Rick's Six: Record warmth, a video trip on I-74, giving peace a chance, and Christmas at the zoo
Rick's Six: Record warmth, a video trip on I-74, giving peace a chance, and Christmas at the zoo

Weather

Quad-Citians enjoyed a balmy Christmas Day in spring-like temperatures so warm it set a record.

 LINDA COOK,

A good day after Christmas Day to all. Did you enjoy your recording-setting warm Christmas? It was a beaut.  

Christmas recorrd

Here's what Mother Nature has in store for us today in the Quad-Cities, according to those in the know at the National Weather Service.

1. Falling temps

NWS: Summary

We're starting off the morning with temps in the mid-50s, but those will fall to around 43 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. 

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight rain. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

2. Davenport police investigate Christmas Eve gunfire

siren 3

Davenport police were called to the area of 700 Wilkes Avenue for a report of gunfire at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found shell casings on the 1500 block of West 8th St., police said.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

3. Hawkeyes' education extends beyond bowl preparation

Iowa

Iowa football players Nick Niemann and Cedrick Lattimore look on as a two-toed sloth gnaws on a piece of corn during the Hawkeyes' Holiday Bowl visit Wednesday to the San Diego Zoo.

Shakira, who has the same kind of smooth moves as her pop-star namesake, and an attention grabber by the name of Xena were on hand Wednesday when the Iowa football team took a break from Holiday Bowl preparations to visit the San Diego Zoo.

The excursion provided the team with a chance to enjoy something other than practice as it works toward Friday’s game against Southern California and four Hawkeyes had a chance to meet some of the star attractions at legendary zoo. Read more.

4. Iraq war vet's peace symbol shines on Brady Street

Mark Stach

One of Mark Stach's peace symbols is reflected in his eyeglasses.

A peace symbol crafted by Iraq war veteran Mark Stach, of Dixon, Illinois, is displayed at the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion, 1229 Brady St., Davenport.

The illuminated sign, one of 15 Stach has made, began as a trampoline frame. The idea started a few years ago when a huge peace sign was displayed in Dixon. Stach wondered how he could create a big peace sign of his own. 

Then one day he was playing with his kids on their trampoline when he "busted his a—," as he put it, with his tailbone crashing on the metal frame. The fall was enough of a scare that he decided to take down the trampoline. As he dismantled it, he realized he could use the frame to make a lighted peace symbol.

His "Peace of Art Project" was born. Read more.

5. Creatures at Niabi Zoo get together to 'celebrate' Christmas

Christmas at the Niabi Zoo

A New Guinea Singing Dog eyes its meal during feeding time.

Chloe enjoyed her salad early Christmas Day while colorful lights sparkled near her window. Nearby, her fellow residents played with colorful gifts, some of which contained food.

Chloe, an African Crested Porcupine, was among the 130-plus species of animals receiving food and sensory enrichment Christmas Day at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.

On Wednesday — as they do every day — zookeepers ensured each creature was monitored, fed and enriched with some sort of experience for the senses, with interesting scents, colorful packages and decorations, and puzzles with food added to their environments.

Lots of the enrichment was in the shape of snowmen, Santas or gift packages — a themed enrichment, said zoo director Lee Jackson. 

Some of the “packages” included gift wrap and decorated cardboard cylinders from toilet-paper rolls — the cylinders roll around and can be a good spot to hide food, an enhancement that for the senses of taste, touch and smell. Read more.

Photos: Christmas Day at Niabi Zoo

Christmas at the Niabi Zoo
Christmas at the Niabi Zoo
Christmas at the Niabi Zoo
Christmas at the Niabi Zoo
6. Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Kevin Schmidt's Favorites of 2019

Best of 2019: Rick's Six

Rick's Six comes to your device every Monday through Friday at 6 a.m. It contains the latest news you need to know to start your day. Here are the 'top five' most viewed Rick Six's of 2019. Enjoy and Happy Holidays.

