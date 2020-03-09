Rick's Six: Rain today, 3 coronavirus cases in Eastern Iowa, and Davenport man faces attempted murder charges

A good Monday to all. We're looking at showers for a good portion of the day so keep that umbrella handy.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain today
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 10 a.m., rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high for the day will be near 55 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight rain is likely before 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
There's a 50% chance of overnight rain with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
2. Clinton installs flood gates
The city of Clinton reports that the flood gates at 9th Avenue North will be installed today at 9 a.m.
This is being done in conjunction with the ongoing storm water pumping station project in Riverview Park. The new pumping station will limit flash flooding of the lowest lying areas of Riverview Park, including the baseball field.
The gates are expected to remain in for two weeks.
3. Three Iowa coronavirus cases identified in Iowa
Iowa has its first identified coronavirus cases — three Iowa City area residents who tested positive after returning from an Egyptian cruise last week.
During a Statehouse news conference Sunday evening, Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed three presumptive positive test results for the novel coronavirus, a respiratory virus first identified in China in December that since has infected thousands around the world. Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory identified the three presumptive positive cases. Confirmatory testing is pending at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Johnson County individuals are one middle-age (41-60 years) adult and two older adults between ages 61 and 80. Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions; one did not. None required hospitalization, and all are recovering at home in isolation.
“While this news is concerning, it’s not a cause for alarm,” Reynolds told the news conference, which also was attended by public health officials and representatives of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and the Iowa National Guard. Read more.
4. Dredging coming soon at Scott County's West Lake
The four lakes at the West Lake complex in Davenport will be off limits to the public this year.
If weather cooperates, the Scott County-owned lakes will reopen for fishing and swimming next year. For now, they remain drained or poised to be re-drained when weather permits heavy equipment to be used on the now-wet lake beds and shorelines.
A major restoration project is underway at the 620-acre property west of Interstate 280. Scott County Conservation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are upgrading the park that was constructed in the 1960s. The lakes are getting particular attention, including dredging, shoreline stabilization and improved fish habitats.
"We're looking at nine sediment ponds," said Roger Kean, executive director of the county conservation office. "The whole purpose is to keep the sediment from coming in, so we don't have to do this again.
"When the park was built in the '60s, there was insufficient sediment control."
When the lakes are once again filled with water, they will be restocked with fish — bass, crappie, bluegill and catfish. A $100,000 fish-habitat grant from the DNR will supply the necessary funding, and volunteers will help create hundreds of fish beds. Read more.
5. Davenport man charged with attempted murder of peace officers in Iowa County
A Davenport man on parole out of Polk County, Iowa, is facing two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly fired on law enforcement officers who were pursuing him early Saturday in Iowa County.
According to Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter, Jeremy Lee Krapp, 31, also is charged with two counts of assaulting peace officers while displaying a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.
Rotter said that at about 9:50 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a car fire near mile marker 226 on Interstate 80 in Iowa County.
When deputies arrived, they found a 1996 Oldsmobile burning. A check of the vehicle showed it had been stolen out of Davenport and had been involved in an armed robbery earlier in the day.
Davenport police said that at 7:37 p.m. Friday, officers were flagged down by a man near the basketball courts at Centennial Park at River Drive and Marquette Street. Police said three men reported being robbed at gunpoint while they were walking along the bike trail west of the Marquette Street boat ramp.
The men said they were ordered to remove their clothing. The robber then took their clothes and possessions and drove away in an Oldsmobile that belonged to one of the men.
At 5:42 a.m. Saturday, Iowa County deputies found a man, later identified as Krapp, walking on Interstate 80 near the 225 exit. Deputies had received reports of a man walking along the interstate and getting dangerously close to traffic.
When deputies tried to talk to the man, he allegedly pulled a handgun on officers and ran into a farm field.
A few minutes later, police say Krapp fired at a patrol squad. The bullet shattered the rear window of the squad and narrowly missed an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office and a Johnson County Deputy Sheriff. Read more.
6. Quad-City fire crews battle blazes throughout Sunday
Moline fire crews, with assistance from other companies, scrambled to two structure fires within three hours Sunday.
Meanwhile, other fire crews responded to numerous reports of fires throughout the Quad-Cities.
In Davenport: Firefighters responded to various minor incidents, including a mulch fire under control by the time crews arrived.
In Moline: A fire began shortly after 11 a.m. at 4013 15th St., where a garage went up in flames. Firefighters said residents were burning in the area and that set the garage ablaze.
Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a duplex at 1707 12th Ave., where one person lives. The cause remains under investigation.
No one was injured in either blaze.
In Rock Island: Crews were on the scene of a house fire about 6 p.m. at a home at 12th Avenue and 35th Street, Rock Island. Dozens of neighbors gathered to watch while crews put out the blaze at the unoccupied home.
