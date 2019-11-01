Eden Brems, 4, stares at the spooky decorations outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A good Friday — the first day of November — to all. More snow is in the forecast but accumulations are not expected to amount to much.
Here's your weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain possible later today
Today brings a 50% chance of rain after 3 p.m. The daily high temp will be in the upper 30s. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
For Saturday there is a chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
John Deere Classic board members stand in the snow during the 2019 Birdies for Charity contribution total announcement Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Deere & Co. World Headquarters, in Moline. The program raised a record $13,819,154 for charity.
The first snow of the season, Thursday, October 31, 2019, has April Adamson of Moline using a broom to clear her walk for trick or treaters. She said she was using the broom instead of a shovel because she didn't thinks it was right to be using a shovel in October.
Brooke Sweeny, in charge of Human Resources for Beetendorf City Hall hands out rubber ducks to Brody Guy, 1, dressed as a tiger and Carson Guy, 2, dressed as Buzz, during Bettendorf City Hall's trick-or-treat event, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Adam and Ariana Gladfelter push their son Liam, 10 months, in a stroller, during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Greenley Hahn, 7, dressed as a mummy stands in the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Greenley Hahn, 7, sports winter attire on top of her costume during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Joe Brems and his children Kai, 7, and Eden, 4, dance to music playing outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A mummy outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home is covered in snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Rebcca King and her daughter Kylie King, 7, look at spooky decorations outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kylie King, 7, walks past snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Jean Brown hands Kylie King, 7, candy during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A skeleton is covered in snow outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A witch is covered in snow outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kinley Nemeth, 8, Cole Petersen, 5, and Ava Petersen, 8, run past snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline on Thursday. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Ava Petersen, 8, runs through the snow carrying a winter hat during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Spooky decorations are covered in snow outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kinley Nemeth, 8, plays in the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Rebecca King helps her daughter Kylie, 7, down the stairs during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kaylana Rios, 8, runs through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Evan Wood, 7, walks through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sophie Wood, 3, and her dad Eric hold hands as they walk during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Jake Layer, 7, jumps off the stair during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Reese Wood runs after receiving candy from Frank and Jean Brown during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sophie Wood, 3, licks her candy as she stands in the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sophie Wood, 3, points at a witch decoration with her candy outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground. See more photos at QCOnline.com/gallery.
Sophie Wood, 3, runs after receiving candy from Frank and Jean Brown during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Evan Wood, 7, runs to the next home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kaylana Rios, 8, runs through the snow to the next home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Audrina, 5, and Kaylana Rios, 8, walk to the next house through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A witch outside Jean and Frank Brown’s home is covered in snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Jeffery Phillips, 6, Jayvon Payne, 14, and Sharruha Clay-Phillips, 4, play the camera sporting their costumes during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Jeffery Phillips, 6, rings the doorbell during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sharruha Clay-Phillips, 4, walks through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Frank Brown adjusts a skeleton in his front yard during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Parker Hahn, 7, walks from Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
An inflatable cat stands outside a Moline home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Aubrey Meets holds her son Kael, 1, as they walk through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
People walk past snow to the next house during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
2. 1 in custody after social media threat made to Easton Valley school
Classes are cancelled today at a Jackson County high school and one juvenile is in custody after a threatening social media post was made.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call at 10:08 p.m. from Easton Valley School District officials about a threat posted on social media by an Easton Valley student, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Investigators were able to identify the juvenile making the threat based on Snapshot account information, as well as information received from concerned members that had seen the post, deputies said.
Sheriff's deputies went to the student's home at 11:01 p.m. where they we able to take the juvenile into custody without incident.
The weapon and mask portrayed on social media were found and taken into evidence, deputies said.
The juvenile was then transported to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.
Today's classes at Easton Valley High School have been cancelled.
The incident remains under investigation.
Charges are pending.
3. Set your clocks back an hour Saturday night
Here's a friendly reminder to set your clocks back an hour before hitting the hay Saturday night as it is out with Daylight Saving Time and in with Standard Time.
When local daylight time is about to reach 2 a.m., Sunday, clocks are turned back 1 hour to 1 a.m for local standard time.
Or you could just turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed. Either way, it means an extra hour of sleep.
Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier with more light in the morning. But get ready for those pre-5 p.m. sunsets.
The city of Moline reports that beginning today and continuing until Monday, weather permitting, 34th Street from 4th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed to through traffic.
Centennial Contractors will working on the storm sewer which will require the road to be closed.
5. Moline man killed in convenience store shooting
The shooting of a Moline man Wednesday in Cedar Rapids has now become a homicide investigation, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
Reginald L. Ward Jr., 27, of Moline, died at 4:40 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He sustained life-threatening injuries at a Kum & Go Wednesday, according to Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow.
His remains, Buelow said, will be transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.
The police department said officers were called at 7:52 a.m. to the Kum & Go, 3132 First Ave. NE, near 32nd Street NE, where they found Ward, who had been shot.
He was transported to a hospital, Buelow said, with injuries that were considered life-threatening.
Officers found shell casings at the scene.
Based on the initial investigation, Buelow said a silver, possibly four-door, vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading west on First Avenue.
No arrests have been made, Buelow said.
Police said the shooting likely was not random. Police are not releasing more details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
“This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation,” he said. “Police are still seeking information about a silver-colored vehicle, possibly four-door, that was witnessed leaving the scene.”