Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash in the 17,100 block (Milan) of U. S. 67, according to the Rock Island Sheriff's Department.
The accident happened about 3:20 p.m. when a 2010 Mercury Milan was headed south on U.S. 67, crossed over the center line and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Impala headed north.
The driver of the Mercury was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island, for injuries, and the driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted to Iowa City.
Assisting the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department were Milan police, AMT Ambulance, Blackhawk and Sherrard fire district crews and MedForce.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation.
3. Davenport man charged with fleeing from trooper, crashing into vehicle
A Davenport man was in custody Wednesday after police say he fled from a state trooper and crashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring himself, his passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle, in July.
Deshawn Austin West, 22, of the 700 block of West 63rd Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday afternoon on two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of eluding. The charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison. Read more.
A Moline man was held without bond Wednesday in Scott County Jail on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent, ac…
4. Proposed land sale moves forward for downtown Davenport apartment and small retail building
City council members on Wednesday advanced a proposed land sale bolstered by local and federal tax incentives that would go to a real estate developer seeking to put a new five-story building with micro-apartments and retail in Downtown Davenport.
The prospective buyer is Merge Urban Development, a Cedar Falls-based firm. The vacant land pursued by Merge is in the 200 block of East 2nd Street, just south of the RiverCenter events venue. Read more.
5. Bike restoration projects offer inmates a chance to learn and give back
Monchay Russell did a long stretch of 2019 staring at the walls and floors inside Scott County Jail.
That changed Tuesday when the 19-year-old inmate spent five hours at the county's annex on Tremont Avenue. Under the watchful eye of Officer Bo, Russell learned how to repair bicycles.
Bo oversees the Scott County Sheriff's Department's Bike Restoration Program, an activity that allows low-risk inmates to repair bicycles to be donated throughout the communities of Davenport and Bettendorf.
"It's been five months since I've been outside," Russell said in a soft voice while he watched Bo ready a wheel for tire removal. "Five months — so it felt good to get outside.
"It was cool to get a chance to learn about this, too. I've never done anything like this." Read more.
6. Terry Swails says he can weather another contract storm
Former Quad-City TV meteorologist Terry Swails is again facing an uncertain future. But he is doing so with considerable confidence and public support, he said Wednesday.
Swails left the Quad-Cities in 2014 after Moline-based WQAD failed to renew his contract as chief meteorologist. He worked at KWQC in Davenport from 1986 to 2008, giving him 28 years on TV in the Quad-Cities.
A few months after parting ways with WQAD, he was hired to head the weather team at KGAN in Cedar Rapids. As his 5-year contract came to an end there, Swails announced this week, the station declined to renew the relationship.
The 63-year-old Swails said he has lost his job in Cedar Rapids for the same reason he lost his positions in the Quad-Cities — money. Read more.
Many of those listeners, fans and friends shared condolences across several WLLR social media posts Monday.
“It’s not unbelievable that people feel this way, but the outpouring is unbelievable,” said Jim O’Hara, Spates’ supervisor at WLLR, said on the air Monday night.
He was on during Spates’ normal timeslot.
“I think the thing about Bo J is he was exactly like the guy next door,” O’Hara said on the phone before going back on the air to talk traffic. “He was into the same things your friends and neighbors are into. The same things that ticked them off ticked him off. You could tell that on the radio — he was just a real genuine guy.”
While Spates had worked at WLLR only the last four years, O’Hara said they’d known each other for more than 20 years, when they worked at rival stations.
“I was so impressed by how hard he worked for them,” O’Hara said, remembering watching Spates work an event. “I always said, ‘That’s one guy I’d love to have wearing our jersey.’ ”
Spates’ coworkers have started a GoFundMe to raise money for a college fund for his daughter, Charly Heber Spates, a student at Rock Island High School.
“He really was a good dad and wanted to be a good dad,” O’Hara said. “... That’s the thing he took the most pride in.”
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday.
“The Quad Cities lost a real friend — a guy who was just like them,” O’Hara said. “That’s what drew people to him.”
Greg Dutra announced on Sept. 10, 2014, that he is leaving KWQC for KDVR/KWGN in Denver. "I don't go until December. We'll have more details in the coming months," Dutra posted to Facebook. "I'll miss you all so much! I've loved every second of my 5+ years here but this is my dream job in my dream city!" (Contributed photo)
KWQC-TV morning news anchor Charles King and weathercaster Theresa Bryant share a laugh during a commercial break in August 2005. King retired after the Aug. 25, 2005, newscast, ending a career of more than 50 years in broadcasting.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Former WHBF-TV employee Kristin Palmer and her husband, Moline native Cap Godwin, pose with their quadruplet girls, from left, Madelyn, Quinn, Reilly and Kassidy. Reilly and Kassidy are identical.
Jay Richardson, 15, playing the saxophone leads his friend, Aminia Mashimango, 16, through the Rock Island High Schools Marching band routine for their Marching Band show "Into the Forest We Go.", Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Rock Island High School. Guest joined the marching band and attempted to keep up through the show.
Larissa Pothoven, 17, and her father, Dave Pothoven go through her part in the the Rock Island High School Marching Band's routine for its show "Into the Forest We Go" Wednesday at Rock Island High School. Guests joined the marching band and attempted to keep up through the show.
Ellie Maranda, 17 helps her friend, Ashley Johnson, get her shako before going through the Rock Island's Marching Bands show's routine of "Into the Forest We Go.", Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Rock Island. The guest attending were invited to try and attempt to shadow their student while performing the show.
Melyni Knott a conductor in the Rock Island Marching Band conducts the band during Rock Island High School Marching Band Preview Night where they performed their show "Into the Forest We Go." to a crowd in the stands at Rock Island High School, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.