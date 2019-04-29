Quad-Cities River Bandits fans use a walkway to get through the flood waters and over the railroad tracks, Sunday, April 28, 2019, before a Midwest League game against the Clinton LumberKings held at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
The Rev. James Vrba talks to more than 100 people who attended an informational session about the direction of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianny parishes and schools on Sunday afternoon at Lourdes.
Just in: U. S. 67 is closed in both directions at County Road F33 in LeClaire because of Mississippi River flooding. A detour is in place.
A good Monday to all. Here we go again. More rain and the rising Mississippi are the weather topics of the day. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain likely before noon
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 59 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees.
Tuesday there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high for the day will be near 53 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with a low around 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
2. River forecast climbs above 21 feet
With all the rain that has fallen and the rain yet to come in the next 24 hours, the forecast for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, has been raised to 21.2 feet, and could go higher depending on where the heaviest storms hit.
Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night the warm front moving through the Quad-City region is going to bring a lot of rain.
“There is 100 percent chance of rain tonight,” he said Sunday.“We’re looking at the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the area.
“The question is where the heaviest band falls and which river it falls into,” he said. Looking at his data, Ervin said the axis indicated the rainfall may be a bit further to the north of the Quad-Cities, which could change the river forecast.
Water that falls into a tributary such as the Wapsipinicon River will take longer to work its way into the Mississippi River and then downstream to Lock and Dam 15, he said.
If the rain falls south of the Quad-City metropolitan area then the effect on the Mississippi River at Rock Island will be minimal.
Sunday marked the 36th day of continual flooding in the Quad-Cities. The river first crested at 20.68 feet on April 8. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 Rock Island is 15 feet. Read more.
• Beginning today 5th Street between 17th and 18th avenues will be closed to thru traffic for sewer repairs in Rock Island.
Drivers should detour on 6th Street between 17th and 18th Avenue. The project should be completed by Friday.
Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location. Follow all posted construction signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.
• Beginning today, Central Park Avenue between Brady and Harrison streets will be closed in order to abandon an underground utility tunnel and repave the street. Access to Vander Veer Botanical Park will still be available. Water will be turned off for the street repair, so park restrooms will be temporarily closed. The work is expected to be completed about May 17.
• Beginning today there is a closure on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf and beginning Wednesday 12th Avenue in Moline will be affected by the Interstate 74 project. See graphic for details.
4.The seedy world of illicit Quad-City massage parlors
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Next to a vacuum business on busy Locust Street in Davenport is a glass-windowed storefront that advertises such services as deep-tissue massages, essential-oil massages, back walking and foot massages. The storefront windows of Pearl Massage are covered with a light-colored curtain draped over a darker one.
Across town on West Third Street, near an auto repair shop, sits a building featuring a sign that reads “Spa Magic” over images of white towels, candles and massage oils. Its windows are also covered with a curtain.
While these business and many others across the Quad-Cities present themselves as legitimate massage clinics, police suspect some are fronts for prostitution and human trafficking.
Pearl Massage and Spa Magic were two of six Davenport businesses shut down earlier this month by law enforcement for violating a new ordinance that seeks to address growing concern about illicit massage parlors in the Quad-Cities. No arrests were made that day. Read more.
Lynn Madison, License Massage Therapist, and Matt DeWild, Lead Therapist and Owner of Integrated Functional Health, pose for a photo inside one of the massage rooms at the facility April 18 in Bettendorf.
Lynn Madison, License Massage Therapist, and Matt DeWild, Lead Therapist and Owner of Integrated Functional Health, pose for a photo inside DeWild’s office at the facility Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Bettendorf.
A sign reads “In session please do not disturb” on the door of the float room inside Integrated Functional Health Thursday April 18 in Bettendorf. 'In the last two or three years, I've seen exponential growth in this very low cost massage therapy and footwork,' said Matt DeWild, the company's lead therapist.
5. St. John Vianney, Our Lady of Lourdes consider merger
The possibility of merging the parishes and schools of St. John Vianney and Our Lady of Lourdes was discussed Sunday at a meeting at Our Lady of Lourdes school, Bettendorf.
More than 100 people attended the meeting led by the Rev. James Vrba, of St. John Vianney, the Rev. Jason Crossen, of Our Lady of Lourdes and Nikki Gartner, chief financial officer for the Diocese of Davenport.
Each referred to a PowerPoint presentation about the history of each parish and school, along with current needs and considerations.
A similar meeting was held April 14.
“We’re very open to any possibilities,” said Crossen, who along with Vrba answered questions from those in the audience and asked those attending to complete forms about individual opinions for the future of the Catholic Church in Bettendorf.
In 2017, Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport, asked for a committee to study the needs of the Catholic church in Bettendorf, Crossen said. Bettendorf pastors reached out to various community leaders to be involved in the Bettendorf Catholic Study Committee, Crossen said. Read more.
6.Q-C housing market booming after tough winter, but more inventory is needed
The long, snowy winter took a toll on the Quad-City housing market. But leaders of two major real estate firms said as the weather is warming up, so is the local market.
Caroline Ruhl, CEO and co-owner of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, said the company's home sales were down around 5% in the first quarter from the same period last year.
"That's pretty simply explained by the record cold and snow we had," Ruhl said. "But in April, it's just exploded. It's just crazy. The demand that we didn't see in the first quarter is out in full force. It's more active than last year. At least in our company, it's up over last year."
On the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities, she said the number of units sold in the first quarter was up 2%, while units sold on the Illinois side was down 18%.
Lynsey Engels, president of Real Estate Brokerage with Mel Foster Co., said her company also is seeing a market rebound this month.
"The market is really hot, and there are a couple of factors for that," she said. "I think there was pent up demand from the January and February stretch. I also think it's the fact that interest rates have gone down again. So it's a combination of those things causing this market boom right now." Read more.