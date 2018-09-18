Davenport police pin in a red car between them up against a hill in Vander Veer Park on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, after a short chase on Harrison Street. The car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots-fired call.
Rachel Brosnahan winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" poses in the press room at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
A good Tuesday to all. After several days of summer-like weather, change is in the air.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, "there is a chance of thunderstorms mainly this afternoon and tonight. Some of the stronger storms may produce locally heavy rainfall.
"The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms west of a Manchester to Fairfield, Iowa line. If severe storms develop this afternoon and tonight, the primary risk would be hail but damaging winds cannot be ruled out.
"Temperatures will be unseasonably hot today with heat indices in the low to mid 90s in areas near and south of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to the Quad-Cities to Freeport, Ill."
1. Rain returns to forecast
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with increasing clouds and a high near 86 degrees.
Tonight will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 68 degrees.
Wednesday there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
2. Emmy Awards recap: Upsets, triumphs and a marriage proposal
Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" became the first streaming series to win top Emmy comedy honors and HBO's "Game of Thrones" recaptured the best drama series award Monday at a ceremony that largely slighted its most ethnically diverse field of nominees ever.
With the exception of "Saturday Night Live," broadcast shows were shut out of the top awards as 21st-century platforms continued to overshadow traditional network fare like "This Is Us," among the also-rans. Read more.
An 18-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail and will face a charge of eluding and multiple citations after a car chase ended with a crash Monday afternoon on Harrison Street at Vander Veer Park, Davenport. Read more.
4. Dash cam video released of traffic stop that led to police chief's drunken driving charge
The Iowa State Patrol has released dash cam video of the traffic stop involving Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock that led to a drunken driving charge and his placement on administrative leave earlier this month.
In the video, the trooper follows Hitchcock’s black Chevy Silverado for less than a minute before the chief pulls to the right shoulder of U.S. 61. After a short discussion, during which the trooper tells the chief he was clocked doing 90, and asks how much he had to drink, Hitchcock is seen exiting his pickup and walking to the passenger side of the trooper’s squad. Read more.
5. S. Concord slated to reopen later today
The city of Davenport reports that S. Concord Street between Utah Avenue and River Drive and Wapello and Miller avenues between Railroad Avenue and S. Concord will be open by the end of the day, after being closed by floodwaters.
6. Me & Billy expanding with new event space
After nearly five years in business, Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar is expanding in downtown Davenport.
Owner Fran Maus said the restaurant, at 200 W. 3rd St., is expanding to absorb the former Rick Jennisch Photography studio next door at 203 W. 3rd St., Davenport. The family is transforming the studio into an event space, called The Fairhaven at Me & Billy.
The new space is part of a three-phase renovation for the restaurant, Maus said. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Scenes from the Emmy Awards
Highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
