Aluminum home was built for factory workers
People driving down Bettendorf's Grant Street during the past year might have noticed.
A small, one-story home between 8th and 10th streets suddenly sprang to new life with the addition of crisp, charcoal-gray siding accented with black shutters.
New stone tile appeared on the foundation, a wood deck and staircase popped out the front door and a black "M," for "Munoz" initial landed on the side.
Unknown to passers-by, changes were happening inside, too, transforming the house that was built in 1947 as an "Alcoa home."
Alcoa homes are those nearly identical, three-bedroom houses built in the late '40s and early '50s for families of workers at the under-construction Alcoa plant in Riverdale, now known as Arconic. The homes were made of metal, including the joists, rafters and walls, and while some had basements, others were built on concrete slabs.
More than 130 such homes were built in the city, and through the years, owners have customized them. Read more.
The dining area, with a sliding glass door to the right, has been greatly enlarged with the removal of a chimney that was no longer needed because of a new high-efficiency furnace. But originally, this area was a third bedroom. The wall opening up this space was removed before Joe bought the house.
With some help from her father, Angela installed the cabinets, quartz countertop and custom wood trim. Installation of the glass mosaic backsplash was entirely her own doing, as she previously worked more than 10 years as a tile installer.
In addition to working at Alcoa, Joe enjoys boxing. This is his workout room in the basement. Joe had two fights as a middleweight in 2017 at Danceland Ballroom, Davenport, and he works with young boxers at an area gym.
Joe and Angela Munoz created an open "great room" by removing the wall between the living room and kitchen, where Angela is standing. Then they built half-walls, or knee walls, on either side of the stairs to the basement.
By framing the corner windows with substantial woodwork, Angela Munoz created a pleasing focal point in the guest bedroom. With the help of her dad, Angela made, stained and finished all the new woodwork in the house.
Angela Munoz worked for more than 10 years as a tile installer, so she installed the tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as all the tile in the bathroom. In the kitchen, she also laid the luxury vinyl tile floors and, with the help of her dad, installed the cabinets, quartz countertop and custom wood trim.