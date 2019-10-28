Lisa Viner plays a zombie clown at one of the outdoor games at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
2. Horses were still in use when 1st span of I-74 bridge opened
The daily view of workers building the new Interstate 74 bridge prompted Lenore Knock, of Rock Island, to go digging through the "stuff" her parents kept over the years, in search of a pamphlet celebrating the opening of the original Bettendorf-Moline span.
She found it, and it provides a peek into Quad-City history. The picture of just one span is striking because we're not used to seeing it that way. How different things are today.
Also really interesting is the chart listing the tolls that would be collected for crossing. Passenger cars, pedestrians (there was a sidewalk 4 feet, 2 inches wide), bicycles, light trucks and motorcycles could cross for 15 cents, but a horse-drawn vehicle or a horse and rider had to pay 30 cents.
Just the fact that the chart accounted for horses is interesting enough, but that they were charged more than motorized vehicles adds to that. Were bridge managers trying to discourage horses? Or were they accounting for extra work needed for clean-up?
Also interesting is that the bridge was constructed by an entity called the Davenport Bridge Commission. What? Read more.
Iowa-bound traffic across the I-74 bridge between Moline and Bettendorf could get more congested today then they are in this file photo as the right-hand lane of the Iowa-bound span will be closed while workers make bridge lighting repairs. (FILE PHOTO)
Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 74 bridge will have lane closures from 7th Avenue in Moline to the Mississippi River beginning today. Work will continue all week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for deck patching. Congested traffic is expected. (Times file photo)
Fishermen enjoy a warm but foggy Friday morning wth the I-74 Bridge in Bettendorf in the background. This weekend will continue the above normal temperatures for late September.(Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES A chain-reaction accident involving eight vehicles on the Iowa-bound lanes of the Interstate 74 bridge shut down traffic Wednesday morning while Bettendorf police cleared up the mess. There were no serious injuries reported. Another multiple-vehicle accident happened in the Bettendorf I-74 corridor Wednesday night.
Brian Gillette is the spokesman for a group of downtown Bettendorf business owners who oppose a reconfiguration of the way traffic enters and exits the Interstate 74 bridge at State and Grant streets. (Greg Boll/Quad-City Times)
Drivers traveling from Illinois to Iowa on Interstate 74 find their daily drive slower than normal through the fall. Iowa-bound drivers should expect only one lane on the I-74 bridge to be open as workers continue a bridge-washing and rehabilitation project until October. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
A worker from Civil Constructors walks down one of the large
cables from a tower on the Interstate 74 bridge Thursday after
removing an American flag that iron workers had hung on a cable
between the towers. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Iowa Department of Transportation will discuss the Interstate 74 bridge project when it meets today in Ames. Construction money will be put in next year's budget, according to a staff recommendation, which means construction on a new span will start in 2018. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
A crowd gathers Friday at Leach Park in Bettendorf as U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood talks about funding for a new Interstate-74 bridge over the Mississippi River. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood said the Interstate-74 bridge is one of the worst in the United States. He is flanked by U.S. Reps. Dave Loebsack D-Iowa, and Bobby Schilling, R-Ill., at a news conference Friday in Leach Park in Bettendorf. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Crews with ACME Sign Co. of Davenport were busy removing the Phillips 66 signs at the Big 10 Mart at 14th and Grant streets in Bettendorf Monday morning January 20, 2014. The station officially closed at midnight on Sunday in preparation for the new I-74 bridge project.
Crews with ACME Sign Co. of Davenport were busy removing the Phillips 66 signs at the Big 10 Mart at 14th and Grant streets in Bettendorf Monday morning. The station officially closed over the weekend in preparation for the new I-74 bridge project and street realignment.
By June of 1974, crews were building an elevated roadway at the bridge to connect with the rest of Interstate 74, replacing the former configuration in which the road came down to street level in Moline.
This was the scene in March of 1975, standing west of 19th Street, looking basically north, showing the interstate as it was being built over 19th Street. "From this angle, it's hard to believe there even is a 19th Street underneath the steel," the caption stated. "Closing of the street during the day has facilitated the construction and the comping of spring should mean the work will go even faster."
The snake-like winding of Interstate 74 under construction in downtown Moline was captured from the bluff south of 7th Avenue. By this time — November 1974 —I-74 was complete from Iowa to Ohio except for the stretch in Moline.
Jim and Vicki Peterson became part of Moline history 50 years ago this October when they moved the house behind them to its current location on 26th Street. Moving the home from its original location on 19th Street was a prelude to the construction of Interstate 74 through Moline.
Traffic stopped as the Peterson home moved across 19th Street to its new location on 26th Street. The home had to be moved or demolished because it was in the path of the new Interstate 74 through Moline.
As part of Interstate 74 construction through Moline, these two brick sixplexes were moved from their original location near 12th Avenue and 19th Street to 2201 7th Ave., just south of the First Congregational Church. On their original site, the bottom floors were built into the ground as garden-level apartments. During the move, those apartments were left behind, with new lower-level apartments built at the new site using brick of a different color, which one can see in the photo.
As part of the construction of Interstate 74, this three-story apartment building originally at 19th Street and 7th Avenue was moved all the way up the hill to the 1400 block of 12th Avenue where it stands today.
Moline's original Thomas Jefferson Elementary School at 2639 27th St. stood in the path of the new Interstate 74. It was demolished, and an almost exact duplicate was built at 3010 26th Ave., on land that had been part of the Oakwood Country Club golf course.
Moline's original Thomas Jefferson Elementary School at 2639 27th St. stood in the path of the new Interstate 74. It was demolished, and an almost exact duplicate was built at 3010 26th Ave., on land that had been part of the Oakwood Country Club golf course.
Next Level Fitness and Athletics, 3102 29th St., Moline was originally the clubhouse of Oakwood Country Club. When the club learned the route of Interstate 74 would go through its golf course, it took a state buyout in 1966 and moved to what is now Coal Valley. Much of the land not needed for the interstate turned into high-end housing.
Before Interstate 74 got its name, it was referred to in planning documents as FAI-06. The letters stood for Federal Aid Interstate and 06 meant it followed the route of existing U.S. 6 through Moline.
In the distance, one can see how what is now the Interstate 74 bridge came down to street level as it entered Moline. The configuration was much the same on the Bettendorf side. Elevating access at the bridge was a final piece of the construction puzzle.
3. Broadway District home in Rock Island opens its doors on Halloween ... if you dare
Just because this “haunted house” is presented by members of the Broadway Paranormal Society doesn’t mean there’s anything particularly spooky about it.
Or … is there?
You can see for yourself, because Cassie Steffen, founder of the group and homeowner, invites you on a tour at her home and the society headquarters at 848 20th St., Rock Island, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Halloween.
You can’t miss it. If you decide to gather your courage, it’s the one with the 12-foot inflatable glowing ghost in the front yard. It's among other houses in the neighborhood decked out in all kinds of macabre regalia in contrast to the tidy white picket fence around the place. Read more.
Lisa Viner plays a zombie clown at one of the outdoor games at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Bridget Frisk of Davenport plays a witch in the parlor at Cassie Steffen home in Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Cassie Steffen stands by the ring toss game at her house in Rock Island's Broadway Historic District. She invites visitors to tour the haunted house she has created in her home at 848 20th St. from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
Lisa Viner plays a zombie clown at one of the outdoor games at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
Linda Roelens of Rock Island in the spider webs of spiders at the home of Cassie Steffen. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.
According to legend, at Augustana College, the House on the Hill, an old Victorian mansion, sits above the rest of the campus. Past and present residents of the house, which is used for both entertaining and as a student residence, have reported strange occurrences in the house. A door that had been locked for many years appeared mysteriously ajar and showers gush water in the middle of the night. Antiques of the house are strangely rearranged. Radios go off in the middle of the night. Doors refuse to open. It is believed that Apollonia, the daughter of past owners, haunts the house. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, Palmer College houses perhaps the most documented haunting in the Quad-Cities. The Pi Kappa Chi fraternity house on 723 Main Street in Davenport has reported hauntings since the mid-1970s. Some experiences reported by fraternity brothers include doors opening and closing by themselves, heavy footsteps, a typewriter moving independently, toilets flushing, a suspicious blue light in both the attic and basement and residents waking up in the night feeling as though they were being choked. When psychic Irene Hughes visited the house during the late-1970s she claimed the strongest spirit was that of a doctor who was upset by how things were going and who didn't agree with chiropractic methods. The Pi Kappa Chi was built on land that was previously owned by St. Luke's Hospital. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, late at night when there are only a few people in the building strange noises, footsteps and flickering lights occur. It is said that it is an old priest who died many years ago. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, the ghost of a heavyset man named Hal sits in the city council chambers. Hal was upset with city government. He decided to run for alderman of his ward. He lost by a landslide to the incumbent, but Hal was not deterred by the loss. He attended every city meeting held in the chamber until he died of a heart attack. Hal is reported to have been seen at least 100 times. Hal has been seen walking around city hall and it is reported that several former mayors have seen Hal in their office on more than one occasion. Often Hal has been seen smoking a cigar. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, a lady is supposed roam the halls in a red or blue evening gown. The piano in the main ballroom reportedly plays by itself. Claims persist that the actor Cary Grant roams the halls. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, during an eight-hour investigation by the Rock Island Paranormal Society on Oct. 30, 2010, the team claims to have encountered shadows, voices, footsteps and strange occurences such as opening and closing of doors and dresser drawers. The most remarkable incident happened in the Lindbergh Room, where aviator Charles Lindbergh stayed in 1927 while touring the nation after his famous solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean. The team heard a conversation between two men that lasted about 5 minutes. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, prisoners were hung in the bell tower so no one could see or hear. Reports say that if you go east of the police station at night you can see a man hanging in the window. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, the Octagon House at 512 E. 6th Street in Davenport was part of the Underground Railroad. The story also says an escaped slave died on the location and you can still hear his screams. Believe it, or not.