A good Tuesday to all.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
We'll start off with a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.
It reads: "Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight. The primary concern is heavy rain because the ground is very saturated. Localized street flooding or ponding of water in poor drainage areas is possible in locations that receive heavy rainfall rates.
"The heaviest rain is forecast to fall to the southeast of a line from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids. The hardest hit areas may receive 1 to 2 inches by early Wednesday morning. Runoff from the rain will likely lead to rises on area rivers, aggravating the ongoing flooding.
"Flooding will continue along the Mississippi River, and portions of the Rock and Iowa Rivers.
"Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly south of the U.S. 30 corridor, as a warm front lifts northward into the region. The primary hazard is damaging winds. However, a tornado risk may also exist along the warm front.
1. Showers likely today
Here in the Quad-City metro area, there's a chance of showers before 8 a.m., then showers likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m., showers likely between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The low will be around 47 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely with a high near 60 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph.The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Here are some recent road openings now that floodwaters have receded somewhat:
• LeClaire officials have announced the U.S. 67 and Territorial Road have been reopened after being closed by flooding. All downtown and Canal Shore Drive businesses also are open and accessible despite the Mississippi River flooding.
Now open - IL 92 (Centennial Expy) WB off-ramp at 31st Avenue in Rock Island. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) May 6, 2019
Now open - I-280 WB off-ramp at IL 92 WB (Exit 11A) near Milan. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) May 6, 2019
Flooding has decreased - limits of the road closure are now IL 92 from 140th— IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) May 6, 2019
Street W in Andalusia to north of IL 192/92. #ILtraffic
Now open - IL 92 from Turkey Hollow Road to 42nd Street W, east of Andalusia. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) May 6, 2019
• Also the Redstone Ramp in Davenport will remain closed until recovery can occur. The Harrison Street and River Center Parking Ramps will remain free, and the two-hour on-street parking zones will not be enforced through 7 a.m. Monday, May 20.
2. Mississippi continues to fall
The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice.
Early today the river had dropped to 20.78 feet and was falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to fall to 20.2 feet this morning.
Flood headlines
• With river levels predicted to begin falling this week, Davenport might fix temporary flood wall downtown
3. Sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Adrianne Reynolds at 17, Cory Gregory will get a new hearing
Cory Gregory, serving a 45-year sentence for the 2005 murder of 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds, will get a new sentencing hearing, a Rock Island County judge ruled Monday.
Judge Peter Church granted the 31-year-old’s petition during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. Gregory was 17 when he and co-defendant Sarah Kolb, then 16, strangled Reynolds in a car at a Moline restaurant. He must serve 42.5 years before being considered for parole, which will be a few months before his 60th birthday.
In granting the petition, Church cited a landmark Illinois Supreme Court ruling made last month. It says a juvenile's sentence of more than 40 years is an unconstitutional “de facto” life sentence when imposed without consideration of the defendant's "youth and its attendant characteristics." Read more.
4. Illinois State Police dress as construction workers to nab speeders
On Monday morning, the Illinois State Police had an unmarked officer parked on Interstate 74 in Moline, monitoring passing traffic for speeders.
Business as usual — except that the officer wasn’t just unmarked. He was wearing a hardhat, dressed in casual clothing and sitting in a Walsh Construction truck.
The trooper, Master Sgt. Ron Salier, was disguised as a construction worker in order to nab speeders and distracted drivers without tipping off violators that an officer was present. Read more.
5. Pedestrian killed on I-80 identified as Moline woman
Davenport police have identified the person who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 80 near the Northwest Boulevard exit.
Skylor Rowe, 25, of Moline was struck by a Penske rental truck driven by Sarah Peach of West Hollywood, Calif., police said in a news release from the department.
Rowe was struck shortly before 3 a.m., May 2, within the traveled portion of the road.
Police say the time of day and weather (rain) conditions greatly reduced visibility at the time of the incident.
Alcohol also is suspected as a contributing factor for the pedestrian, police said.
No charges will be filed in this accident.
6. EM alderman pleads guilty to public intoxication charge
East Moline Alderman Jose Rico, 7th Ward, was fined $65 after pleading guilty late last month to public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Court records show that prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, also a simple misdemeanor, at a hearing on April 25 in Scott County Court.
Rico, 30, waived his right to appear at the hearing and acknowledged in a court document filed April 24 that there was a factual basis for the charge he pleaded to.
According to affidavits filed by Davenport police, at 11:08 p.m. Dec. 26, officers were sent to Rookies Sports Bar, 2818 Brady St., after several calls reported an intoxicated man being disruptive.
One caller said Rico was shouting at bar patrons and putting his arm around women he didn't know. When asked to leave, he fell through the door, according to the affidavits. A second witness said he was shouting profanity in her apartment complex.
Police found Rico in the bar's parking lot, wearing a partially unbuttoned shirt with vomit on it. Officers said he staggered as he walked.
Rico told police he was a city councilman named "Rico," but would not give additional information. Officers noted his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.
Rico repeatedly stated that he was a councilman and insisted that he be released immediately and demanded police contact his "dad and mommy" because they would "take care of this," according to the affidavit.
Officers found a glass pipe in Rico's jacket pocket that contained burnt residue and smelled of marijuana. He refused a breathalyzer test and medical treatment.
Rico refused to provide his name until officers told him he would face additional charges and be held until he could be identified.
