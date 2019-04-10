Commissioners Randy Moore, from left, Lee Gaston and Patricia Hardaway stand up to leave the Civil Rights Commission conference room at City Hall in Davenport Tuesday. The three were told by Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey that the room was not available for them to use for a meeting.
Mississippi River Distilling Company co-owner Ryan Burchett talks about the company's expansion plan to its facility on Cody Road in LeClaire on Tuesday. The "Speakeasy" will have room for banquet seating for about 170 people, a private meeting room, multiple bars and a catering kitchen.
A good Wednesday to all. Rain and wind are the weather words of the day. Let's see how the National Weather Service uses them in their latest forecast for the Quad-City region.
But first, a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS:
"A narrow band of rain and a few weak thunderstorms will spread north early this morning, ending in far northern Illinois late this morning. Rainfall around a half inch is expected with this band of rain, along with a few lightning strikes. Late tonight, a few more isolated thunderstorms are possible over the area, with small hail and lightning in the stronger storms.
"Cold blustery east winds will increase through the day today in locations north of Kirksville to Burlington to Galesburg. By afternoon, winds of 20 to 30 mph with gust to 35 mph are expected in these areas. Tonight, east winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in much of central Iowa into portions of east central Iowa, where a wind advisory is in effect until noon Thursday. The main impact from this wind will be difficult travel on north to south roads.
"There will be a chance for thunderstorms at times from Thursday morning through Thursday evening, with some having the potential to be strong. The Storm Prediction Center currently has an area east of a line from Cedar Rapids Iowa to Macomb Illinois in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. All severe weather hazards will be possible, including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.
"Total rainfall amounts from this entire storm system will approach one inch to an inch and a half along and north of Interstate 80. Potential rises on tributary rivers, as well as localized run-off affecting the main stem Mississippi River will need to be monitored."
1. Rain and windy today
We'll see rain before 8 a.m. with a high near 47 degrees It will be breezy with an east wind between 15 to 25 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight there is a slight chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a low around 41 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 66 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
3. Mayor’s appointed Civil Rights Commission members bounced from meeting room by Civil Rights Director
Davenport’s Civil Rights Commission normally meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon.
But this week, three commissioners who were appointed to the panel by the mayor and city council in December were told that they had to leave the Davenport Civil Rights Office so that two other commissioners — Ben Hahn and Shylee Garrett — could have a separate, private meeting.
The event Tuesday is part of an ongoing dispute between the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, a unit of government established under state law and city code, and the city’s elected officials over who is actually a commissioner. Read more.
4. Two teens charged in robbery at Eldridge Mart
Two teenage boys — 15 and 17 respectively — have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Eldridge Mart Monday night, Eldridge police said in a media release.
They are both charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The 15-year-old is being held at the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, while the 17-year-old is being held at the Scott County Jail. Police have not released their names.
Police were called to Eldridge Mart, 209 E. LeClaire Road, just before 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery. Police say the teens went into the store armed with rifle-type weapons and demanded money.
They fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police say. No injuries were reported.
Officers located both weapons, which turned out to be Airsoft guns, in the area of the store, police say.
Officers, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in Park View around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the robbery and the two teens were taken into custody.
5. Distillery plans LeClaire expansion
Mississippi River Distilling Co. is uncorking plans for an expansion and the latest chapter in the startup company's growth.
The distillery — already a tourist destination for LeClaire — has plans for a new 5,000-square-foot building adjacent to its 303 N. Cody Road storefront. The $1 million expansion plan will be presented Thursday night to LeClaire's Planning & Zoning Commission.
The distillery owners, brothers Garrett and Ryan Burchett, want to construct a three-story building on the vacant lot to the north between their operation and their neighbor, Green Tree Brewery.
"This is a byproduct of the law changing in 2017," Ryan Burchett said in an interview Tuesday. He was referring to the two-year-old Iowa legislation that increased sales limits for Iowa distilleries to allow for sales of whiskey by the glass and case. Read more.
Dozens of area residents gathered for the official opening and to taste samples of River Baron Vodka at Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire, Iowa Friday December 17, 2010. The microdistillery is the third in the state. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Distiller/Manager Garrett Burchett talks about future developments around The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire, Iowa Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Dozens of area residents gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony
and tour of the Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire,
Iowa Friday December 17, 2010. The microdistillery is the third in
the state. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
A device to accurately measure a 2 ounce sample from a bottle of River Baron Vodka at Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire, Iowa Friday December 17, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
The still built by Kothe Distilling Technologies of Eislingen, Germany is the center of attention at the Mississippi River Distilling Company. The microdistillery opened for business Friday December 17, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Distiller/Manager Garrett Burchett replaces a valve on a container after production of the first batch of River Baron Vodka at The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. The facility that officially opened for business on Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
An oak barrel waits to be filled with the first batch of bourbon whiskey at The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. River Baron Vodka was the first product through the still of the facility, River Rose Gin will be produced in February and the bourbon will be available late in 2011. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Using a fork lift Ryan Burchett moves a container in the lower level of The Mississippi River Distilling Company at 303 North Cody Road in LeClaire, Iowa. The facility officially opened for business on Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Steam rises from the still after production of the first batch of River Baron Vodka at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. The facility officially opened for business on Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
A bottle of River Baron Vodka sits on the counter in the tasting room at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. The microdistillery opened for business Friday December 17, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Paintings by Michael Blaser cover the walls in the tasting room at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. The facility officially opened for business on Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
The bottling machine fills four bottles at a time at The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. A batch of River Baron Vodka was the first product through the still of the facility that officially opened for business on Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
The bottling machine fills four bottles at a time at The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. A batch of River Baron Vodka was the first product through the still of the facility that officially opened for business on Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Paintings by Michael Blaser depicting life on the Mississippi River adorn the walls in the retail area of the Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. The facility officially opened for business on Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Items of all kinds are available for sale at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire. The facility officially opened for business on Friday December 17, 2010 after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the business. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
The Iowa man accused of killing a woman in a March 28 collision involving a stolen vehicle now faces a new charge.
Armand Cannon, 24, of Grand Mound, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, according to Rock Island County court records.
The charge stems from the crash that happened shortly after 6:11 p.m. when the stolen van collided with a Ford Escape at John Deere Road and 16th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. Tammy Loos, 51, Milan, a passenger in the Escape, was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she died. A second occupant, a man was injured.
Cannon is alleged to have had methamphetamine in his system when the collision occurred, records state. Read more.
