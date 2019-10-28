{{featured_button_text}}

10/28/19

A good Monday to all. It's not something you want to hear, but we could be in store for some small accumulations of that dreaded s-word — snow. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

1. Snow possible tonight

NWS: Summary

Today will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a 10% chance of rain after 5 p.m.

Rain and snow later in the evening with become all snow after 2 a.m. The low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Overnight there's a 40% chance of snow.

• Seven day forecast

NWS: Costume ideas

Area river levels

2. Horses were still in use when 1st span of I-74 bridge opened

best bridge

The cover of a pamphlet celebrating the opening of the Iowa-Illinois Memorial bridge.

The daily view of workers building the new Interstate 74 bridge prompted Lenore Knock, of Rock Island, to go digging through the "stuff" her parents kept over the years, in search of a pamphlet celebrating the opening of the original Bettendorf-Moline span.

She found it, and it provides a peek into Quad-City history. The picture of just one span is striking because we're not used to seeing it that way. How different things are today.

Also really interesting is the chart listing the tolls that would be collected for crossing. Passenger cars, pedestrians (there was a sidewalk 4 feet, 2 inches wide), bicycles, light trucks and motorcycles could cross for 15 cents, but a horse-drawn vehicle or a horse and rider had to pay 30 cents.

Just the fact that the chart accounted for horses is interesting enough, but that they were charged more than motorized vehicles adds to that. Were bridge managers trying to discourage horses? Or were they accounting for extra work needed for clean-up?

Also interesting is that the bridge was constructed by an entity called the Davenport Bridge Commission. What? Read more.

Historic I-74 bridge photos

 
 
Toll booths on I-74 bridge
 
 
Toll booths on I-74 bridge
 
 
Toll booths on I-74 bridge
 
 
I-74 Bridge
 
 
Park Views

Photos: When Interstate 74 cut through Moline

 
 
I-74-Construction-01-001
 
 
I-74-Construction-01-002
 
 
I-74-Construction-01-003
 
 
I-74-Construction-01-004
 
 
I-74-Construction-01-005

3. Broadway District home in Rock Island opens its doors on Halloween ... if you dare

Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.

Lisa Viner plays a zombie clown at one of the outdoor games at the home of Cassie Steffen of Rock Island. Cassie Steffen will be opening her home at 848 20th St. in Rock Island, to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31, 2019.

Just because this “haunted house” is presented by members of the Broadway Paranormal Society doesn’t mean there’s anything particularly spooky about it.

Or … is there?

You can see for yourself, because Cassie Steffen, founder of the group and homeowner, invites you on a tour at her home and the society headquarters at 848 20th St., Rock Island, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Halloween.

You can’t miss it. If you decide to gather your courage, it’s the one with the 12-foot inflatable glowing ghost in the front yard. It's among other houses in the neighborhood decked out in all kinds of macabre regalia in contrast to the tidy white picket fence around the place. Read more.

Photos: Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween

 
 
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
 
 
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
 
 
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
 
 
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.
 
 
Cassie Steffen opening home to kids and parents on Halloween, Oct 31.

Legends & Lore: Haunted Q-C places — Believe it, or not

 
 
Augustana's House on the Hill
 
 
Palmer College of Chiropractic Pi Kappa Chi fraternity house
 
 
Ambrose Hall, St. Ambrose University
 
 
Davenport City Hall
 
 
Hotel Blackhawk

4. Police investigate gunfire near Vander Veer, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport

Officers inspect vehicle

Officers inspect vehicle parked near St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, after a report of gunfire in the area.

Davenport police and Iowa State Police investigated a report of gunfire about 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Main Street and Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Officers investigated the area of Vander Veer Botanical Park and St. Paul Lutheran Church while they blocked off portions of streets in the area. Officers gathered at a vehicle they inspected.

Police said they found evidence, but could not elaborate about what it is because the incident remains under investigation.

