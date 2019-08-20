A good Tuesday to all. The weather picture will get very active this morning as thunderstorms are expected to rumble through the area.
The National Weather Service has put the Q-C at an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this morning in the counties along and south of Interstate 80 and a slight risk further north. The main threat is damaging winds as a fast moving squall line crosses through parts of the outlook area.
The strongest cells within the line could produce gusts up to 70 mph.
Torrential rainfall rates could lead to ponding of water on roadways and very low visibilities. There is a low threat for an isolated spin up tornado and large hail.
For timing, the line of storms should reach the region's western counties between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., along the Mississippi River corridor between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and into the southeast counties between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
1. Rain is on the way
Look for showers and thunderstorms before noon. The daily high will be near 84 degrees and a low around 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
2. Police identify clerk fatally shot at Bettendorf convenience store
The 28-year-old Donahue woman who was fatally shot while working at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf Saturday had been an employee of the store for three months, according to the company and police.
Bettendorf police on Monday afternoon identified the slain clerk as Brittany M. Wilson. While few details have been released in the case, police say they believe she was shot in an apparent robbery gone wrong.
Police Chief Keith Kimball said he could not elaborate on why police believe this was a case of a robbery gone wrong or what, if anything, was taken from the store, citing the ongoing investigation.
He said it does not appear that the shooter and Wilson, who was working alone, knew each other. No arrests have been made in the case and police have not released a description of a suspect or suspects.
Kimball said Monday there is “no known threat that we are aware of or that we could account for.” He did not elaborate further. Read more.
The road will be closed from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for water main installation.
4. First day of school in Moline, Coal Valley
Today marks the first day of school for Moline-Coal Valley School District students. On Wednesday Seton Catholic School starts classes in Moline.
Moline police officers will be out in full force enforcing traffic laws in school zones throughout the city.
So be forewarned and heads up in those school zones.
5. Bettendorf School Board seeks to appoint temporary member
Bettendorf school board member Stacey Struck is closing on a new home Friday. That might not sound like a big deal, but moving means she is leaving the district for Davenport, forcing her to vacate her seat.
Struck’s resignation is effective Friday. The remaining board members have 30 days to appoint someone to the board. Otherwise, the district will have to hold — and pay for — a special election within 70 days of Friday.Read more.
6. 'Vettes on the River' in LeClaire will support veterans
Cassatt Drywall and American Family Insurance - The Haffarnan agencies will host “Vettes on the River: Vettes Supporting Vets” in LeClaire from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds will go to Quad-City veterans organizations.
Wisconsin Street will be closed from Cody Road up to 4th Street to accommodate the cars. Most cars should be in attendance by noon.
A flag-raising ceremony by Vietnam Veterans will be 11 a.m. to salute all veterans and active military.
More than 350 Corvettes from across the Midwest are expected. Admission is free for spectators.
The Riverboat Twilight is offering sightseeing cruises at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cost is $20. For more information, go to www.riverboattwilight.com
