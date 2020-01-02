Rick's Six: Recreational marijuana sales begins in Illinois, 'tis the flu season, and Q-C New Year's baby

When Riley Bowman and his group of about 12 hikers from the Calvary Church of the Quad-Cities in Moline traveled to Wildcat Den State Park to go hiking, they had not heard about the New Year’s Day hike being held in the park.

The crew left after attending church, arriving at the park at about 10 a.m., to be greeted with signs advertising the second annual hike. While there were a few hours to kill before the 1 p.m. start time of the event, the winter sun was warm, the friendship and camaraderie was good, and the nature was calling. The group hiked several areas, including the trail for the hike, while waiting for the event to start so they could hit the trail again.

“Hiking is just what we like to do,” Bowman said, handing out Oreo cookies to his friends as they geared up for the 1.3-mile trek around the park. “We have some time on the holidays, and we like to hang out and go hiking.”