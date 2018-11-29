Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Weather summary

A good Thursday to all. It will be warmer today with freezing rain and sleet possible later tonight.

Here are the weather details to get us going today.

1. Cloudy, but warmer today

+6 
NWS logo

It will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.

Tonight beings a 20 percent chance of sleet before 10 p.m., then patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, the night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for Friday when, as the NWS statement says, "There is the potential for a significant rain event Friday night and Saturday. At the onset, sleet and freezing rain are possible Friday night, mainly north of U.S. 30. A few elevated thunderstorms are possible late Friday night and Saturday across the outlook area. The main risk will be a few lightning strikes but severe weather is not expected.

"A strong storm system will bring rain amounts up to an inch, possibly to 1.5 inches in a few locations, Friday night and Saturday. With river levels higher than normal and a deep snowpack that also will be melting along with the rainfall, this may lead to excessive runoff and cause some area rivers to rise above flood stage. In addition, many creeks and drainage ditches may also experience rising water levels, along with ponding of water on streets.

"There is still low confidence on the actual amount of rain to occur and the amount of runoff into the area rivers from the snowpack that will also be melting. It is still too early to tell how much of a rise in river levels may occur, so it will be important to pay attention to future river forecasts."

For Friday skies will be partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees.

Friday night there will be rain after midnight along with a low around 34 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday rain is likely with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 42 degrees.

Saturday night there's a 50 percent chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 35 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Before hitting the road today, check out these links.

• Illinois winter road conditions

• Iowa winter road conditions

• Flight information from the Quad-City Airport

• Check out the radar before hitting the road

• Seven-day forecast

Cold weather safety tips

Bundle up and wear layers
Bundle up and wear layers
Don’t forget furry friends
Don’t forget furry friends
Remember the 3 feet rule for space heaters
Remember the 3 feet rule for space heaters
Practice fireplace safety
Practice fireplace safety
Protect water pipes
Protect water pipes

2. I-80 bridge work planned today

+6 
I-80

Traffic on the I-80 bridge looking into Illinois.

A lane closure is planned today on the eastbound lane of the Interstate 80 bridge across the Mississippi River near LeClaire and Rapids City. Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for contractors to work on lighting for the bridge.

Historic photos: Building the I-80 Bridge

+31 
+31 
19640710
+31 
+31 
19641214
+31 
+31 
19641214
+31 
+31 
19641214
+31 
+31 
19651023

3. School board reluctantly comes to consensus over budget cuts

+6 
Davenport school district logo

The Davenport School Board reluctantly came to a consensus over a proposal to cut more than $13 million from its budget and eliminate 83 positions in order to meet a deadline set by Iowa’s School Budget Review Committee.

About 45 people attended the meeting held Wednesday at the Jim Hester Board Room at the J.B. Young.

A final vote on the budget proposal will be held Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Read more.

4. Appeals court upholds Sean Freese conviction in double-murder of parents

+6 
100617-Freese-004
Buy Now

Sean Freese declines to testify on his own behalf when asked by Judge John Teleen during his first degree murder trial in Davenport, Iowa Friday October 6, 2017. He was accused of killing his parents, Kevin and Donna Freese. His appeal was rejected in a written opinion issued Nov. 21.

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of Sean Freese who is serving two back-to-back life sentences for fatally shooting his parents in their Davenport home in 2016.

Freese, 22, was convicted in October 2017 of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Kevin and Donna Freese, 58 and 57, respectively, and was sentenced the following month.

Freese shot his parents multiple times with his semi-automatic AR-15 multiple times in the master bedroom of the family's home at 1122 W. 59th St. just before 4 a.m. Oct. 5, 2016. Read more.

5. Meet the woman hosting Davenport's first Santa bar crawl 

+6 
Robin
Buy Now

Robin Schaefer, seen here dressed up as Santa at her home, is hosting Davenport's first SantaCon, a bar crawl in which participants dress up in Santa. 

Robin Schaefer was tired of just hearing about it. Every December for the last several years, an aunt would relay the details of a lively event she saw unfold from the window of her New York City apartment and tell Schaefer, “You would love this.”

“I saw photos of it,” Schaefer, a 55-year-old Davenport resident, said. “And it just looked like a holly jolly type of thing.”

She’s referring to a yearly convention of Santas, called SantaCon, in which participants dress up in their best red and white suits and hop from bar to bar.

“Finally, I said, ‘I’m done hearing about it,’” she said. “I just thought it was something fun we should have here.”

So, this year, Davenport will have its own. Read more

• Amanda's picks: 6 things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities 

6. Iowa area wrestling outlook: Teams, wrestlers to watch

+6 
021618-STATE-WRESTLING-1A-QUARTERS-007
Buy Now

Wilton's Cory Anderson, right, locks up with Zac Willey of Interstate 35 during their match at the state tournament last year. Anderson is vying for a third straight trip to Des Moines this winter.

Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss delves into the prep wrestling season including 3 teams to watch, 6 individuals to watch and key dates. Read more.  

Plus check out the ...

• MAC wrestling capsules

BONUS 6: Blasts from the past

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

+26 
+26 
North's Harrington presses on despite team's struggles
+26 
+26 
Third-quarter run leads Moline girls past Rocky
+26 
+26 
Wrestling: Their last stand
+26 
+26 
Girls basketball: Moline kicks in high gear for come-from-behind win
+26 
+26 
Lucky coin pays off for Girls Golf POY Lieving

Historic photos: NorthPark Mall