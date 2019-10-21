A $14 million renovation is under way at Century Woods Apartments, Rock Island, a neighborhood of 41 brick apartment buildings built in 1940-41. The neighborhood is at 1400 5th St., off the Centennial Expressway. The work is expected to be finished by the end of 2020.
A good Monday to all. We start our work/school week off with some precipitation and wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Storms and wind likely today
A strong system is expected to affect the area today. This morning, showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected. The main threat from any thunderstorm would be lightning and gusty winds to 45 mph.
For the afternoon and overnight winds are expected to be 20 to 25 mph with gusts in the mid-30 mph range.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before noon with a slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. The high for the day will be near 63 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 44 degrees. Southwest winds around 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday: It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 38 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Area rivers are experiencing flooding. The Rock River in Moline is currently hovering around flood stage (12 feet). The Mississippi River is at 16.3 feet at Locks & Dam 15. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to drop to 15.9 feet Tuesday.
The main parking lot at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., will be closed for resurfacing beginning Monday and continuing through the end of the week. Visitors can park in any marked on-street parking space along State Street east of 17th Street or between 15th and 16th streets. Parking is not allowed along State Street directly in front of City Hall.
3. Arsenal Courts seeks national historic status as it undergoes $14 million renovation
Owners of the former Arsenal Courts public housing project in Rock Island, now known as Century Woods, are seeking to designate the neighborhood as a national historic district in conjunction with its ongoing renovation.
Listing on the National Register of Historic Places would make The Millennia Companies, of Cleveland, Ohio, eligible for federal historic preservation tax credits that could be used in the $14 million-plus overhaul of the area that began in May, Chris Auvil, director of design and construction for Millennia, said.
The renovation project is the latest chapter in the life of a storied property that began during World War II when it was built as emergency housing for defense workers at the Arsenal — hence the name Arsenal Courts — and that has seen a few "ups" and many "downs" since then. Read more.
The plaque outside the original administration building notes that Franklin D. Roosevelt was president when the then-Arsenal Courts Apartments were built. The plaque also notes that the neighborhood was designed by the noted architectural firm of Cervin & Stuhr, Rock Island.
Chris Auvil, director of design and construction for The Millennia Companies, based in Cleveland, Ohio, flips through a booklet showing colors and materials that will be used in the renovation of Century Woods apartments in Rock Island.
This is the living room of one of the newly renovated units at Century Woods Apartments. The door at left is the front entrance. Immediately in front of the door are stairs to the second floor that contains three bedrooms and a bath.
Small porches at the entrances to this side-by-side duplex in the Century Woods housing project in Rock Island will be retained in an ongoing renovation, but the doors and windows will be replaced. The owners of the project are seeking a national historic district designation.
In addition to Century Woods Apartments, The Millennia Companies, based in Cleveland, Ohio, also own the Heather Ridge Apartments at 9500 14th St. W/. Rock Island. Those apartments, contained in 24 buildings, also are being renovated. Dramatic outside changes already have taken place, with new, colored siding covering up the previous white.
The renovation at Century Woods Apartments, Rock Island, includes all-new kitchens, bathrooms and finishes. This kitchen in one of the finished apartments features maple cabinets and a luxury vinyl tile floor.
The renovation at Century Woods apartments, Rock Island, includes all-new kitchens, bathrooms and finishes. This kitchen in one of the finished apartments features maple cabinets and a vinyl tile floor. The doorway in the foreground enters into the living room.
The officers, part of the Davenport Police Department’s gun investigation unit, secure the home and prepare to search it as part of an ongoing gun investigation.
“No day is the same,” Biggs said, keeping an ear on the radio.
Launched in October 2018, the unit handles gun crimes of all kinds, including homicides, thefts, burglaries and road rage incidents. The unit then disseminates that information to the entire department.
The gun unit, along with new technology, is one of the major resources devoted to tackling gun crimes in Davenport. As of Oct. 9, police had responded to 139 confirmed shootings and gunfire incidents. Read more.
Jessica Heising, identification bureau manager with the Davenport Police Department talks about the new National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, a forensic ballistics evidence tracker that’s managed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The technology is lauded by the ATF as having the ability to match shell casings to the guns they are fired from with high accuracy, often compared to fingerprint ID for firearms.
ABOVE: Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski takes a close look at a shell casing to determine its caliber after a shooting Thursday, March 17, 2016, at Ripley and West 14th streets. No one was injured.
6. 'Queen of Halloween' goes all out with glitzy decor
It's one thing to hear that Robin Hintze decorates for Halloween. It's quite another to step into the great room of her Bettendorf home to see the full extent of her creativity.
No way can you take it in all at once. Bat cutouts dance across the cream-colored kitchen cabinets. Black, spidery netting hangs over the window tops and table lamps. Black feather garland drapes across the tops of the cupboards. An outdoor scene with a black tree, yellow moon and numerous creatures painted on plastic stretches across the sliding glass doors to the deck. Spiders crawl on the light shades.
"I told you," Hintze may say when she sees that a visitor is speechless. "This is not normal," she adds. "But there's no blood, no gore and nothing is going to jump out at you."
It's just that there's so much. And looking around, you sense that it is tasteful. Read more.
When Robin Hintze hosts her card club in October, everyone dresses in a Halloween costume. This year's costume is a secret until the day of the event, but this is her dressed as Jesse from "Toy Story" that was a previous year's selection. Her dog is dressed as Woody.
One of Robin Hintze's favorite decorations is this framed piece containing cut-outs of vintage decorations that belonged to a friend's mother who was a school teacher. She used them to decorate her bulletin boards.
When Robin Hintze says she decorates every room in her house for Halloween, she means it. This is the laundry room where a skeleton dressed in purple loads the washer, while other clothing line-dries on the wall behind her.
Robin Hintze created a grouping of "spider webs" in her bedroom by framing crocheted doilies and adding a spider to each. Hintz bought the frames at second-hand stores and unified them by painting them the same shade of black.
A bejeweled skeleton dressed in a fur stole with a purple and black feathery mask sits in a chair in the living area of the great room. The fireplace behind her is decorated with purple, black and orange pennants and flanked by black pots filled with black branches with orange balls.
Sacred Heart Church celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Laying and the Blessing of the Cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Moline. The event consisted of a mass, a procession, a re-enactment and a party. Guests from the country of Belgium were also present.
Marie Leenknecht, 86 of Moline, stands next to the First Communion dress her mother-in-law wore as a flower girl during the blessing of the Sacred Heart Church cornerstone on October 23 1919, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone at the church in Moline. This dress was discovered inside the time capsule inside the cornerstone and was worn by Henrietta Six at the time.
Artifacts from the 1919 time capsule inside the cornerstone of Sacred Heart Church in Moline, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone.
This trowel was used to lay the cornerstone of Scared Heart Church on October 23, 1919, Sunday, October 20, 2019, and is on display during the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
Displayed framed photos of the contents of time capsule inside the Sacred Heart conerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
Photographs and items to be added to the time capsule to be placed inside the cornerstone of Scared Heart Church, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
A vintage car carrying Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms passes in front of Sacred Heart Church, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
A vintage car carrying Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri passes in front of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, on Sunday during a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone.
A 1917 Velie carrying Msgr. Mark Merdian passes in front of Sacred Heart Church, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
Msgr. Mark Merdian, STL, portrays Cardinal Mercier during a re-enactment of the laying and blessing of the Sacred Heart Church conerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
The dignitaries portraying the people in a re-enactment of the laying and blessing of the Sacred Heart Church cornerstone are (L-R) Nancy Luckenbill, representing the American Red Cross, Moline Mayor, the Honorable Stephanie Acri portraying Moline Mayor Charles Skinner, Rock Island Mayor the Honorable Mike Thoms portraying Davenport Mayor Lee Dougherty and Rock Island Vicar, Monsignor Mark Merdian portraying Cardinal Mercier, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone at the church in Moline.
Kenneth Grenier of Moline looks over the contents of a time capsule removed from the Sacred Heart Church conerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Moline look over a large photograph of the parishioners in 1927, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone.
A copy of the paper from 1919 announcing the arrival of Cardinal Mercier as he came for the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the Sacred Heart Chuch, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Moline, take pictures and look at all the archives discovered in a time capsule inside the cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebrating the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Moline, take pictures and look at all the archives discovered in a time capsule inside the cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebrating the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Carolyn Wilson of Moline looks over the contents of a time capsule inside the cornerstone of Sacred Heart Chuch, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Moline look at all the archives discovered in a time capsule inside the cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebrating the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.