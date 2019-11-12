A frigid Tuesday to all. National Weather Service instruments are reporting a temperature of only 3 degrees outside at this hour. Factor in the wind chill and we're talking about -9 degree temps. Yes, we're on our way to a record-breaking day in the weather world.
Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and cold
Today will be sunny with a high near 18 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be around 11 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
There's a 30% chance of snow before midnight with an overnight low around 22 degrees.
•This week's Arctic blast will be so cold, forecasters expect it to break more than 300 records across US
Quad-Citians with chattering teeth can take heart: Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend.
• Rock Island: Due to yesterday's snowstorm, Republic Services, Rock Island’s recycling company, will be one day late all week for curbside recycling collection. Refuse and yard waste collection are on schedule.
2. Farmers persevere through challenging 2019
As an international trade war drags on, farmers continue to grapple with a rollercoaster weather year that is making the harvest season a “race against time.”
That’s the message from Dennis Verbeck, president of the Henry County Farm Bureau who farms with his brother in eastern Henry County and western Bureau County.
“It was a planting season from hell,” he said. “We went from one extreme to the next and then back to the other … in September, we had 10 to 12 inches of rain.”
Cloudy days, and snow in late October and early November, have only compounded things. Read more.
3. 1 dead in crash on I-74 east of Q-C Airport
The identity of a man killed in a crash shortly after 11 a.m. Monday about three miles east of the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, will be released later today.
"It was a horrible day for a lot of families," Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner, said late Monday. No autopsy is scheduled, he said, but toxicology tests will be completed.
The crash happened at 11:12 a.m. near mile marker 8 in the east-bound lanes, about three miles east of the airport, according to the Illinois State Police. One of the semitrailers was traveling in the west-bound lanes when the driver lost control, went through the dividing median and turned over in the east-bound lanes. There the two other vehicles collided with it.
The state police said everyone riding in the three vehicles were hospitalized, but did not say how many people there were.
Authorities did not know why the semitrailer left the roadway. Authorities began reopening the eastbound lanes at 5:30 p.m.
Emergency vehicles were at the side of the road at the crash site late Monday and were expected to remain there overnight.
4. Q-C shops create autumn ice cream treats
While most Q-C area ice cream shops really drive home the pumpkin spice varieties this time of the year, rest assured that plenty either go light on the pumpkin or are free of it completely, according to reporter Laura Anderson Shaw who drew this tasty assignment.
Whether you choose to eat your treat in the comfort of your vehicle in the parking lot of one of these fine establishments or you take it to go and snuggle up with it on the couch at home, there's something for everyone around here when it comes to fall-flavored ice cream treats.
Check out these three, no matter which you pick, you can't go wrong. Read more.
5. Bittersweet end for local baker on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
Tiphanie Cannon did not take home the grand prize from the Food Network's “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” but her experience still was pretty sweet.
The Bettendorf baker, who owns Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie in downtown Davenport, competed with four other contestants earlier this year on the show for the chance to win $10,000. The episode recently dropped on DirecTV and the Food Network's app, but it aired at 9 p.m. Monday night on cable.
“I didn't win, but I had such a nice time and made a ton of friends, and I did make it to the top three,” Cannon said.
And if anyone ever needs 500 cookies made in two hours, she said, “I'm your girl.” Read more.
6. Trending headlines
Apprenticeship Fair happening Thursday in Bettendorf
I-74 bridge workers: Contractor Lunda purposely delaying bridge
15 popular dog breeds that can handle cold weather
Today's photo gallery: Veterans Day Parade in Davenport
Photo's from the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Davenport, Iowa Monday, November 11, 2019.