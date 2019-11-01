{{featured_button_text}}
Eden Brems, 4, stares at the spooky decorations outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.

A good Friday — the first day of November — to all. More snow is in the forecast but accumulations are not expected to amount to much.

Here's your weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain possible later today

Today brings a 50% chance of rain after 3 p.m. The daily high temp will be in the upper 30s. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Saturday there is a chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

2. 1 in custody after social media threat made to Easton Valley school

Classes are cancelled today at a Jackson County high school and one juvenile is in custody after a threatening social media post was made.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call at 10:08 p.m. from Easton Valley School District officials about a threat posted on social media by an Easton Valley student, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were able to identify the juvenile making the threat based on Snapshot account information, as well as information received from concerned members that had seen the post, deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies went to the student's home at 11:01 p.m. where they we able to take the juvenile into custody without incident.

The weapon and mask portrayed on social media were found and taken into evidence, deputies said.

The juvenile was then transported to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.

Today's classes at Easton Valley High School have been cancelled.

The incident remains under investigation.

Charges are pending. 

3. Set your clocks back an hour Saturday night

Here's a friendly reminder to set your clocks back an hour before hitting the hay Saturday night as it is out with Daylight Saving Time and in with Standard Time.

When local daylight time is about to reach 2 a.m., Sunday, clocks are turned back 1 hour to 1 a.m for local standard time.

Or you could just turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed. Either way, it means an extra hour of sleep.

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier with more light in the morning. But get ready for those pre-5 p.m. sunsets.

4. 34th Street in Moline to close

The city of Moline reports that beginning today and continuing until Monday, weather permitting, 34th Street from 4th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

Centennial Contractors will working on the storm sewer which will require the road to be closed.

5. Moline man killed in convenience store shooting

The shooting of a Moline man Wednesday in Cedar Rapids has now become a homicide investigation, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Reginald L. Ward Jr., 27, of Moline, died at 4:40 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He sustained life-threatening injuries at a Kum & Go Wednesday, according to Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow.

His remains, Buelow said, will be transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The police department said officers were called at 7:52 a.m. to the Kum & Go, 3132 First Ave. NE, near 32nd Street NE, where they found Ward, who had been shot.

He was transported to a hospital, Buelow said, with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Officers found shell casings at the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, Buelow said a silver, possibly four-door, vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading west on First Avenue.

No arrests have been made, Buelow said.

Police said the shooting likely was not random. Police are not releasing more details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

“This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation,” he said. “Police are still seeking information about a silver-colored vehicle, possibly four-door, that was witnessed leaving the scene.”

