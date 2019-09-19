{{featured_button_text}}

9/19/19

A good Thursday to all. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the region today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain possible today, Friday

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m., Friday and after 1 p.m. Friday's high will be around 85 degrees with an overnight low of 70 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline continues until tonight.

Earlier today the Rock was at 12.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage tonight.

Area river levels

2. 2 hurt in afternoon crash in Milan

siren3

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash in the 17,100 block (Milan) of U. S. 67, according to the Rock Island Sheriff's Department.

The accident happened about 3:20 p.m. when a 2010 Mercury Milan was headed south on U.S. 67, crossed over the center line and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Impala headed north.

The driver of the Mercury was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island, for injuries, and the driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted to Iowa City.

Assisting the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department were Milan police, AMT Ambulance, Blackhawk and Sherrard fire district crews and MedForce.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation.

3. Davenport man charged with fleeing from trooper, crashing into vehicle

Deshawn Austin West

Deshawn Austin West

A Davenport man was in custody Wednesday after police say he fled from a state trooper and crashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring himself, his passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle, in July.

Deshawn Austin West, 22, of the 700 block of West 63rd Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday afternoon on two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of eluding. The charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison. Read more. 

Crime and courts

4. Proposed land sale moves forward for downtown Davenport apartment and small retail building

Davenport-City-Hall-001

Davenport City Hall.

City council members on Wednesday advanced a proposed land sale bolstered by local and federal tax incentives that would go to a real estate developer seeking to put a new five-story building with micro-apartments and retail in Downtown Davenport.

The prospective buyer is Merge Urban Development, a Cedar Falls-based firm. The vacant land pursued by Merge is in the 200 block of East 2nd Street, just south of the RiverCenter events venue. Read more.

5. Bike restoration projects offer inmates a chance to learn and give back

bike 1.JPG

Scott County Sheriff's Officer Bo works with Monchay Russell to remove a tire from a bike Wednesday.

Monchay Russell did a long stretch of 2019 staring at the walls and floors inside Scott County Jail.

That changed Tuesday when the 19-year-old inmate spent five hours at the county's annex on Tremont Avenue. Under the watchful eye of Officer Bo, Russell learned how to repair bicycles.

Bo oversees the Scott County Sheriff's Department's Bike Restoration Program, an activity that allows low-risk inmates to repair bicycles to be donated throughout the communities of Davenport and Bettendorf.

"It's been five months since I've been outside," Russell said in a soft voice while he watched Bo ready a wheel for tire removal. "Five months — so it felt good to get outside.

"It was cool to get a chance to learn about this, too. I've never done anything like this." Read more.

6. Terry Swails says he can weather another contract storm

Terry Swails

Terry Swails 

Former Quad-City TV meteorologist Terry Swails is again facing an uncertain future. But he is doing so with considerable confidence and public support, he said Wednesday.

Swails left the Quad-Cities in 2014 after Moline-based WQAD failed to renew his contract as chief meteorologist. He worked at KWQC in Davenport from 1986 to 2008, giving him 28 years on TV in the Quad-Cities.

A few months after parting ways with WQAD, he was hired to head the weather team at KGAN in Cedar Rapids. As his 5-year contract came to an end there, Swails announced this week, the station declined to renew the relationship.

The 63-year-old Swails said he has lost his job in Cedar Rapids for the same reason he lost his positions in the Quad-Cities — money. Read more.

