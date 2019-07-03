{{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. Here are the weather details you'll need today and for your Fourth of July holiday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected today and tonight. The main risks from storms will be damaging winds and torrential rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk over much of the region.

Hot and humid conditions are expected today. Heat index readings may reach the mid- to upper-90s during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Thunderstorms are likely Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds and frequent lightning will be the main threats from these storms.

1. Scattered shower, thunderstorms

NWS: Summary

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

July 4 Q-C weather records 
Normal high                                                                               86 degrees
Normal low 65 degrees
Warmest high 102 degrees
Coldest low 48 degrees

2. Tonight is Red, White and Boom!

070418-qct-fourth-013.jpg

The annual Red, White & Boom! fireworks show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Red, White and Boom! will include family activities tonight at three Quad-City locations: Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, and Quarters One on Arsenal Island.

For the second time in the 15-year tradition of the bi-state Independence Day celebration, fireworks will be fired from Arsenal Island, beginning at 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Fireworks traditionally are fired from a barge in the Mississippi River, but spring flooding moved the show to land.

Quarters One will be open for tours, beginning at 5 p.m. Visitors need a government-issued ID card to show at the Rock Island or Moline gates to get on the island. The Arsenal recommends using the Moline gate for easiest access to the event site.

All three celebration locations will feature a variety of music and activities for all ages. For a complete schedule of events, go to redwhiteandboomqc.org.

3. Rock Island man faces numerous charges after leading Davenport police on chase

William Franklin

William Franklin

A Rock Island man who led Davenport police on a chase Tuesday after an incident in the 900 block of Warren Street was being held in the Scott County Jail on multiple charges.

William Walter Franklin, 31, of 718 18th St., apartment 2, Rock Island, is charged with interference with official acts involving a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, possession of a firearm by a felon, and eluding. Read more.

4. 'Just jump right back into it.' Clinton firefighter Adam Cain makes stunning recovery

062619-qct-qca-cain-001

Clinton firefighter Adam Cain talks about being back on the job June 26. Cain was seriously injured while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) plant in Clinton Jan. 5.

After the explosion in Clinton that claimed the life of one firefighter and severely wounded another, the life of firefighter Adam Cain was in doubt.

Cain was left with a bruised brain, two fractures in his back, a dislocated left elbow, a broken radius and ulna in his right arm and a majority of his ribs broken.

The explosion Jan. 5 at Archer Daniels Midland Co. in Clinton killed Lt. Eric Hosette and left Cain in the hospital in critical condition and intensive care for two weeks.

But now, only six months after the explosion that nearly killed him and over a month since returning to the department for light duty, Cain has returned to full active duty at the Clinton Fire Department. Read more.

Adam Cain returns home

+9 
+9 
012619-qct-qca-Adam-Cain-009
+9 
+9 
012619-qct-qca-Adam-Cain-010
+9 
+9 
012619-qct-qca-Adam-Cain-001
+9 
+9 
012619-qct-qca-Adam-Cain-002
+9 
+9 
012619-qct-qca-Adam-Cain-003

5. American Pickers star criticizes condition of LeClaire's sidewalks

070518-bet-picker-005

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe holds his six-year-old daughter Charlie Faeth Wolfe while getting the crowd ready to sell antiques during the Kid Pickers Flea Market in LeClaire on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

"American Pickers" TV star and LeClaire businessman Mike Wolfe returned to LeClaire City Council chambers to draw city leaders' attention to the poor condition of the historic downtown's sidewalks. 

"Obviously, it's been a really rough winter," Wolfe, the owner of Antique Archaeology in LeClaire, said during the council meeting Monday night. "A lot of it is snowplow blades and salt (damage)."

Showing a number of photographs of deteriorated sidewalks, crosswalks, curbs and other problems, Wolfe said the issue needs to be addressed before something serious happens. Read more.

6. LeClaire Park, Main Street Landing turf replacement will cost $475,000, take weeks to repair

070319-qct-qca-turf-001a.JPG

Patches of dirt are seen throughout LeClaire Park Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Davenport.

Davenport’s LeClaire Park, which spent weeks underwater amid record-setting Mississippi River flooding, needs a complete turf replacement that’s expected to cost up to $475,000 and will likely put the downtown park out of commission for several weeks this summer.

Parks Director Chad Dyson said Tuesday the main lawn in LeClaire Park is completely dead, and large patches of weeds have begun to spawn. The city is bidding out a work contract for a private company to lay new sod or grass seed in LeClaire Park and other grassy fields in downtown’s Main Street Landing – a combined area that spans nearly 9 acres.

LeClaire Park is a hotspot for city dwellers, Quad-Cities residents and tourists who attend its outdoor concerts and events. During a briefing with the parks and recreation board, Dyson said the project is going out to bid because they hope to have the work finished sooner rather than later.

“That’s our main special event area and we want to get that turf restored as quickly as possible in hopes to still have some of our seasonal events down in the LeClaire Park area,” Dyson said.

Work on the park could begin within the next few weeks pending approval from the city council. But the timeline for its completion depends on which route is ultimately taken: new sod or grass seed. Sod installation is expected to last two or three weeks total, and the new sod may need to sit undisturbed for another period of several weeks. Grass seed requires more time to set and could keep the park closed to events for longer. Read more.

Trending today

Today's photo gallery: Davenport West  baseball hosts North Scott

• Gluba sparks Falcons to rout over Lancers

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0