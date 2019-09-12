A good Thursday to all. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain possible
Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. South winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday will be partly sunny and breezy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 58 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
2. Traffic control change set for downtown, John Deere Road in Moline
There’s several upcoming road closures in Moline that drivers likely will want to pay attention to beginning today.
According to a media release from McCarthy Improvement, on the John Deere Road project, there will be work on eastbound John Deere Road for pavement patching between I-74 and 38th Street. This will require that the entrance ramp from westbound I-74 (traveling north) be closed in order to safely remove and replace the pavement. The entrance ramp will be shut down starting 9 a.m. and be reopened on by 4 p.m., Friday.
During the closure, drivers who wish to travel from westbound I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will need to follow the marked detour and take the three clover leaf ramps.
Also effective today, weather permitting, 12th Avenue in Moline will be closed from 7 a.m. to about 7 p.m. between 19th and 18th streets (see graphic). Contractors will be setting steel girders for the I-74 overpass.
Two detours are offered: For westbound 12th Avenue, take northbound 19 Street to westbound 7th Avenue to southbound 15th or 16th streets to 12th Avenue.
For the eastbound 12th Avenue detour, take northbound 16th Street to eastbound 7th Avenue to southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue.
3. Davenport man charged with driving drunk with children in the car
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in LeClaire after police say he was driving drunk with three boys in the car with him and hit one of them in the face.
Donald Harold Rice III, 46, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:26 p.m. on one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony; two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; public intoxication, a serious misdemeanor; and fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.
He also was cited for no valid driver’s license. Read more.
The prospect of a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes sounded like a good idea to a number of area officials — and like a "way to destroy an industry" to the owner of five vape stores.
The reactions came after the Trump administration said it's preparing to ban non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes. Federal health officials called for restrictions to combat an outbreak of a mysterious lung disease that has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people
According to multiple news sources, the Food and Drug Administration is finalizing guidance to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, from the market within 30 days. Read more.
5. Dr. John T. Johnson death: 'We lost a real giant'
He had the biggest closet of prescription-drug samples in town. It was another way to help people.
And helping was Dr. John T. Johnson's mission and motto in life. It's what he lived for, beginning with his role as the oldest of eight children in an exceedingly poor rural household in Iowa.
As an osteopathic physician, Dr. Johnson's Davenport practice once had more indigent patients than any other in Iowa or Illinois. His three children said their doctor dad never turned anyone away.
"People would bring over chickens, mow the lawn, work on the car — even bring plates of tamales — as a way of paying him," daughter Christine Johnson said Wednesday, the day of her father's funeral visitation. "He would tell his patients, 'It's more important to pay the hospital. They'll come after you. I won't.'"
Dr. Johnson, 77, was a Quad-Cities pioneer, having served as the first African-American hospital intern in 1974 at what then was Davenport Osteopathic. He was the third black physician ever to practice in Davenport.
He died Monday, Sept. 9, from complications related to diabetes. Read more.
Niabi Zoo worker Colleen Stalf holds a canvas this week as Babe, a 34-year-old Asian elephant, finishes a painting that Sophie, a 39-year-old Asian elephant, started. The zoo introduced the elephants to painting in July. Wednesday, April 22, 2009. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Babe, one of the elephants at Niabi Zoo, steps outside her building at Niabi Zoo, to enjoy some pleasant temperatures, something she has been unable to do over the past few weeks. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Elephant handler Lisa Murphy hauls a bail of hay over to one of the bays in the barn, Wednesday, July 17, 2013, while cleaning and preparing the barn for Babe and Sophie, two Asian elephants housed at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.
Niabi Zoo elephant handler Jessica Lench Porter sticks her hand and arm into the mouth of Sophie, an Asian elephant, Wednesday, July 17, 2013, as she feeds her a bread treat with medicine in it after giving them baths for the day.
Canela, a baby alpaca, sits in the shade while his mom, Paila, gets a drink of water at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Canela, which means cinnamon in Spanish, was born Sept. 1. Canela is Paila’s first baby and she is nursing and taking care of him without any help from the zoo’s staff.
Honor Flight attendee, Navy veteran John Boswell of Davenport, gets a hug from Annie Erickson of Bettendorf as he walks by, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
Richard Trank of Mt. Morris and his guardian Ashley McKenna of Polo, Illinois, watch as Bettendorf and Riverdale firefighters hang a large American flag at the entrance to the Isle Casino Hotel on Wednesday.
Honor Flight attendee, Navy veteran Joanne Abbbate of Bettendorf, is pushed by Honor Flight volunteer Denny Benes through the hallway as Hy-Vee employees wave flags and cheer, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
Navy veteran and Honor Flight attendee Joanne Abbate of Bettendorf shakes hands with a Cub Scout of Pack 88 as she rolls through the hallway, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
Honor Flight attendee Gerald Green of DeWitt along with his wife Mary Anne and daughter Jodee shake hands with Hy-Vee employees as they walk down the hallway, Wednesday before the preflight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
Honor Flight attendees and their spouses or guardians walk past Hy-Vee employees waving flags and cheering, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.