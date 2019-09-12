{{featured_button_text}}

9/12/19

A good Thursday to all. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain possible

NWS: Summary

Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. South winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday will be partly sunny and breezy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 58 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

2. Traffic control change set for downtown, John Deere Road in Moline

Traffic cones

There’s several upcoming road closures in Moline that drivers likely will want to pay attention to beginning today.

According to a media release from McCarthy Improvement, on the John Deere Road project, there will be work on eastbound John Deere Road for pavement patching between I-74 and 38th Street. This will require that the entrance ramp from westbound I-74 (traveling north) be closed in order to safely remove and replace the pavement. The entrance ramp will be shut down starting 9 a.m. and be reopened on by 4 p.m., Friday.

During the closure, drivers who wish to travel from westbound I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will need to follow the marked detour and take the three clover leaf ramps.

Also effective today, weather permitting, 12th Avenue in Moline will be closed from 7 a.m. to about 7 p.m. between 19th and 18th streets (see graphic). Contractors will be setting steel girders for the I-74 overpass.

Two detours are offered: For westbound 12th Avenue, take northbound 19 Street to westbound 7th Avenue to southbound 15th or 16th streets to 12th Avenue.

For the eastbound 12th Avenue detour, take northbound 16th Street to eastbound 7th Avenue to southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue.

Download PDF Moline road closure

3. Davenport man charged with driving drunk with children in the car

Donald Harold Rice III

Donald Harold Rice III

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in LeClaire after police say he was driving drunk with three boys in the car with him and hit one of them in the face.

Donald Harold Rice III, 46, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:26 p.m. on one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony; two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; public intoxication, a serious misdemeanor; and fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.

He also was cited for no valid driver’s license. Read more

4. Q-C health officials, vape store owner, react to proposed vape ban

Vape

A man vapes in October in Davenport. President Trump has proposed a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

The prospect of a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes sounded like a good idea to a number of area officials — and like a "way to destroy an industry" to the owner of five vape stores.

The reactions came after the Trump administration said it's preparing to ban non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes. Federal health officials called for restrictions to combat an outbreak of a mysterious lung disease that has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people

According to multiple news sources, the Food and Drug Administration is finalizing guidance to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, from the market within 30 days. Read more.

5. Dr. John T. Johnson death: 'We lost a real giant'

Pioneering Doctor Pioneering Dcotor1

Dr. John T. Johnson was a pioneering and beloved local physician. The 77-year-old died Monday, Sept. 9, following diabetes-related and other health complications.

He had the biggest closet of prescription-drug samples in town. It was another way to help people.

And helping was Dr. John T. Johnson's mission and motto in life. It's what he lived for, beginning with his role as the oldest of eight children in an exceedingly poor rural household in Iowa.

As an osteopathic physician, Dr. Johnson's Davenport practice once had more indigent patients than any other in Iowa or Illinois. His three children said their doctor dad never turned anyone away.

"People would bring over chickens, mow the lawn, work on the car — even bring plates of tamales — as a way of paying him," daughter Christine Johnson said Wednesday, the day of her father's funeral visitation. "He would tell his patients, 'It's more important to pay the hospital. They'll come after you. I won't.'"

Dr. Johnson, 77, was a Quad-Cities pioneer, having served as the first African-American hospital intern in 1974 at what then was Davenport Osteopathic. He was the third black physician ever to practice in Davenport.

He died Monday, Sept. 9, from complications related to diabetes. Read more.

6. Niabi Zoo fails to gain back accreditation 

090819-qct-qca-niabi-001a.JPG

Michelle Hartman, of Milan, and Raegan, 2, of Mount Carroll, observe a giraffe at Niabi Zoo Aug. 31 in Coal Valley.

Niabi Zoo has been denied reaccreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

The AZA held a hearing with zoo officials in New Orleans Sept. 6. It announced the decision to reject Niabi's application at that time to the officials, who disclosed that information today.

Niabi lost its accreditation in 2012 when AZA inspectors noted problems with the facility's elephant enclosure and low staffing levels.

AZA accreditation is valued in the zoo and aquarium industry, with fewer than 10% of facilities achieving it. Read more.

