Sean Freese declines to testify on his own behalf when asked by Judge John Teleen during his first degree murder trial in Davenport, Iowa Friday October 6, 2017. He was accused of killing his parents, Kevin and Donna Freese. His appeal was rejected in a written opinion issued Nov. 21.
A good Thursday to all. It will be warmer today with freezing rain and sleet possible later tonight.
Here are the weather details to get us going today.
1. Cloudy, but warmer today
It will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.
Tonight beings a 20 percent chance of sleet before 10 p.m., then patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, the night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for Friday when, as the NWS statement says, "There is the potential for a significant rain event Friday night and Saturday. At the onset, sleet and freezing rain are possible Friday night, mainly north of U.S. 30. A few elevated thunderstorms are possible late Friday night and Saturday across the outlook area. The main risk will be a few lightning strikes but severe weather is not expected.
"A strong storm system will bring rain amounts up to an inch, possibly to 1.5 inches in a few locations, Friday night and Saturday. With river levels higher than normal and a deep snowpack that also will be melting along with the rainfall, this may lead to excessive runoff and cause some area rivers to rise above flood stage. In addition, many creeks and drainage ditches may also experience rising water levels, along with ponding of water on streets.
"There is still low confidence on the actual amount of rain to occur and the amount of runoff into the area rivers from the snowpack that will also be melting. It is still too early to tell how much of a rise in river levels may occur, so it will be important to pay attention to future river forecasts."
For Friday skies will be partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees.
Friday night there will be rain after midnight along with a low around 34 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday rain is likely with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 42 degrees.
Saturday night there's a 50 percent chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 35 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
A lane closure is planned today on the eastbound lane of the Interstate 80 bridge across the Mississippi River near LeClaire and Rapids City. Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for contractors to work on lighting for the bridge.
Installation of structural steel on the superstructure of the new Interstate 80 bridge near LeClaire is progressing rapidly. The span is slated to open for traffic Oct. 15, 1966. Engineers and Illinois and Iowa highway officials who inspected the bridge Saturday, Oct. 23, 1965, watch workmen bolt the steel into place. Published Sunday, Oct. 24, 1965. (Photo by Don Jones/Times-Democrat)
Looking somewhat like arches in Roman ruins, the giant piers of the I-80 bridge stretch across the Mississippi. The $5 million span will be 3,486.6 feet long, 58 feet wide, and have two 27-foot lanes divided by a four-foot median. Photo taken Saturday, Oct. 23, 1965. Published Sunday, Oct. 24, 1965. (Photo by Don Jones/Times-Democrat)
The massive center span of the Interstate 80 bridge at LeClaire, 600 tons of steel stretching 237 feet, dwarfs a workman preparing the span for next Wednesday's (June 29, 1966) target date to put it into place. Two tug boats will tow the span, built on twin towers situated on two barges, into place, water will then be pumped into the barges and the large, center span will be gently lowered into place. Bridge construction officials estimated the placing operation will take about five or six hours. If weather prevents next Wednesday's giant task. July 7, 1966, will be the next target date. Published Friday, June 24, 1966, Home Final Edition. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Times-Democrat)
"Look out, here she comes!" Workmen on the regular superstructure of the Interstate 80 bridge watch as the first portion of the new span (four finger-like projections at extreme left) begins to slide into position. Published Wednesday, June 29, 1966. Page 3 of Times-Democrat Home Final Edition.(Photo by Bill McConnell/Times-Democrat)
Hundreds jammed the center portion of the I-80 bridge near LeClaire today, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1966, as the $5 million span was officially dedicated. Cars were parked for blocks along approaches on both sides of the bridge. Published, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1966. Page 1 of Times-Democrat Home Final Edition. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
LeClaire, Iowa -- WELCOME TO IOWA -- Mounted on standards arching over the midsection of the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River between LeClaire, Iowa, and Hampton, Ill., are directional signs and a "Welcome to Iowa." After formal dedications ceremonies Thursday, Oct. 27, 1966, officials from the two states climbed to the catwalk along the sign. From left are U.S. Senator Jack Miller, R-Iowa; U.S. Rep. Gale Schisler, D-Ill.; Francis S. Lorenz, director Illinois Department of Public Works and Buildings; U.S. Rep. John B. Schmidhauser, D-Iowa; and Iowa Gov. Harold E. Hughes. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Times-Democrat)
3. School board reluctantly comes to consensus over budget cuts
The Davenport School Board reluctantly came to a consensus over a proposal to cut more than $13 million from its budget and eliminate 83 positions in order to meet a deadline set by Iowa’s School Budget Review Committee.
About 45 people attended the meeting held Wednesday at the Jim Hester Board Room at the J.B. Young.
A final vote on the budget proposal will be held Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Read more.
4. Appeals court upholds Sean Freese conviction in double-murder of parents
The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of Sean Freese who is serving two back-to-back life sentences for fatally shooting his parents in their Davenport home in 2016.
Freese, 22, was convicted in October 2017 of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Kevin and Donna Freese, 58 and 57, respectively, and was sentenced the following month.
Freese shot his parents multiple times with his semi-automatic AR-15 multiple times in the master bedroom of the family's home at 1122 W. 59th St. just before 4 a.m. Oct. 5, 2016. Read more.
5. Meet the woman hosting Davenport's first Santa bar crawl
Robin Schaefer was tired of just hearing about it. Every December for the last several years, an aunt would relay the details of a lively event she saw unfold from the window of her New York City apartment and tell Schaefer, “You would love this.”
“I saw photos of it,” Schaefer, a 55-year-old Davenport resident, said. “And it just looked like a holly jolly type of thing.”
She’s referring to a yearly convention of Santas, called SantaCon, in which participants dress up in their best red and white suits and hop from bar to bar.
“Finally, I said, ‘I’m done hearing about it,’” she said. “I just thought it was something fun we should have here.”
So, this year, Davenport will have its own. Read more
Moline's Miranda Geever makes sure Rock Island defender Whitney Hoover cannot get to the ball as Geever looks to pass on Thursday night, November 4, in Moline's 59-38 home win over its Western Big 6 rival.
Quad-City area wrestlers, from left, Riverdale's Cameron Vance, Bettendorf's Alex Schwerdtfeger and Geneseo's Adam Sheley are aiming for a first-place medal at state to cap their high school careers. (Andrew Link/Quad-City Times)
Rock Island's Amy Miers, left, and Shatoya Burnett, right, attempt to block a shot by Moline's Marquisha Harris during a Western Big Six game Thursday, Dec. 4, 2008, at the Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline, Ill. (Andrew Link/Quad-City Times)
Monmouth-Roseville senior golfer Shane Creighton is the 2008 Golf Player of the Year for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Creighton earned all-state recognition when he shot a pair of 73s at Bloomington's Prairie Vista Golf Course to end in a third-place tie at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.
Moline's Justin Blondell rises above Urbana's Javarius Gay to keep the ball on Saturday afternoon, November 29, in Moline. The Maroons easily defeated their down-state opponents in the Moline Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament.
Geneseo senior guard Aaron Ganson is one of four returning letterwinners for the Maple Leafs this season. In his first career start, Ganson scored 17 points in the Maple Leafs' 64-44 win over Alleman on Monday in the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.
Rock Island's Chasson Randle had another great day at the USA U16 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs and appears to be one of the 12 players who will be selected tonight to represent the United States next week in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Mendoza, Argentina.
Rock Island girls' basketball player Shatoya Burnett's strong start at the Taylorville tournament included double-digit scoring in each game. She is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus.
United Township's Shaquille Lowery moves past the LaSalle-Peru defense put up by Brock Pezanoski on Tuesday night, November 25, in Geneseo. The Panthers earned a 59-39 victory in their opener at the Geneseo High School Thanksgiving Tournament, which runs through Saturday.
Colored lights and dancing water highlight this eight foot copper sculpture in the center of the Northpark complex. The massive fountain was designed by Clarence VanDuzer, Cleveland, Ohio. More than 1,200 punds of copper was used in the sculpture. There are other fountains, bridges, waterfalls and unusual water effects the length of the mall. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
Paul Harris, a fashion store, puts emphasis on the total look for young women. The Indianapolis, Ind. based chain is opening its first store in Iowa during Northpark's grand opening. This is the chain's 50th store. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
Three buildings in various stages of construction and a new parking lot take shape on the 320,000-square-foot expansion site at Northpark Shopping Center in Davenport. The new wing is expected to meet its completion deadline and open for business next fall. Saturday, Nov. 22, 1980. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times).
(Librarian's note: Photo with article "Growth of a shopping center: Moving a billion pounds of dirt only part of Northpark's project," by Tom Collins)
Bargain hunters and those returning Christmas gifts didn't let this morning's snow and freezing rain stop them from heading to Northpark Shopping Center, Davenport. The center's parking lot was full this morning, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 1984, a big contrast to the situation on Christmas Day when the place was closed. The day after Christmas generally is as busy as the day after Thanksgiving, and this year was no exception, a center spokesman said. Although many shoppers were looking for bargains, others were returning Christmas gifts. A national study has shown that many department store chains make money on returns because shoppers end up buying more expensive items. (Photo by Quad-City Times staff)
BACK IN BUSINESS -- The Sears store at Northpark Shopping Center, Davenport, was "re-opened" Wednesday, March 1, 1989, after prices at the store -- and Sears stores across the country -- were reduced in an effort to boost sales. (Photo by Greg Boll/Quad-City Times).
DEAR MIKHAIL -- Quad-Citians lined up at Northpark Mall Sunday, May 14, 1989, to sign the 1989 America's Greeting Card to the Soviet Union. The card will pass through all 50 states before being delivered to Moscow. The card reads: "Dear Mr. Gorbachev and people of the Soviet Union, We the people of the United States of America wish to express our gratitude for your contribution toward world peace." (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)