Rick's Six: Recreational marijuana sales begins in Illinois, 'tis the flu season, and Q-C New Year's baby

A good Thursday to all. We're starting off with very mild temps for January. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the upper 40s
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. There's a chance of sprinkles after 4 p.m.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., a slight chance of rain between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 8 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
2. Recreational marijuana sales begins in Illinois
A sunshine daydream came true for recreational cannabis users at 6 a.m. Wednesday when Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan opened.
As early as midnight, folks began to gather near the facility, waiting in vehicles or in a heated tent, complete with snacks, next to the building.
Milan police officer Chris Johnson, who had been at the site since midnight, said there were 10 to 15 people on hand when he arrived.
Shuttles brought people to and from the site. Read more.
3. Bettendorf police arrest retired Davenport officer
A retired Davenport police officer faces misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts after Bettendorf police arrested him Tuesday night.
Rickey Dale Chase, 66, of Davenport, who retired in 2019, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. New Year's Eve on the 1500 block of Middle Road, Bettendorf, after officers were called to a party where an assault occurred between neighbors.
Chase was getting ready to get into the driver's seat of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, according to the arrest affidavit, which describes him as "staggering and tripping and appeared to be intoxicated." Read more.
4. Influenza B makes early appearance in Q-C
Emergency rooms and convenient-care clinics are busy in the Quad-Cities, but it's a typical response to holiday sharing.
Getting together in close quarters with friends and family for Christmas generally leads to an increase in contagious disease. Besides house parties, more people are in closer contact while traveling in airplanes and vehicles and when shopping in stores and malls.
The result is long waits in health clinics and emergency rooms, and a second round of illness is likely on its way.
"That (wait times) are very typical for the weekend after any holiday," said Lisa Caffery, infection prevention coordinator for Genesis Health System. "When the kids go back to school, we'll see another bump."
So far, the flu has been on par for an average year, Caffery said.
"We're not seeing any increase in hospitalization related to influenza," she said. "The majority of people are being treated and sent home." Read more.
5. First Day Hike brings hundreds to Wildcat Den
When Riley Bowman and his group of about 12 hikers from the Calvary Church of the Quad-Cities in Moline traveled to Wildcat Den State Park to go hiking, they had not heard about the New Year’s Day hike being held in the park.
The crew left after attending church, arriving at the park at about 10 a.m., to be greeted with signs advertising the second annual hike. While there were a few hours to kill before the 1 p.m. start time of the event, the winter sun was warm, the friendship and camaraderie was good, and the nature was calling. The group hiked several areas, including the trail for the hike, while waiting for the event to start so they could hit the trail again.
“Hiking is just what we like to do,” Bowman said, handing out Oreo cookies to his friends as they geared up for the 1.3-mile trek around the park. “We have some time on the holidays, and we like to hang out and go hiking.”
For the second year, Wildcat Den is part of the annual push to get people out and walking on the first day of the year. While the inaugural year saw about 80 hikers, the 2020 hike had over 210 people joining the group that left from the upper picnic area shelter to walk the path. Read more.
6. Take a look back at some of the top Quad-City stories of the 2010s
