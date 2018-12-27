Try 1 month for 99¢

+5 
NWS: Weather summary

A wet Thursday to all. At least it's not snow. Rain is expected to fall on the Quad-Cities throughout the day with winds gusting up to 35 mph. This afternoon and early evening a few thunderstorms are possible as a cold front moves through the area.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

 1. Wind, rain and warmer

+5 
NWS: Summary

Rain is likely before noon with a chance of rain and thunderstorms between noon and 5 p.m., then rain is likely with a possible thunderstorm after 5 p.m. The high will be near 54 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Rain is likely before 9 p.m with a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday will see a slight chance of rain after noon, mixing with snow after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 38 degrees and west winds gusting as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Before hitting the road today, check out these links.

• Illinois winter road conditions

• Iowa winter road conditions

• Flight information from the Quad-City Airport

• Area radar

• Seven-day forecast

2. Lawyer for 12-year-old charged with attempted murder says public details could 'come back and haunt him'

+5 
102218-North-Scott-Jr-High-School-001
Buy Now

The statue "Spring Wind" stands outside North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge. The North Scott School District has been reviewing safety measures since Aug. 31, when a junior high student pointed a loaded gun at a teacher and pulled the trigger, but had left the safety on.

Court hearings and filings will remain open to the public but media coverage will be partially limited during the trial of a 12-year-old boy accused of attempting to kill a social studies teacher at an Eldridge middle school, a Scott County judge ruled Wednesday.

Identifiable photographs and names of those under 18, including witnesses, are not allowed to be published or broadcast under the judge’s decision. The order comes after the boy’s attorneys filed motions last week asking the court to bar members of the public and restrict access to certain information.

The boy, whom the Quad-City Times has so far chosen not to publicly identify, is accused of trying to shoot a teacher in the face with a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson at North Scott Junior High School in August. He has been charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

He has remained in juvenile detention for four months, and his bond has been set at $50,000 cash. Read more.

3. Analog Arcade Bar to open Moline location on New Year's Eve

+5 
Location
Buy Now

The second Analog will be in the Moline location formerly known as The Venue. It has been vacant for two years.

The crew behind Analog Arcade Bar are coming through with their promise to open a second location in Moline by the end of the year. The owners of the downtown Davenport arcade bar announced in September they would open another Analog in the two-level building at 1405 5th Ave., Moline. It formerly housed The Venue and been vacant for two years.

The new Analog is slated to open at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, or New Year’s Eve, co-owner Dan Bush confirmed.

“We’ve been working until midnight every night to make sure we’d be open,” Bush said. “We’ll be open.”

The building is twice as big as the original Analog.

The new digs will be filled with about 80 games, including pinball machines, old-school arcade games as well as interactive games such as six-person electronic trivia game. Read more.

4. Stars we lost in 2018

Take look back at some of the celebrities who are no longer with us.

Photos: Stars we lost in 2018

+44 
+44 
Penny Marshall
+44 
+44 
Ken Berry, star of sitcom 'F Troop,' has died at age 85
+44 
+44 
George H.W. Bush: Great on experience, not as communicator
+44 
+44 
William Goldman, 87
+44 
+44 
Roy Clark

5. Top Q-C Home & Garden headlines of 2018

Here's a look back at the most-viewed Home & Garden stories of 2018 on qctimes.com

Top Q-C Home & Garden headlines of 2018

+4 
+4 
Davenport mansion is still magnificent, after all these years
+4 
+4 
Fall Parade of Homes: 'We think this is pretty unique'
+4 
+4 
The Forrest house: Exterior ornamentation is exceptional
+4 
+4 
Inside the Victorian Inn in Rock Island
+4 
+4 
Cambridge homeowner wonders who killed Mary Anderson in 1906

6. Puzzling pavement question gets straight answer

+5 
Permeable pavers
Buy Now

Permeable pavers

A Quad-City Times reader wanted to know more about a portion of Fairmount Street just south of West Central Park Avenue that is brick. So "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker went searching for the answer.  

BONUS 6: Jackson, Charlotte among top names for Q-C babies

+5 
122518-qct-qca-santa-006
Buy Now

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus meet Diana Hernandez-Flores of Davenport and her one-day-old baby Natalia Guadalupe at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, Monday. Genesis and UnityPoint Health have released their list of most popular baby names for 2018. The list includes Jackson, Charlotte and Olivia.

Quad-City teachers and preschool staff, take note: You'll be wrangling a lot of little boys named Jackson in a few years. UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Genesis have announced the most popular baby names for 2018, and among them is Jackson for boys.

Jackson, with various spellings, was the 19th most popular name for boys nationally but easily No. 1 at Genesis BirthCenters with 25 boys given the name. It was the third time Jackson made the list since Genesis began tracking in 2006 (it was No. 1 in 2016 and 2014). At UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline BirthPlace, the alternative spelling Jaxson topped the list; at its Bettendorf BirthPlace, Jackson was second, following Oliver. UnityPoint Health does not release the number of children given each name.

Liam was the most popular name for baby boys nationally and No. 2 at Genesis, with 20 boys given the name. It did not make the top five at UnityPoint Health BirthPlaces in the Quad-Cities, but was No. 2 across all UnityPoint Health system hospitals in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Genesis BirthCenters

  • Jackson (25)
  • Liam (20)
  • Lucas (15)
  • Henry (14)
  • Elijah (14)

Trinity Moline Birthplace

  • Jaxson
  • Aiden
  • Hunter
  • Oliver
  • Theodore

Trinity Bettendorf Birthplace

  • Oliver
  • Jackson
  • Hudson
  • James
  • Cameron

UnityPoint Health system

  • Oliver
  • Liam
  • William
  • Owen
  • Theodore

As for girls, Charlotte and Isabella topped the list at Genesis BirthCenters for the second consecutive year, with 15 babies given each name at the Davenport and Silvis BirthCenters. Neither name made the top five at the UnityPoint BirthPlaces in Moline or Bettendorf, though Charlotte was the third most popular throughout the UnityPoint Health system. Nationally, Amelia/Emilia topped the list of popular baby names for the third straight year, according to babynames.com. At Genesis BirthCenters, Amelia was No. 3 with 13 baby girls this year.

Genesis BirthCenters

  • Charlotte (15)
  • Isabella (15)
  • Amelia (13)
  • Olivia (11)
  • Harper (10) 

Trinity Moline BirthPlace

  • Ava
  • Railsey
  • Mila
  • Harper
  • Emery

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace

  • Olivia
  • Ava
  • Brooklyn
  • Natalie
  • Hazel

UnityPoint Health system

  • Harper
  • Evelyn
  • Charlotte
  • Emma
  • Ava

The top five girl names nationally in 2018, according to babynames.com, were Amelia (or Emilia), Charlotte, Aria, Violet and Aurora. For boys, it was Liam, Oliver, Henry, Declan and Grayson/Greyson).

Today's photo gallery: 200 images from 2018

Check out these 200 images from 2018 by Quad-City Times Photographer Kevin E. Schmidt.