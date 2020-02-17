Rick's Six: Rain, speed dating for dogs and cats, and allegation against officer without merit, EM police chief says

A good Presidents' Day Monday to all. Do you have the day off from work or school? You're one of the lucky ones. Enjoy your day off and today's weather.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain likely today
There's a 50% chance of rain today with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of rain before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 12 degrees.
2. Scott County shelter animals find homes through 'speed dating' event
Little 3-month-old Chloe snuggled in the arms of Kathy Taylor before she went home to join her new family in Hampton.
Chloe, a tiny kitten who previously lived at the Humane Society of Scott County shelter, was among the animals adopted Saturday at the Davenport PetSmart “speed dating” event, where potential adopters could meet pets to determine whether their personalities meshed.
The Humane Society provided color-coded sheets about pet personalities based on the “Meet Your Match” Adoption Program created by Dr. Emily Weiss in conjunction with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.) The sheets helped potential adopters determine whether a pet’s personality — including friendliness, playfulness, energy level, motivation and drive — would be the right match for their household. Read more.
3. East Moline police chief: Allegations against officer 'without merit'
East Moline Police Officer Travis Staes has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by Jaylan Butler and attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU,) according to a news release issued Saturday from East Moline Police Chief Jeff J. Ramsey.
The incident involving Butler, a member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team, at a time when Staes was assisting in a search for an armed suspect who reportedly shot at a vehicle on Interstate 80.
"The lawsuit filed by Mr. Butler portrays a version of events that is inconsistent with the version of events we have uncovered in our initial review," says Ramsey, who, because of the lawsuit, was not able to add details. He did confirm Staes had "a brief encounter" with Butler and Staes "handled that encounter properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department." Read more.
• Rock Island County Sheriff's Department denies claims of ACLU lawsuit
• Traveling teen mistakenly taken down by local police. ACLU has filed a lawsuit
4. Port Byron man faces DUI charge after Sunday crash
-
A Port Byron man faces charges including driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 88.
Here's what happened, according to a news release from Master Sergeant Ron Salier, Illinois State Police District 7, East Moline:
Darin L. Martin, 54, Port Byron, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 88 near milepost 3.5.
"For unknown reasons," Martin's 2016 Honda Civic left the roadway to the right and entered the center median. The car then traveled eastbound in the center median before it hit a creek embankment.
Martin, who was alone in the car, was transported to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, with minor injuries.
He is being charged with driving while under the Influence, leaving the scene of a personal-injury crash, improper lane usage, crossing a designated median, and disobeying a controlled devise for designated lanes.
5. Hard work in beautiful places: Clinton man helps repair national parks
When Randy Meier tells you that he spends about two weeks every summer in the backcountry of national parks and wilderness areas helping to build or repair trails, you might question the appeal. He has to pay to get to the sites, and the work — exhausting work — is all volunteer.
Then you see his photos.
You see what he sees on these trips — achingly beautiful vistas where the land rolls out for as far as the eye can see. Cloud-shrouded mountains. Lakes rimmed with wildflowers. Prehistoric Native American cliff dwellings. Deep canyons where, if you stand and look over the edge, you can't see the bottom.
The compensation comes in the soul-feeding, spirit-lifting, life-changing experience of simply being in places that he would never see if it weren't for these trips, he said. And spending time with people from all over the country who share his commitment to and concern about the environment is a priceless experience.
Meier, who lives in rural Clinton, is a retired Clinton Police Department detective captain who works part time for the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, helping to combat scams against the elderly. Read more.
