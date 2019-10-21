{{featured_button_text}}

10/21/19

A good Monday to all. We start our work/school week off with some precipitation and wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Radar

1. Storms and wind likely today

NWS: Commute

A strong system is expected to affect the area today. This morning, showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected. The main threat from any thunderstorm would be lightning and gusty winds to 45 mph.

For the afternoon and overnight winds are expected to be 20 to 25 mph with gusts in the mid-30 mph range.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before noon with a slight chance of showers between noon and  1 p.m. The high for the day will be near 63 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 44 degrees. Southwest winds around 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday: It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 38 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

• Seven day forecast

MWS: Flooding

Area rivers are experiencing flooding. The Rock River in Moline is currently hovering around flood stage (12 feet). The Mississippi River is at 16.3 feet at Locks & Dam 15. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to drop to 15.9 feet Tuesday.

Area river levels

2. Bettendorf City Hall closes for resurfacing

Bettendorf City Hall

Bettendorf City Hall

The main parking lot at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., will be closed for resurfacing beginning Monday and continuing through the end of the week. Visitors can park in any marked on-street parking space along State Street east of 17th Street or between 15th and 16th streets. Parking is not allowed along State Street directly in front of City Hall.

3. Arsenal Courts seeks national historic status as it undergoes $14 million renovation

102019-qct-qca-arsenal-7.jpg

A $14 million renovation is under way at Century Woods Apartments, Rock Island, a neighborhood of 41 brick apartment buildings built in 1940-41. The neighborhood is at 1400 5th St., off the Centennial Expressway. The work is expected to be finished by the end of 2020.

Owners of the former Arsenal Courts public housing project in Rock Island, now known as Century Woods, are seeking to designate the neighborhood as a national historic district in conjunction with its ongoing renovation.

Listing on the National Register of Historic Places would make The Millennia Companies, of Cleveland, Ohio, eligible for federal historic preservation tax credits that could be used in the $14 million-plus overhaul of the area that began in May, Chris Auvil, director of design and construction for Millennia, said.

The renovation project is the latest chapter in the life of a storied property that began during World War II when it was built as emergency housing for defense workers at the Arsenal — hence the name Arsenal Courts — and that has seen a few "ups" and many "downs" since then. Read more.  

arsenal courts collection

+8 
+8 
102019-qct-qca-arsenal-9.jpg
+8 
+8 
102019-qct-qca-arsenal-1.jpg
+8 
+8 
102019-qct-qca-arsenal-3.jpg
+8 
+8 
102019-qct-qca-arsenal-6.jpg
+8 
+8 
102019-qct-qca-arsenal-8.jpg

4. Area trick-or-treat times

trick or treat

Princess Fiona passes out candy from her witches cauldron during trick-or-treat activities along Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport in this file photo.

Check out our list of when and where to get your treats.

5. Davenport police tackles gun crime with investigation unit, new technology

102019-Gun-Unit-001

Shell casing found in the alley behind 1530 Esplanade in Davenport where an exchange of gunfire took place in May. Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

This was our Big Story from over the weekend: Capt. Brent Biggs switches on the black police radio on his desk and listens to a surveillance operation in progress.

“Front door is open, and the street is clear,” an officer says over the secure radio frequency.

“10-4,” another officer replies. “We’re going now. Go now, go now!”

The officers, part of the Davenport Police Department’s gun investigation unit, secure the home and prepare to search it as part of an ongoing gun investigation.

“No day is the same,” Biggs said, keeping an ear on the radio.

Launched in October 2018, the unit handles gun crimes of all kinds, including homicides, thefts, burglaries and road rage incidents. The unit then disseminates that information to the entire department. 

The gun unit, along with new technology, is one of the major resources devoted to tackling gun crimes in Davenport. As of Oct. 9, police had responded to 139 confirmed shootings and gunfire incidents. Read more.

Davenport police tackle gun crime with investigation unit, new technology

+7 
+7 
102019-Gun-Unit-007
+7 
+7 
102019-Gun-Unit-002
+7 
+7 
102019-Gun-Unit-006
+7 
+7 
102019-Gun-Unit-004
+7 
+7 
102019-Gun-Unit-001

Crime/courts and public safety headlines

• The Coffee Revolution in Davenport was broken into Sunday

• Alleged threat at Sudlow unfounded, police said

• Buffalo churches vandalized early Saturday

• Muscatine man killed when a car hit his bicycle is identified as Joe Mann, an avid cyclist

• 3 shootings in Davenport Friday night, 1 person injured

6. 'Queen of Halloween' goes all out with glitzy decor

102019-qct-qca-costume-008

A skeleton dog gets a bath in one of the bathrooms.

It's one thing to hear that Robin Hintze decorates for Halloween. It's quite another to step into the great room of her Bettendorf home to see the full extent of her creativity.

No way can you take it in all at once. Bat cutouts dance across the cream-colored kitchen cabinets. Black, spidery netting hangs over the window tops and table lamps. Black feather garland drapes across the tops of the cupboards. An outdoor scene with a black tree, yellow moon and numerous creatures painted on plastic stretches across the sliding glass doors to the deck. Spiders crawl on the light shades.

"I told you," Hintze may say when she sees that a visitor is speechless. "This is not normal," she adds. "But there's no blood, no gore and nothing is going to jump out at you."

It's just that there's so much. And looking around, you sense that it is  tasteful. Read more.

halloween costumes hintze

+13 
+13 
102019-qct-qca-costume-013
+13 
+13 
102019-qct-qca-costume-010
+13 
+13 
102019-qct-qca-costume-008
+13 
+13 
102019-qct-qca-costume-003
+13 
+13 
102019-qct-qca-costume-001

Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries

Scared Heart celebration

Sacred Heart Church celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Laying and the Blessing of the Cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Moline. The event consisted of a mass, a procession, a re-enactment and a party. Guests from the country of Belgium were also present.

Photos: Sacred Heart Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Laying the Cornerstone

+24 
+24 
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-002
+24 
+24 
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-003
+24 
+24 
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-004
+24 
+24 
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-001
+24 
+24 
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-005

Moline Halloween Parade

The annual Moline Dad's Club Halloween Parade took place, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in downtown Moline. There were plenty of candy and characters for everyone.

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0