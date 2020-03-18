You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Rain today, East Moline shooting victim identified, and no positive cases of coronavirus in the Q-C, yet
Rick's Six: Rain today, East Moline shooting victim identified, and no positive cases of coronavirus in the Q-C, yet

3/18/20

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at some rain today with possible flooding on top of our coronavirus concerns. Here are the weather details and the latest on how COVID-19 is impacting the Quad-Cities.

1. Rain today

NWS: Summary

Rain is likely today (chance of precipitation is 100%) with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 49 degrees.

Tonight there is a slight chance of drizzle between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. Be alert to patchy fog before 1 a.m. Otherwise the night will be cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday rain and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m., rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Potential rainfall amounts have prompted the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities to issue a flood watch for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice.

This Flood Watch is based on predicted rainfall over the next 48 hours. At this time there is limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall. If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher. As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.

 The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage (15 feet) Monday morning and continue rising to 15.4 feet Tuesday evening.

2. Rock Island County Board Chairman Brunk barely wins primary, incumbents hold onto seats in contested races

Richard Brunk

Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk

Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk barely held onto his seat in Tuesday's Democratic primary election, defeating opponent Will Tolmie by  10 votes in District 13. Read more.

Election headlines

• In Rock Island and Henry counties, two ballot propositions to raise taxes pass and two fail

• Voters pushing aside fears to cast their ballots

• Dora Villarreal apparent candidate to challenge Bailey for Rock Island County State's Attorney

• Geneseo voters say no to four-year terms of office

• Incumbent Mercer County Coroner Gregory Larson wins primary

• Wachtel re-elected to Geneseo's 2nd Ward

3. East Moline shooting victim identified as Demetrius Tucker, 25

031620-qc-nws-shooting-004

A woman zips up the coat of a child as East Moline police investigate a possible shooting at Deerfield Woods Apartments Monday, March 16, in East Moline. No details were available on scene.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man who died Monday in a shooting in East Moline.

Demetrius Tucker, 25, of East Moline, was shot about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.

Officers found Tucker in the street, and he was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

East Moline police ask anyone with information about this case to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

• Eighth person arrested in credit union fraud conspiracy

• No in-person visits at Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

4. More tests likely needed, but Quad-Cities still has zero positive tests for COVID-19

031720-qct-bball-05.JPG

Kiral Hollingshed, 11, of Davenport, plays basketball at McManus Park in Bettendorf while wearing a face mask during a celebration for a family member's birthday Tuesday.

No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Quad-Cities, even as county health officials admit they can’t say that everyone who needs to be tested is getting tested.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference done via video link to curtail spread of the virus, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department administrator, said the need for tests has not yet been filled. As of 4:30 p.m., Rock Island County had authorized 28 tests. Thirteen were negative, and 15 were still pending, county officials said.

The number of tests that have been done in Scott County is not available because private labs in Iowa are not required to report to the Iowa Department of Public Health the number of tests performed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health does not list anyone as having COVID-19 in Scott County, while listing 23 positive tests in the state. It says 199 people currently are being monitored, and 48 have had that monitoring completed. Read more.

More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus

• Rock Island Arsenal employees working remotely when possible

• The Quad-Cities during COVID: Silence, fear

• Davenport teens bask in Tuesday's sun and 'try to not worry'

• Stuck at home? It's a great time to connect with old friends

• Hospitals in the Quad-Cities are restricting visitors during the pandemic. Read the new visitor rules.

• Mobile testing site for COVID-19 to open Wednesday in Davenport

• As COVID-19 spreads, burials are OK; services, visitation are not

• Bustos says government taking initiative during COVID-19 pandemic

• Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. amid COVID-19 outbreak

• Davenport cancels Tuesday public meeting, mulling options for city council meetings

• Iowa to all fitness centers, theaters, casinos, mass gatherings, bars, and restaurants to dine-in at noon today

• Quad-City banks, credit unions alter operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

5. Resurfacing resumes on I-74

I-74 sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that resurfacing has resumed on Interstate 74 between Illinois 81 (exit 24) and Illinois 17 (exit 32).

Lane closures will remain in place for about two weeks to complete pre-staging traffic control in the westbound lanes.

Upon completion of pre-staging, eastbound traffic will be crossed over to the westbound side with both eastbound and westbound traffic reduced to a single lane and separated by a barrier wall.

The traffic configuration will remain in place until July, at which point all traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side to resurface the westbound lanes.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Drivers should avoid the work area, when feasible; use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

6. Trending headlines

