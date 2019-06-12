Bettendorf’s Darien Porter looks up to the clock after running the Class 4A boys 100-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Porter finished 2nd with a time of 10.97.
A good Wednesday to all. The big news from overnight — Paul McCartney's performance at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Did the show live up to your expectations? How about today's forecast from the National Weather Service? Let's see.
1. Showers likely this morning
Showers are likely before 11 a.m., with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 51 degrees.
After the heavy rainfall in May, local golf courses have suffered from soggy greens and unexpected closures, while some mountain bike trails h…
2. Sir Paul McCartney wows the Quad-Cities
With the opening riff of “Hard Day’s Night” at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Paul McCartney had his sold out audience of about 11,000 on its feet and singing along, the start of a rollicking good time at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center that was expected to last until nearly midnight.
As video and spectacular lighting played around him, McCartney performed a couple of songs from his latest album, “Egypt Station,” then returned to more familiar and beloved territory with “All My Lovin’” and “Got to Get You Into My Life.”
Doors to the center opened at 6:30 p.m., and it took a full hour-and-a-half to get everyone inside, with security personnel and tour employees with British accents advising people of where to go for the shortest wait. Read more.
Madlin Sander, of St. Joseph and Bridgette Sander, of St. Joseph, far right, wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
Chris Hunter, of Eyota, and Lori Hameister, of Eyota, cross the street holding their signs before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
Gracie Funk, 10, of Carrollton, sports a t-shirt that reads “If lose please return to Paul McCartney” before McCartney’s performance during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
Norah Farrell, 8, of Cedar Rapids, holds up her handmade sign as she sits on her dad, Ryan’s, shoulders as they and thousands of others wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
Norah Farrell, 8, of Cedar Rapids, sits on her dad, Ryan’s, shoulders as they and thousands of others wait in line before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
A person holds a sign that reads “Jesus loves you yeah! yeah! yeah!” for concert goers to read before Paul McCartney perform during the 2019 Freshen Up Tour at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Moline.
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney makes his entrance onto the stage to start his show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday. McCartney made his first visit to the Quad-Cities as a part of the Freshen Up Tour.
Fans cheer for rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney during his show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. McCartney made his first visit to the Quad-Cities as a part of the Freshen Up Tour.
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs during his show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. McCartney made his first visit to the Quad-Cities as a part of the Freshen Up Tour.
Debbi Elderton, Springfield, Illinois. The back of her T-shirt says, "I bet Paul still remembers me." Her daughter, Lucinda Haney, was wearing a T-shirt that said, 'Conceived by Beatles music. Thank God for Paul and the guys.'
Construction has begun 25th Street in Moline between 6th and 7th avenues. The street is closed for patching and resurfacing improvements. The street will be closed until June 28.
Also, 41st Street in Moline between 17th and 12th avenues will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction beginning today for pavement patching. The project is expected to be completed by July 26.
4. In Davenport campaign stop, Biden says Trump is dismantling American democracy
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his tour of southeastern Iowa Tuesday in Davenport with a speech that focused largely on criticizing President Donald Trump and celebrating the achievements of the Obama administration.
Biden, the presumed frontrunner in the crowded Democratic field of candidates seeking to defeat Trump in 2020, called the president a threat to the nation, attacking his character, policies and Twitter habits. He also accused Trump of setting a “standard of crude language and embarrassing behavior” and “tearing down the guardrails” of democracy. Read more.
Former Vice President Joe Biden makes a campaign stop, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
5. Davenport Civil Rights Commission stymied by quorum issues, disputes over membership
The saga of uncertainty surrounding the Davenport Civil Rights Commission entered a new chapter on Tuesday after commissioners discovered that four recently appointed members may not be enough to take official actions alone.
The commission is a seven-member group that oversees the city’s civil rights office. Four members were kicked off the commission and replaced by Mayor Frank Klipsch in April because they refused to comply with directives from the city’s elected officials to allow three other appointees to participate, an action currently being reviewed in Scott County District Court.
Until Tuesday, the four newest members thought they could take actions outlined on their meeting agenda without the participation of other members, whose status remains in dispute, because they constituted a quorum. Among the items they were considering was the repeal of a resolution enacted by the commission that has so far stalled three other members appointed by the mayor from joining the group.
After the four voted to rescind the resolution, Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey told them they’d need five members to take such action, referencing guidelines from the Iowa attorney general’s office concerning public bodies and quorums. Read more.
6. Porter, Bulldogs pace QCT All-Metro track and field team
Darien Porter had what he labeled a disappointing state track and field meet his junior season. He came home from Des Moines with four medals but no championships.
The Bettendorf sprinter settled the score in his last go-around at the blue oval.
The Iowa State football recruit became the first individual in Iowa high school history to run a sub-47 second open quarter-mile and was part of another all-time best in the sprint medley relay.
Porter is at the forefront of the Quad-City Times All-Metro boys' track and field team. He finished the Class 4A state meet last month with a title in the 400 meters (46.99 seconds), a championship in the 200 (21.76) and anchored the Bulldogs to a title in the sprint medley relay (1:30.92). He also was runner-up in the 100 (10.97). Read more.