Bettendorf's Madison Temple runs with a pack of the racers during the state-qualifying cross country meet at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf last fall. Temple has qualified for the state meet as an individual the past two years.
A good Monday, ah, make that Tuesday, to all. It's back to work and to school. Thunderstorms are moving north of the Quad-Cities early this morning. Wind gusts up to 30 miles an hour are possible with the stronger storms.
A cold front will move across the area this afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping along it.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas east of the Mississippi River in a slight risk for severe storms, with areas to the west in a marginal risk. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
1. Rain possible today
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Quad-Cities between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 54 degrees.
2. Presidential hopefuls appeal to Labor Day crowd
Presidential candidates hoping to sway voters on the Iowa border as time ticks closer to the Feb. 3 caucus stopped in the Quad Cities on Labor Day, pledging their support for labor unions and working-class families while promising they were the best candidate to beat Donald Trump next year.
Hundreds turned out Monday afternoon at the 52nd annual Rock Island County Democrats "Salute to Labor" picnic in East Moline to hear U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; and spiritual adviser and author Marianne Williamson make their pitches for why they should be elected president in 2020. Read more.
3. Police: Identity theft ring busted in Bettendorf
Bettendorf police say they broke up a theft ring of California women using stolen identities to seek cash advances from local banks.
An investigation started about noon Tuesday when one of the women tried to get a $3,200 cash advance from Family Credit Union, 3355 Devils Glen Road. An employee denied the transaction.
The next day, the same woman went to the Ascentra Credit Union at 2339 53rd Ave., and tried to use the fraudulent credit card, which belonged to a woman in Georgia whose identity was stolen in June. Officers arrested the woman and learned she was staying at the Hampton Inn in Davenport.
Inside room 224 they found more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise with the tags still attached. It was learned that the theft occurred at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Eagan, Minn., where more than $3,000 in goods were stolen. Read more.
MOLINE — Fire heavily damaged a two-car garage at 2325 29th St. on Sunday afternoon, according to Moline Fire Department officials.
Fire officials said there was a report of smoke coming from the garage. Flames were starting to show through the roof when fire officials arrived on the scene.
There were two vehicles in the garage, one of which was an antique. The firefighters were able to tear the garage door off and push the car out before it sustained unrepairable damage, according to a news release from the fire department.
Estimated damage to the structure was $30,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No civilian or firefighter injuries were noted.
The Moline Fire Department was assisted by Moline Police Department and Mid-American Energy.
5. Bulldogs will rely on pack to get them over hump
They’ve gone the extra mile. Literally. They’ve placed a greater emphasis on hill workouts. They’ve focused on finishing races better.
The Bettendorf girls cross country team believes it has taken the necessary steps to change the script in late October.
For each of the past three seasons, the Bulldogs have placed fourth at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet, one spot from earning a trip to the state meet in Fort Dodge. Read more.