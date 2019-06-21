Mallory Asbe of Davenport, who will be running her third Bix, has been selected to be the Isle Casino’s Beat the Elite participant, Thursday, June 20, 2019, before the start of the first Bix @ Six training run. The Bix 7 race is July 27 at 8 a.m.
A good Friday — and first day of summer — to all. We're looking at possibly some heavy rains that could cause area rivers and streams to rise significantly. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Chance of rain today, Saturday and Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms are likely between noon and 4 p.m., today. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Saturday: There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
River Drive will be completely reopen Friday afternoon, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason announces. #QCtraffic
Today's weather lesson from the National Weather Service:
The Equinoxes (Vernal & Autumnal)
There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. These events are referred to as Equinoxes.The word equinox is derived from two Latin words — aequus (equal) and nox (night).
At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on these two equinoxes. The "nearly" equal hours of day and night is due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light's rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.
Additionally, the days become a little longer at the higher latitudes (those at a distance from the equator) because it takes the sun longer to rise and set. Therefore, on the equinox and for several days before and after the equinox, the length of day will range from about 12 hours and six and one-half minutes at the equator, to 12 hours and 8 minutes at 30 degrees latitude, to 12 hours and 16 minutes at 60 degrees latitude.
The Solstices (Summer & Winter)
The summer solstice occurs at the moment the earth's tilt toward from the sun is at a maximum. Therefore, on the day of the summer solstice, the sun appears at its highest elevation with a noontime position that changes very little for several days before and after the summer solstice.
The summer solstice occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, which is located at 23.5° latitude North, and runs through Mexico, the Bahamas, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, and southern China. For every place north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky and this is the longest day of the year.
The winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, it occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, which is located at 23.5° south of the equator and runs through Australia, Chile, southern Brazil, and northern South Africa.
The Seasons
We all know that the Earth makes a complete revolution around the sun once every 365 days, following an orbit that is elliptical in shape. This means that the distance between the Earth and Sun, which is 93 million miles on average, varies throughout the year.
During the first week in January, the Earth is about 1.6 million miles closer to the sun. This is referred to as the perihelion. The aphelion, or the point at which the Earth is about 1.6 million miles farther away from the sun, occurs during the first week in July.
This fact may sound counter to what we know about seasons in the Northern Hemisphere, but actually the difference is not significant in terms of climate and is NOT the reason why we have seasons. Seasons are caused by the fact that the Earth is tilted on its axis by 23.5°.
The tilt's orientation with respect to space does not change during the year; thus, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun in June and away from the sun in December, as illustrated in the graphic.
Class dismissed.
3. Asbe excited for opportunity to Beat the Elite at Bix
Mallory Asbe is no stranger to competition. She ran on her high school's record-breaking distance medley relay team and spent four years running track and cross country at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Now, she's getting another chance to prove her mettle.
Asbe was named the Isle Casino Beat the Elite runner during the first Iowa American Water's Bix at 6 training run Thursday. Asbe will receive a head start along the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road course on July 27 and if she crosses the finish line before the elite runners, she will receive $2,500 from the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. Read more.
4. Credit Island Park will be closed 'for the foreseeable future'
It's going to be a while before Credit Island Park is open to the public again.
Damaged by historic flooding in Davenport this past spring, the park will be closed for the foreseeable future, the city announced at a media briefing Thursday. Significant damage is visible along the Credit Island Causeway, which has been submerged for more than three months. Read more.
An uprooted tree perhaps serves as a better deterrent than a stop sign as it blocks the road on Credit Island causeway Tuesday. The island was heavily damaged after three-month long record flood of the Mississippi River.
Scenes from Credit Island, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
Large chunks of asphalt litter the Credit Island cause way as fisherman Terry langfitt of Davenport moves to another fishing spot, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
Terry Langfitt of Davenport throws a net into the water as his son Adam watches Tuesday from the causeway to Credit Island. In the background, large trees and chunks of asphalt litter the road leading to the island.
Four Iowa and Illinois legislators toured Davenport's Nahant Marsh Thursday for a lesson in how wetlands can reduce flooding, invited by the …
5. Humane Society of Scott County: Providing animal control in Davenport was not financially sustainable
As a decades-long partnership with Davenport approaches a swift end, the Humane Society of Scott County says the city’s offers to continue handling animal control enforcement did not make financial sense for the organization because of an influx of stray animals and increased operational costs.
Davenport has designated the Humane Society as its animal control enforcement arm for years, assigning the organization responsibilities like nuisance complaint response and stray animal capture in exchange for monthly payments.
In a Facebook post this week, the Humane Society pointed to several financial burdens that have made it “challenging for us to cover the cost of Davenport animals with Davenport dollars,” including an increase in strays, animal housing needs and medical costs. Read more.
6. Davenport man charged in fatal crash waives preliminary hearing
A Davenport man accused of fleeing from a Davenport police officer and crashing into another vehicle, killing its driver, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Angel Domingo Ochoa, 19, filed a written waiver through his attorney, Eric Syverud, Thursday in Scott County District Court. His preliminary hearing was slated for Friday.
During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether there is enough probable cause to move the case forward. The judge does not determine the defendant’s guilt or innocence at this hearing.
Ochoa will be arraigned July 25. He faces charges of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, and interference with official acts in the June 13 crash that killed Lori Ann Letts, 48, of Davenport.
He remained in the Scott County Jail Thursday.
Just after 2 p.m., June 13, Davenport Police Officer Michael Stegall attempted to pull over a red 1998 Lincoln Town Car driven by Ochoa at Division Street and Northwest Boulevard.
The officer noted several traffic violations, including no taillight and seat belts not properly worn by Ochoa and his passenger, according to arrest affidavits filed in the case.
Instead of stopping, Ochoa fled. Davenport police have said Ochoa was on the department’s pursuable list of individuals who have had recent involvement in shootings or crimes involving guns.
Ochoa drove at speeds between 80 to 90 mph and failed to stop at multiple red lighted intersections as he tried to elude the officer.
Ochoa, who was traveling westbound on Kimberly Road and approaching North Fairmount Street, failed to stop at the steady red light of the intersection and continued through the intersection and broadsided a white 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Letts.
Letts was traveling southbound on North Fairmount Street at the time of the crash.Read more.
BONUS 6: LoPiez Pizza, Ruby's ready to open after flood cleanup in Davenport
A new by-the-slice pizza joint, LoPiez, was one of at least three restaurants set to open in the days surrounding a temporary flood wall breach in Davenport that inundated the downtown.
The historic flood closed more than 30 businesses in the downtown and west end and pushed back the opening date for LoPiez, Half Nelson and Taste of Ethiopia. But now with the Mississippi River finally under flood stage, co-owner Andrew Lopez said the New York style pizza restaurant, at 429 E. 3rd St., is set to open next week.
During the major flooding, Lopez and his brother, Peter, dealt with drains backing up and water damage on a portion of the building's walls. But after almost two months of cleanup, the brothers held a soft opening for the restaurant's bar this week.
The restaurant will continue hosting its soft opening next week, until the official opening on Friday, June 28, when the full menu will be available.
Next door in the same building, Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats also is readying to reopen. According to its Facebook page, Ruby's will open its bar only Friday, and plans to operate the bar daily from 5 to 10 p.m.
The Lopez brothers will sell their own take on New York style pizza, or what they call "Rock 'n' roll pizza."
Andrew Lopez said the restaurant will sell the "freshest, biggest slice of pizza in the Quad-Cities," as well as margaritas and creative cocktails. LoPiez also will offer vegetarian and vegan options, appetizers and salads.
The restaurant is decorated with artwork by Johnnie Cluney, a local artist best known for his work with Daytrotter. And, the brothers hope to use the business to promote local and touring musicians.
The lights were on well into the night at Lopiez Slices at the corner of LeClaire St. and E 3rd St. as employees worked filling sandbags to put around the business after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of downtown Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Today's photo gallery: Credit Island through the years
Credit Island has a long and storied history in the Quad-Cities. An island in the Mississippi River, it was a trading post for Native Americans as well as the site of a battle during the War of 1812.
Today Credit Island serves as a 420-acre community park under the jurisdiction of Davenport Parks and Recreation. It features: a disc golf course, rugby, soccer, baseball and softball fields. There also is fishing, picnic shelters, a bicycle trail and is the scene of many public events. Credit Island also is a popular spot for sight-seeing and eagle watching.
Here's a look back at Credit Island through the years.
