A good Wednesday to all. Rain, possibly heavy at times, is on tap for the Quad-Cities today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening along and south of U.S. 30 with a marginal risk to the north. The primary risks are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes from fast moving storms.
Heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding also possible. The most likely timing for scattered thunderstorms is between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., from southwest to northeast through the area.
Flooding will continue along the Mississippi River, and portions of the Rock and Iowa Rivers.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 70 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. The low will be around 56 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: There's a 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was as 20.11 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet and major flooding is forecasted to continue.
The river is expected to fall to 19.9 feet Thursday morning then rise to 20 feet on Saturday.
2. Buffalo retools, rebuilds after flooding
Judy Roth, owner of Judy's Barge Inn in Buffalo, uses bleach to mop the floor of her restaurant Tuesday as the floodwaters recede enough for cleanup to begin. She hopes to open on Friday.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Things are beginning to quiet down in Buffalo. After a floodwall breach last week, water is now receding from the flooded areas.
Resident Julie Pulse, who has lived in the area since 2011, said the floodwaters were "devastating." "I'm from Arizona, I'm not used to this kind of stuff. Our floods come and go in like 20 minutes, and they don't stick around," she said.
Flooding in 2014 was severe, Pulse said, but not quite as severe as this year.
"For me, it was a learning experience, learning how to properly build a dike around your house and protect your house from the waters," she said. "We were using boats to go through the alley. My husband would bring his truck loaded with sandbags and we'd load those (boats). One would go out front, the other one would come back here."
Judy's Barge Inn Manager Terry Ruth said the flooding has been terrible for their business and employees.
Judy Roth, owner of Judy's Barge Inn in Buffalo, uses bleach to mop the floor of her restaurant Tuesday as the floodwaters recede enough for cleanup to begin. She hopes to open on Friday.
Judy Roth, owner of Judy's Barge Inn in Buffalo, uses bleach to mop the floor of her restaurant, Tuesday, after the floodwaters recede enough for clean up to begin. She hopes to be open on Friday.
Clark's Landing owner Tony Mendez throws a sandbag away from his front door Tuesday as he begins the task of cleaning up the inside of his restaurant in Buffalo.
Front Street looking east in Buffalo, IA., Tuesday May 7, 2019, as the flooding Mississippi River recedes from a record flood.
Buffalo resident Missy Bowers, an employee at Judy's Barge Inn, scrubs the stainless steel in the kitchen, Tuesday May 7, 2019, as they clean the kitchen and prepare to open by the end of the week.
Footprints through the mud on Front Street, Tuesday May 7, 2019, in Buffalo Iowa.
Buffalo city workers manage a pump in the middle of town Tuesday as flooding Mississippi River water recedes in Buffalo.
A lone pump still burbs out water from a house along Front Street, Tuesday May 7, 2019, in Buffalo, Iowa.
The flooding Mississippi River water is receding from Front Street in Buffalo, IA., Tuesday May 7, 2019, as clean-up has begun to get back to normal.
3. In upriver communities, crisis of flooding is over but water remains
Betty Werner, a resident of Rapids City, carries her clean laundry home through Mississippi River floodwaters from her flooded garage across the street, Tuesday in Rapids City.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Across the Quad-Cities region, floodwaters are
receding slowly but surely.
Tuesday afternoon the
National Weather Service recorded the river level in Rock Island at 20.5 feet. That is more than 2 feet below last week's record crest, but still 2.5 feet above the threshold for a “major flood stage.”
But upriver from the Quad-Cities, the situation looked more favorable as of Tuesday.
Some areas remained bogged. But the upriver communities mostly escaped the scale of damages suffered by their downriver neighbors.
4. Bettendorf man has been missing since May 2017
Saturday is the two year anniversary of the disappearance of David McAllister, and his mother, Marilyn, is still searching for him. She sits on a picnic table under the pavilion in Junge Park on Tuesday, the last place he was seen alive. She is having a motorcycle ride on Saturday in his honor.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
When Marilyn McAllister didn't hear from her 22-year-old middle son on Mother's Day, she knew something was wrong.
"We were very close," the Bettendorf woman said. "Even when he was traveling, I always heard from him on Mother's Day and my birthday."
But the call didn't come on Mother's Day 2017. And it didn't come in 2018.
David McAllister's family hasn't heard from him in two years, and the pain doesn't get any easier. But his mom vows never to stop looking.
Marilyn has earned certification in search and rescue through the Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network — an organization she'd never heard of before David disappeared.
"It makes me feel like I'm doing something," she said. "My next goal is to get a German Shepherd puppy to train as a cadaver search dog. We've got nothing like that around here."
A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday on charges accusing of him of recklessly driving, eluding police and striking a tree while three young children were not buckled in the back of his vehicle in April.
Kevin Sherman Frasure, 24, who has addresses listed on Appomattox Street and Betsy Ross Place, faces three counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
He also has been cited on charges of reckless driving, striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to use child restraint device, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to prove proof of financial liability.
Today's photo gallery: Bettendorf girls soccer defeats North Scott at The Pitch, MAC girls tennis championships
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-001
North Scott's Katie Jackovich (14) tries to keep control of the ball under pressure from Bettendorf's Audrey Whitaker (21) during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-002
North Scott's Teagan Goodney (00) and Katie Jackovich (14) turn after a ball that slipped past into the net during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-003
Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) runs with the ball with North Scott's Katie Jackovich (14) giving chase behind her during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-004
Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) celebrates a goal with teammate Mia Griffin (3) during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-005
Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) passes the ball away as two North Scott players close in on her during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-006
North Scott's Emily Kundel (7) runs with the ball with Bettendorf's Audrey Whitaker (21) in pursuit during the first half Tuesday in Eldridge.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-007
North Scott's Teagan Goodney (00) faces Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) as she gets ready to shoot during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-008
North Scott's Chloe Engelkes (17) falls to the ground after contact with Bettendorf's Alli Whitaker (23) during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-009
North Scott's Chloe Engelkes (17) and Bettendorf's Jordan McWilliams (5) run for the ball during the first half Tuesday in Eldridge.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-010
Bettendorf's Annika Skogman (6) runs with the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-011
North Scott's Adriane Latham (9) runs with the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-012
North Scott's Teagan Goodney (00) slides for the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-013
Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) and North Scott's Paige Blaskovich (19) compete for the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-014
Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) scores a goal past North Scott's Teagan Goodney (00) during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-015
North Scott's Faith Rains (15) kicks the ball away during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-016
Bettendorf's Olivia Jackson (1) runs after the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-017
North Scott's Emily Kundel (7) runs with the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-018
North Scott's Adriane Latham (9) gets ready to pass the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-019
North Scott's Chloe Engelbrecht (16) keeps the ball away from an opponent during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-020
Bettendorf's Alli Whitaker (23) collides with North Scott's Paige Blaskovich (19) during the second half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-021
North Scott's Paige Blaskovich (19) falls to the ground after contact with Bettendorf's Alli Whitaker (23) during the second half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-022
North Scott players huddle together before their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-023
Bettendorf players huddle together before their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-024
Bettendorf's Jordan McWilliams (5) looks to pass the ball away during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-025
Bettendorf's Audrey Whitaker (21) runs with the ball with North Scott's Emily Kundel (7) alongside her during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-026
North Scott's Faith Rains (15) looks to pass the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-027
North Scott's Rachel Drechsler (6) runs with the ball during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-028
Bettendorf's Jaylen Cangas (2) fights to keep the ball away from North Scott's Jordan Neymeyer (13) during the first half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-029
North Scott's Paige Blaskovich (19) defends the ball against Bettendorf's Alli Whitaker (23) during the second half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-030
Bettendorf's Audrey Whitaker (21) and Bettendorf's Alli Whitaker (23) celebrate a goal during the second half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-bett-ns-soccer-031
Bettendorf's Mia Griffin (3) runs with the ball during the second half of their game on the pitch at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-001
Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Hird returns the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-002
Central’s Alexis Huntley serves the ball during the championship of the number two doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-003
Pleasant Valley’s Ramya Subramaniam keeps her eye on the ball while returning it during the championship of the number two doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-004
Assumption’s Julia Thomas returns the ball during the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-005
Clinton’s Abby Struble hits a volley during the championship match of the No. 1 doubles flight Tuesday at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-006
Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Hird, center right, and Kayla Nutt exchange hand shakes with Clinton’s Kaylee Camp, far left, and Abby Struble during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-007
Assumption’s Julia Thomas bounces the ball before serving during the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-008
Assumption’s Julia Thomas serves the ball during the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-009
Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Hird serves the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-010
Central’s Maitreyi Shrikhande smiles before a serve during the championship of the number two doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-011
Clinton’s Kaylee Camp runs and comes up short of the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-012
Pleasant Valley’s Ramya Subramaniam reaches up to return the ball during the championship of the number two doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-013
Central’s Alexis Huntley smiles to teammate Maitreyi Shrikhande while talking with their coach during the championship of the number two doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-014
Clinton’s Kaylee Camp, left, and Abby Struble talk before a serve during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-015
Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Hird, right, fist bumps teammate Kayla Nutt after a point during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-016
Assumption’s Julia Thomas warms up before the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-017
Pleasant Valley’s Bel Goedert warms up before the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-018
Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Hird reaches out for the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-019
Clinton’s Kaylee Camp returns the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-020
Pleasant Valley’s Kayla Nutt returns the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-021
Pleasant Valley’s Bel Goedert serves the ball during the championship of the No. 3 singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-022
Assumption’s Julia Thomas returns the ball during the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-023
Clinton’s Kaylee Camp serves the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-024
Central’s Maitreyi Shrikhande returns the ball during the championship of the number two doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-025
Pleasant Valley’s Bel Goedert returns the ball during the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-026
Assumption’s Julia Thomas returns the ball during the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-027
Central’s Alexis Huntley stares down her opponents before a serve during the championship of the number two doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-028
Pleasant Valley’s Kayla Nutt reaches out for the ball during the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship of the No. 1 doubles flight at North Scott High School on Tuesday. Nutt won singles and doubles titles for the Spartans.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-029
Pleasant Valley’s Bel Goedert keeps her eyes on the ball during the championship of the number three singles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-030
Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Hird, left and Kayla Nutt share a word before a serve during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-031
Clinton’s Abby Struble reaches low for the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-032
Pleasant Valley’s Bel Goedert returns the ball during the championship of the number two doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-033
Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Hird runs out wide for the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-034
Pleasant Valley’s Kayla Nutt returns the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-035
Pleasant Valley’s Kayla Nutt keeps her eyes on the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-036
Pleasant Valley’s Kayla Nutt returns the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050719-qct-spt-mac-girls-tennis-037
Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Hird loses her visor while returning the ball during the championship of the number one doubles flight at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
