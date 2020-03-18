Rick's Six: Rain today, East Moline shooting victim identified, and no positive cases of coronavirus in the Q-C, yet

3/18/20

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at some rain today with possible flooding on top of our coronavirus concerns. Here are the weather details and the latest on how COVID-19 is impacting the Quad-Cities.

1. Rain today

Rain is likely today (chance of precipitation is 100%) with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 49 degrees.

Tonight there is a slight chance of drizzle between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. Be alert to patchy fog before 1 a.m. Otherwise the night will be cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday rain and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m., rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.