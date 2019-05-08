{{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. Rain, possibly heavy at times, is on tap for the Quad-Cities today. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Severe

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening along and south of U.S. 30 with a marginal risk to the north. The primary risks are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes from fast moving storms.

Heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding also possible. The most likely timing for scattered thunderstorms is between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., from southwest to northeast through the area.

Flooding will continue along the Mississippi River, and portions of the Rock and Iowa Rivers.

1. Breezy with showers

NWS: Rain

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 70 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. The low will be around 56 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: There's a 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Seven day forecast

The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was as 20.11 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet and major flooding is forecasted to continue.

The river is expected to fall to 19.9 feet Thursday morning then rise to 20 feet on Saturday.

• Monitor area river levels

2. Buffalo retools, rebuilds after flooding

050819-qct-buffalo-002

Judy Roth, owner of Judy's Barge Inn in Buffalo, uses bleach to mop the floor of her restaurant Tuesday as the floodwaters recede enough for cleanup to begin. She hopes to open on Friday.

Things are beginning to quiet down in Buffalo. After a floodwall breach last week, water is now receding from the flooded areas. 

Resident Julie Pulse, who has lived in the area since 2011, said the floodwaters were "devastating." "I'm from Arizona, I'm not used to this kind of stuff. Our floods come and go in like 20 minutes, and they don't stick around," she said.

Flooding in 2014 was severe, Pulse said, but not quite as severe as this year.

"For me, it was a learning experience, learning how to properly build a dike around your house and protect your house from the waters," she said. "We were using boats to go through the alley. My husband would bring his truck loaded with sandbags and we'd load those (boats). One would go out front, the other one would come back here."

Judy's Barge Inn Manager Terry Ruth said the flooding has been terrible for their business and employees. Read more.

3. In upriver communities, crisis of flooding is over but water remains

050819-mda-nws-upriver-02.jpg

Betty Werner, a resident of Rapids City, carries her clean laundry home through Mississippi River floodwaters from her flooded garage across the street, Tuesday in Rapids City.

Across the Quad-Cities region, floodwaters are receding slowly but surely.

Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service recorded the river level in Rock Island at 20.5 feet. That is more than 2 feet below last week's record crest, but still 2.5 feet above the threshold for a “major flood stage.”

But upriver from the Quad-Cities, the situation looked more favorable as of Tuesday.

Some areas remained bogged. But the upriver communities mostly escaped the scale of damages suffered by their downriver neighbors. Read more.

4. Bettendorf man  has been missing since May 2017

050919-qct-qca-mcallister-001

Saturday is the two year anniversary of the disappearance of David McAllister, and his mother, Marilyn, is still searching for him. She sits on a picnic table under the pavilion in Junge Park on Tuesday, the last place he was seen alive. She is having a motorcycle ride on Saturday in his honor.

When Marilyn McAllister didn't hear from her 22-year-old middle son on Mother's Day, she knew something was wrong.

"We were very close," the Bettendorf woman said. "Even when he was traveling, I always heard from him on Mother's Day and my birthday."

But the call didn't come on Mother's Day 2017. And it didn't come in 2018.

David McAllister's family hasn't heard from him in two years, and the pain doesn't get any easier. But his mom vows never to stop looking.

Marilyn has earned certification in search and rescue through the Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network — an organization she'd never heard of before David disappeared.

"It makes me feel like I'm doing something," she said. "My next goal is to get a German Shepherd puppy to train as a cadaver search dog. We've got nothing like that around here." Read more.

5. Davenport man charged with reckless driving, child endangerment

Kevin Sherman Frasure

Kevin Sherman Frasure

A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday on charges accusing of him of recklessly driving, eluding police and striking a tree while three young children were not buckled in the back of his vehicle in April.

Kevin Sherman Frasure, 24, who has addresses listed on Appomattox Street and Betsy Ross Place, faces three counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

He also has been cited on charges of reckless driving, striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to use child restraint device, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to prove proof of financial liability. Read more.

6. Road work update

construction update

Happening today: It's the latest road work detour in the I-74 bridge project. Details above.

