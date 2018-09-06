A good Thursday to all. We're feeling the wet touch of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon which means rain and flooding in the region. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers continue into the morning
Showers are likely before 2 p.m. with a high near 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.
Friday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday night brings a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 57 degrees.
2. Area rivers spill out of their banks
Most area rivers are at or above flood stage. Here's the latest river levels from the NWS.
• Mississippi River: A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice. Early today the river was at 14.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 16.5 feet Monday morning. At 16.5 feet, water affects Enchanted Island, the S. Concord Street area and Credit Island Lane in Davenport, and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is also at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.
• Rock River: A Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until further notice. Early today the Rock was at was 13.39 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.8 feet Friday morning, then begin falling. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island also is affected by floodwaters.
• Wapsipinicon River: A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsi near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the Wapsi was 12.06 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 13.5 feet Tuesday morning, then begin falling. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.
• Cedar River: A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. Early today the Cedar was 14.48 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise to 16.5 feet Saturday. At 16.5 feet, water affects County Road G28.
• Iowa River: A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Columbus Junction until further notice. Early today the Iowa was at 19.62 feet and rising. Flood stage is 19 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise to 25 feet Sunday morning, then begin falling. At 23 feet water affects residential property along the river south of the Iowa 92 bridge.
Here are latest flood measures in effect in Davenport.
• S. Concord Street is closed between Utah Avenue and River Drive. Wapello and Miller avenues between Railroad Avenue and S. Concord Street will close sometime late today or Friday.
• Gaines Street and portions of Beiderbecke Drive south of River Drive will become affected this weekend.
• A portion of the recreational trail between Credit Island and Marquette Landing will be covered by water sometime Friday.
• The boat dock at Credit Island has been removed. There is no plan to remove the dock at Marquette Landing at this time.
• Water will begin to affect LeClaire Park and the adjacent recreational trail this weekend.
• Credit Island may be briefly closed due to water over the road early next week.
• Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., is available via Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello to Railroad avenues.
• Modern Woodmen Park, the River’s Edge, the Freight House and Freight House Farmer’s Market, and Union Station will remain open for business.
3. Davenport's second Save-A-Lot store closes
Davenport's second Save-A-Lot store is now closed, a company official confirmed this week.
The Save-A-Lot near the Kraft Heinz plant on downtown Davenport's west edge, at 1309 W. 4th St., closed in late March. And Aug. 29, Save-A-Lot Spokesperson Christopher Almeida confirmed the company's second Davenport store, at 405 E. Locust St., also closed its doors.
Managers posted signs on the building's storefront windows announcing the closure. One sign reads Save-More Supermarket will open in the Locust Street spot.
Both stores have been listed for sale. They were previously owned by Don "Donny" Conklin, who died last May at age 58. His wife, Sharon Conklin, took over management, according to previous Quad-City Times reporting. Read more.
4. How did the TaxSlayer Center land Paul McCartney?
Fifty-five years after the Beatles first stormed America and a week before his 77th birthday, Sir Paul McCartney will make his first Quad-City appearance, at the TaxSlayer Center on June 11.
Arena executive director Scott Mullen has said he expects the 11,000-seat venue to see the fastest sellout in its 25-year history, and to gross nearly $2 million from this concert — the highest gross in its history. Tickets for the general public with prices ranging from $29.50-$255 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the TaxSlayer box office, 1201 River Drive; Ticketmaster.com; and 800-745-3000.
Tickets have been available since Tuesday to American Express cardholders and to members of McCartney's fan club, Mullen said.
“This show will sell out in minutes and will be by far our highest-grossing concert ever at nearly $2 million,” he said, noting Elton John's November 2017 concert and the Eagles 2013 shows are the only ones that have grossed more than $1 million. Top face-value ticket prices for those concerts were $149.50 for Elton and $171.50 for the Eagles.
When it came to landing McCartney, the former Beatle who's arguably the top pop star in the world, the “challenge was getting Paul an acceptable amount of money when we only have 11,000 seats to sell,” Mullen said. “We had to be creative with the deal so we actually won’t make much profit on this show, but it’s justified to get an act of this caliber for our community. Read more.
5. Keys to face Osaka in U.S. Open semis
Rock Island native Madison Keys was one of four American women in the U.S. Open semifinals a year ago, when she was the runner-up. She's the only member of that quartet who made it back to that round.
Still in search of her first Grand Slam title, the 14th-seeded Keys reached her third semifinal in the past five majors by using her big-strike game built on serves and forehands to overpower No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-4, 6-3 at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday night. Read more.
6. 6 picks for fun things to do in the Q-C
Times entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock delivers six options of things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Her top choice for the weekend — the Beaux Arts Fair at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport. Check out her picks.