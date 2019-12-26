Rick's Six: Record warmth, a video trip on I-74, giving peace a chance, and Christmas at the zoo

A good day after Christmas Day to all. Did you enjoy your recording-setting warm Christmas? It was a beaut.
Here's what Mother Nature has in store for us today in the Quad-Cities, according to those in the know at the National Weather Service.
1. Falling temps
We're starting off the morning with temps in the mid-50s, but those will fall to around 43 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight rain. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Nervous about navigating the new traffic pattern westbound on the Interstate 74 Bridge from Moline to Bettendorf? No worries, we have you cove…
2. Davenport police investigate Christmas Eve gunfire
Davenport police were called to the area of 700 Wilkes Avenue for a report of gunfire at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers found shell casings on the 1500 block of West 8th St., police said.
No injuries have been reported and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday.
Related reading
• Former Davenport surgeon fined, receives probation
• Meth investigation leads to arrest of Davenport man
3. Hawkeyes' education extends beyond bowl preparation
Shakira, who has the same kind of smooth moves as her pop-star namesake, and an attention grabber by the name of Xena were on hand Wednesday when the Iowa football team took a break from Holiday Bowl preparations to visit the San Diego Zoo.
The excursion provided the team with a chance to enjoy something other than practice as it works toward Friday’s game against Southern California and four Hawkeyes had a chance to meet some of the star attractions at legendary zoo. Read more.
SAN DIEGO — One last practice stands between the Iowa football team and Friday’s Holiday Bowl match-up against USC.
You have free articles remaining.
Check out the 2019 Iowa Hawkeye football season as seen through these collections of images from the games.
4. Iraq war vet's peace symbol shines on Brady Street
A peace symbol crafted by Iraq war veteran Mark Stach, of Dixon, Illinois, is displayed at the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion, 1229 Brady St., Davenport.
The illuminated sign, one of 15 Stach has made, began as a trampoline frame. The idea started a few years ago when a huge peace sign was displayed in Dixon. Stach wondered how he could create a big peace sign of his own.
Then one day he was playing with his kids on their trampoline when he "busted his a—," as he put it, with his tailbone crashing on the metal frame. The fall was enough of a scare that he decided to take down the trampoline. As he dismantled it, he realized he could use the frame to make a lighted peace symbol.
His "Peace of Art Project" was born. Read more.
5. Creatures at Niabi Zoo get together to 'celebrate' Christmas
Chloe enjoyed her salad early Christmas Day while colorful lights sparkled near her window. Nearby, her fellow residents played with colorful gifts, some of which contained food.
Chloe, an African Crested Porcupine, was among the 130-plus species of animals receiving food and sensory enrichment Christmas Day at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.
On Wednesday — as they do every day — zookeepers ensured each creature was monitored, fed and enriched with some sort of experience for the senses, with interesting scents, colorful packages and decorations, and puzzles with food added to their environments.
Lots of the enrichment was in the shape of snowmen, Santas or gift packages — a themed enrichment, said zoo director Lee Jackson.
Some of the “packages” included gift wrap and decorated cardboard cylinders from toilet-paper rolls — the cylinders roll around and can be a good spot to hide food, an enhancement that for the senses of taste, touch and smell. Read more.
6. Trending headlines
40 of the Most Expensive Homes for Sale in the Quad Cities Area
Former Davenport surgeon fined, receives probation
Meth investigation leads to arrest of Davenport man
VIDEO: Experience the new Iowa bound I-74 traffic pattern over Mississippi
Rick's Six: A warm Christmas, man charged with making sex video, family energized by historic Davenport mansion
Today's photo gallery: Kevin Schmidt's Favorites of 2019
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-001
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-002
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-003
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-004
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-005
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-006
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-007
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-008
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-009
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-010
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-011
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-012
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-013
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-014
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-015
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-016
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-017
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-018
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-019
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-020
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-021
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-022
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-023
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-024
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-025
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-026
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-027
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-028
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-029
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-030
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-031
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-032
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-033
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-034
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-035
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-036
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-037
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-038
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-039
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-040
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-041
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-042
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-043
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-044
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-045
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-046
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-047
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-048
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-049
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-050
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-051
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-052
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-053
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-054
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-055
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-056
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-057
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-058
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-059
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-060
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-061
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-062
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-063
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-064
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-065
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-066
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-067
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-068
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-069
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-070
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-071
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-072
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-073
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-074
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-075
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-076
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-077
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-078
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-079
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-080
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-081
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-082
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-083
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-084
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-085
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-086
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-087
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-088
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-089
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-090
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-091
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-092
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-093
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-094
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-095
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-096
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-097
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-098
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-099
Kevin-E-Schmidt-Favorites-2019-100
Best of 2019: Rick's Six
Rick's Six comes to your device every Monday through Friday at 6 a.m. It contains the latest news you need to know to start your day. Here are the 'top five' most viewed Rick Six's of 2019. Enjoy and Happy Holidays.
A good Thursday to all. Sorry folks, that $768.4 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Wisconsin. But you can always bet on the weather…
Rick's Six: Teen severely wounded, Arsenal viaduct to close, 2 charged in bank robbery, and civil rights appointees named
A good Friday to all. We're looking at a weekend of sun and warmth. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Rick's Six: Jobs for the Arsenal, fatal shooting in Davenport, ComedySportz to take final bow, and honoring our vets
A good Thursday to all. Today is Winter Awareness Day for the National Weather Service. Today's forecast definitely should make you aware that…
A good Monday to all. We're looking at mostly cloudy skies and chance of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Here are the weather details f…
Rick's Six: Back to school for some today, bare facts about nudist camp, suspect in fatal hit-and-run, and house overrun with cats
A good Friday to all, but then aren't all Fridays good ones? If the weekend forecast were a slot machine, when pulled, it would come up with a…